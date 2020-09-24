Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
President Donald Trump was loudly jeered and subjected to chants of “Honor her wish!” and “Vote him out!” during his Thursday morning visit to pay respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s casket at the Supreme Court. The crowd was clearly incensed by Trump’s determination to overlook the late justice’s dying wish to not be replaced before Election Day. The president stood silently beside the casket with first lady Melania Trump as the crowd voiced their disapproval.
Comments
Of course he shouldn't have gone.
But I think this public booing reaction is counterproductive, it will feed the Trump fans victimization narrative, and they'll no doubt use it as an ad to show how he's not a bully but the libs are.
It's a product of what our culture has become and there are suggestions she didn't like that and wouldn't like this, that they are not honoring her by booing
She was more like this:
This booing is nothing for liberals to be proud of.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 1:12pm
Trump has his base
He has said there will not be a peaceful transfer of power
If the simple act of booing Trump gets him re-elected, the country is already gone
Republicans are forcing through a SCOTUS candidate
If you can't voice displeasure, we are no longer in a democracy.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 1:19pm
It was a Memorial service. It was about the recently deceased RBG, not about the election. Displeasure is voiced 24x7, and has been rampant for 3 1/2 years. It makes little sense to "honor" a liberal hero by acting in a way she would have disapproved of.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 1:27pm
Ginsburg comments on candidate Trump
https://ballotpedia.org/Justice_Ginsburg%27s_comments_on_Donald_Trump
The crowd was.voicing its collective frustration
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 2:14pm
Since they have the constitutional authority to do what they are doing how is that "forcing"?
by Jeff (not verified) on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 1:29pm
See what they said during the Garland nomination.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 2:06pm
oh I bet Garland wished someone booed for him. NOT
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 2:08pm
Voicing displeasure in exactly the same way that Trump fans do is not offering an alternative to people in the middle.Biden wouldn't do it, thank god. So glad you and your pals that are into fighting boorishness with boorishness are not running for office. Still, since Trump will still be around even if he is out of office, does not bode well for this country getting back to one that's respected in the world even after Biden is installed.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 2:06pm
Populism = appealing to lowest common denominator = boorishness = booing.
Getting off on humiliation of "the other," schadenfreude, Kristallnacht, look it up.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 2:15pm
The country is not getting back to one.
Edit to add:
Kristallnacht
Trump cleared peaceful protest so he could hold a Bible upside down near a church
Trump sent armed uniformed men into cities against the will of local officials.
The troops grabbed random people off the streets, they used batons and tear gas.
Trump is openly stating that there will not be a peaceful transfer of power
Trump = Kristallnacht
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 3:06pm
You realize Jews prolly don't much like gratuitous hyperbolic references to Kristallnacht.
So far protesters & rioters & general low-lifes are doing most of the vandalism and killing, though it's far from the heavy targetting and sea change in intolerance that Kristallnacht signified.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 3:17pm
Populism = appealing to lowest common denominator = boorishness = booing.
Getting off on humiliation of "the other," schadenfreude, Kristallnacht, look it up.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 3:25pm
Kristallnacht far past Schadenfreude
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 5:27pm
You realize Jews prolly don't much like gratuitous hyperbolic references to Kristallnacht.
Especially when Trump is so much more like slavery. The last 4 years has been like the trip in the slave ships to America. Or at least like 4 years being a slave in the deep south
by ocean-kat on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 6:58pm
Trump says that there may not be a peaceful transfer of power.
No requirement for Trump supporters to reject that statement
People jeer Trump at the Supreme Court
People have to reject the booing.
If booing loses the election, the country is already lost.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 6:28pm
" Getting off on humiliation of "the other," schadenfreude, Kristallnacht, look it up."
Uh, no. Kristallnacht was an nationwide pogrom of murder, arrests of tens of thousands for their ethnicity, looting and burning of places of worship and business by armed and paramilitary mobs who were tacitly supported by the Führer, a demagogic racist, and his apparatchiks filled government and also police/ local law enforcement authorities who did nothing to stop it..
It was a revocation of civil, human, financial, property and religious rights of a class of German citizens, a plan to create social coherence of the 'herrenvolk' and initiate war, by targeting hate at a minority population as evil parasites, cementing unaccountable perpetual national political power, eventually leading to industrial level genocide.
It had nothing to do with a group of people making a political statement to a loathsome man who rarely appears before anything but a carefully vetted crowd of rabid admirers. Where he makes wild accusations and vile attacks on the press, political opponents, demonstrators, mayors, governors, war heroes, the law, the 'norms' etc on and on.
by NCD on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 6:43pm
I stand by the idea that many who helped were SIMPLY getting off on the humiliation of "the other" who had long been mysterious people they didn't understand, who also may have had more money than them.
Same with Jim Crow. And especially things like Tulsa massacre. No ideology, just getting off on humiliation.
In fact, this article was posted because of approval for humiliation of Trump by a mob. To me, it's quite different from ridicule of him when his actions are ridicule worth, when he acts ridiculous.I think it's a crucial differentiation. I don't want to be part of a party that wants to do this, rather I want it to stop, I don't want more Trumpism to effect liberal goals, I want a lot less Trumpism, getting off on humiliation.
You yourself make comparisons all the time of Trump rally audiences to Nazi rallies.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 7:25pm
A random group of people booed Trump.
The Democratic Party as a collective did not boo Trump.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 7:31pm
One thing for sure he and Melania came out looking better than those who booed. More dignified. Paying respects to an enemy as it were.
He probably already destroyed that win with some tweets , or even something he might have said to the media right after, I haven't checked. Cause it's impossible for him to act dignified for long. But for the few minutes, roles were completely reversed.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 7:04pm
For his base, he is forever a 'win', no matter what.- 200,000 dead. Claims a 10/10, OK. Lies 20,000 times, OK, Won't ever no way show tax returns, OK. Vile tweets. that's him. A cult of the demagogue.
....the.enigmatic vox populi, no easier to rationalize now than it was then, and in 1945 their nation was a smoking ruin with tens of millions dead.
by NCD on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 7:35pm
Trump remains a worthless piece of fecal material who will not agree to a peaceful transfer of power.
His statement was on Wednesday
His appearance was today.
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 7:36pm