Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
'State of emergency' declared by Louisville police ahead of Breonna Taylor decision https://t.co/sm2Op5C0JZ— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 21, 2020
Suspect killed by deputy in Templeton shooting was member of "white supremacist gang" https://t.co/Wtmavjxyju— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 25, 2020
this is dystopian https://t.co/8RcUgzvPYP— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 24, 2020
President Donald Trump was loudly jeered and subjected to chants of “Honor her wish!” and “Vote him out!” during his Thursday morning visit to pay respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s casket at the Supreme Court. The crowd was clearly incensed by Trump’s determination to overlook the late justice’s dying wish to not be replaced before Election Day. The president stood silently beside the casket with first lady Melania Trump as the crowd voiced their disapproval.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-loudly-booed-and-greeted-with-vote-him-out-chants-on-visit-to-ruth-bader-ginsburgs-casket?ref=home
Bernie is absolutely right! The price of failure is just too great to imagine.
This videos needs to be shared far & wide! #ListenToBernie
New from @ReallyAmerican1
pic.twitter.com/YBrVSfOM4i
"Send me a text at 773-365-9687," Obama said https://t.co/4cDWYJ9uRV— The Hill (@thehill) September 23, 2020
By Dominick Mastroangelo @ TheHill.com, Sept. 22
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has reportedly raised more than $16 million in an effort to help convicted felons in Florida register to vote.
The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition estimated Bloomberg's fundraising push has already paid off monetary obligations for 32,000 felons, Axios reported.
Wealthy home buyers are spending big on air filtration systems — while wildfire smoke contributes to acute illnesses in low-income areas. @SamAugustDean reports: https://t.co/Ik85WuJA6d— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 23, 2020
There’s a reason Dems leaders aren’t leaning into possibility of adding judges to SCOTUS: they might not have votes to do it.
A growing number of D candidates in competitive Senate races say they are unlikely to support expanding the court
w @JamesArkin https://t.co/zfm2O5Wmum
According to sources in the Republican Party at the state and national levels, the Trump campaign is discussing contingency plans to bypass election results and appoint loyal electors in battleground states where Republicans hold the legislative majority. With a justification based on claims of rampant fraud, Trump would ask state legislators to set aside the popular vote and exercise their power to choose a slate of electors directly.
“People will hate-read things, but they won’t hate-pay things.” https://t.co/OXlfWUzAgB— Ben Smith (@benyt) September 23, 2020
Dr. Birx has told people around her that she is "distressed" with the direction of the task force, describing the situation as nightmarish and adding she is not certain how much longer she can serve in her position via @acosta https://t.co/FeWc1c3XDv— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) September 23, 2020
A grand jury indicted a former Louisville police officer on Wednesday for wanton endangerment during a botched drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor in March. No charges were announced against the other two officers who fired shots, and no one was charged for causing her death.
The three-count indictment concerns Brett Hankison, a detective at the time, who fired into the sliding glass patio door and window of Ms. Taylor’s apartment building, both of which were covered with blinds, in violation of a department policy that requires officers to have a line of sight.
He is the only one of the three officers who was dismissed from the force, with a termination letter stating that he showed “an extreme indifference to the value of human life.”
WASHINGTON — An election-year investigation by Senate Republicans into corruption allegations against Joseph R. Biden Jr., the Democratic presidential nominee, and his son, Hunter, involving Ukraine found no evidence of improper influence or wrongdoing by the former vice president, bringing to a close a highly politicized inquiry its leaders had hoped would tarnish President Trump’s rival.
LA Sheriff issued a challenge to LeBron James
So last week, when Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva took a break from attempting to reinstate former deputies accused of domestic violence in order to issue a challenge to King James, the three-time NBA champion wasn’t going for it.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
This sort of reminded me of how protests used to be handled in NYC all the time. You couldn't just like have a huge protest anytime anywhere in Manhattan, you had to work within the rules so the local government could prepare for it:
We already have those concrete barriers that they just put up in some spots in downtown Louisville allover the place since the first World Trade Center bombing in 1993 and many more were added after 9/11/01. You also couldn't endanger the safety of all the other citizens in Manhattan by like blocking a major thoroughfare or access to a huge skyscraper. To get to the elevators of many a large skyscraper, you have to show an ID. And major Federal buildings have long had metal detectors or bag checks right after the front entrance (often enough no different than an airplane, many with bins for bags which are scans.) As does the Metropolitan Museum of Art and...etc. Everyone gets in one by one. We also lost a lot of other public amenities for large gatherings like trash receptacles (as did London back in the more active IRA bombing years.)
I don't get how we got to the point where just because of inactivity in downtown areas due to covid lockdown, everyone all of sudden has a right to protest like after they eat dinner, text goes out to come on down to the town square and have a huge protest and if the authorities say no and try to stop it, there's all this outrage that police try to corral them. One group of people doesn't have the right to just take over and hog large areas of the property of commons for their particular project night after night after night whenever they feel outraged.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 12:41am
And then there's that there's an um, pandemic going on. Here's the top of the home page of city website's Coronavirus Resource Center
See how it says "STAY HOME" as the first suggestion?
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 12:36am
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 1:38am
Kentucky National Guard troops watch over protests @ BBC News, Sept. 23, with good pictures from Reuters
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 3:58pm
All's quiet so far in Da Bronx.
The local cable news has a woman reporter standing in front of the Barclay Center in Brooklyn saying she's expecting protest and unrest, but people are just walking back and forth behind her.
They aired NYC's Public Advocate (a paid elected government position and first in line to secede the mayor; he's a Democrat and happens to have black skin as well) broadcasting his opinion from his home, he said something about how the result is an outrage and how no other institution in our system gets away with stuff like the police do.
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 4:58pm
excellent, a recommend for a trusted source to go to on Louisville protest coverage:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 7:03pm
They seem primed for violence. Let's see what happens when the sun sets.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 8:07pm
I'm sure you have seen two cops were shot, not life threatening but they have not released any info. yet. Otherwise seems as if the Governor etc. used the right supportive wording while heavily fortifying and having tough enforcement, 40+ arrested for not very much and everyone else mostly seems to have obeyed curfew.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 1:41am
Update on the two cops shot in Louisville, suspect arrested (edit:note the article has photos of both cops, one is black and one is white)
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 10:05pm
some of that really stupid counterproductive harassment in DC., just caught this one in my feed, I do trust this guy Ford Fischer, he's into accuracy, not agitprop:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 1:43am
The shooting was Mar 13 - a bit over 6 months ago, and before 200,000 died from Covid. Covid lives matter too - a good number Black. Whether mimosas help, dunno.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 5:46am
In Portland, it seems like the late night anarchist brats just can't keep away from violence more than a couple of nights after the others go home, too addicted, consider themselves *very special* has nothing to do with justice for anyone, is just their own egos as street fighting men, mho
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 1:51am
I didn't check what happened in Chicago but earlier today on the teevee I saw a short clip of this press conference Jesse Jackson gave to discourage violence:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 1:55am
The harassment game being played on small scale in St. Pete, FL:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 4:53am
Holding your "Say Her Name" sign upside down certainly gets you attention.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 5:43am
Oh boy St Pete FL. That's where my parents live and tomorrow I'm making a phone call. It was pretty much out of sight out of mind last time I called but I suspect this time I'll be getting an earful.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 8:06pm
Hopefully they missed hearing about it. I didn't check whether the local tv news made a big deal or not.
Off topic sorta, it did get me thinking about it used to be that old retire people were not to be seen nor heard, wouldn't do stuff like go out to eat dinner unless the kids took them out on a special occasion. Being vulnerable, you just didn't do such things over a certain age....now we're back there with Covid....
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 8:14pm
Going out to eat is what my parents do for entertainment. That and planned activites at the social center building on the community site. They often go with friends from the retirement community. Often about a dozen people meet at the same restaurant to eat together though that's mostly for breakfast. If it was on the news they saw it and they know the street where it happened. They've likely gone to a restaurant on that street if not one of those targeted.
I can't believe the level of stupidity in this behavior. How could anyone think you could bully and harass people into supporting your cause.
by ocean-kat on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 8:23pm
I think it's an outgrowth of the cancel culture guilt and shaming thing from social media that's where they are getting it from.
I.E., started with making the geeky fat girl in high school feel worse
And yes, Trump bullying technique fuels it (ironically is basis of Melania's "be best" thing)
The comparisons to Chinese Cultural Revolution or the Khmer Rouge or the Inquisition or the Salem witch trials goes over their head because they don't know history. I saw these kind of comparisons already in psychological literature about shaming before Trump. And people were laughing it off as silly, just kids being mean as they often do.
Now, egged on by a few anarchists that really are serious and do know their stuff about causing chaos, it's jumped to the political. If you can't be part of the movement, you are shamed to stay home and out of social activity.
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 8:38pm
There is absolutely no doubt what so ever that this is moving some swing voters to republicans. I have no idea how many or if they'll vote for Trump. Perhaps Trump is so bad or Biden sufficiently trusted that it won't affect the election. /shrug Who knows?
by ocean-kat on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 9:36pm
A few months back I asked an old friend what the goal, the outcome was for harassing some annoying street preacher under a woke BLM guise, oddly denying him if 1st Amendment rights they were claiming. The answer was, "we don't need to worry about the impression we leave". Rebels without a clreao cause or any real ask - just street fun. Though they figured their night protests we're much more important - they'd already lost the plot.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 8:45pm
Kudos due to oceankat for the prediction that we get lots of national guard action the more "defund the police" and "abolish the police" memes continue to have traction:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 7:49pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 7:51pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 8:00pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 8:02pm
OK BOOMERS, just ran across this so might as well throw it in here:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 8:08pm
this comment is deja vus allover again, I remember hearing and reading stuff like this as a teenybopper:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 8:23pm
ah, Minnesota too but they have a special reason:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 8:17pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 8:27pm
Carrying Trump's water - literally? Maybe help him drink it.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 8:46pm
Hah, Charles Barkley:
Note the tweet has 94K views so far
Though I certainly know about him as a celeb, I looked at his Wikipedia to check on his politics. This jumped out at me and I like it, of course
In an interview with Brandon 'Scoop B' Robinson on the Scoop B Radio podcast, Barkley said if he ruled the world for one day, he would get rid of both Republicans and Democrats because "[t]hey're both awful", adding: “They fight all of the time like little kids."[102]
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 9:29pm
t]hey're both awful", adding: “They fight all of the time like little kids
When people say that I think what they're really saying is, "I don't care enough to pay attention to learn and understand what is really happening so I'm just gonna blame them all."
Or perhaps what they're saying is, "I'm not smart enough to learn and understand what is really happening so I'm just gonna blame them all."
by ocean-kat on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 10:18pm
From Portland protests last night, arrested Joseph Robert Sipe was charged with attempted murder & 1st degree arson:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 9:43pm
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 9:59pm