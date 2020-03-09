    Doh! Excuse me, Mr. Nance

    By artappraiser on Thu, 09/03/2020 - 4:06am |

    hard to say as you are supposed to be an expert, but this sounds naive to me. I think the anarchist professional types know this, they are agitating nighttime violence in Dem cities on purpose so Trump will win, in order to hasten the revolution as it were (or whatever similar glorious fight they envision):

    WARNING: Trump is inciting your protests as a pretext to nationalizing the State Guard units & attack cities. TRUMP WANTS YOU TO BE VIOLENT. He NEEDS the video of violent responses. Use #PassiveResistance of Dr King & Gandhi. Sit down. Lock arms. Don’t move. Don’t fight. https://t.co/r09uQwuqWF

    — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) August 30, 2020

    These aren't the locals, some who might act out violently, just once out of mob anger. These are regulars, purposely inciting. I see  Mayor Bowser and her police chief just talked about "outside agitators" on Monday. Read similar from Denver, Kenosha, Richmond,etc. There's groups of them traveling to wherever they can cause trouble, they form something similar to a flash mob via text, they convert a few kids permanently with their passion and romance of it all who join the club and travel to protests or keep the faith on home turf. Send in fed goons like Trump did to Portland, they especially love that, the imagined fascists become real, the fight they dream of is hastened.

    It's the cops who overreact who need some nonviolent training, all they'd have to do is make these kids look more violent than them and they'd win the support. I.E., coppers: really stupid to feed the trolls by hand-to-hand fighting and cracking bones.

    Actually now that I think on it, anyplace where there's been police calling a riot or challenging breaking curfew or the like, it seems really rare to see anyone go limp and accept being arrested. Haven't seen much of it at all. Those at the front lines now, especially after dark, aren't interested in practicing nonviolent theory much at all, they are going for incitement.

    Edit to add: the only nightime anti-Trump protest I've seen go a little violent was the D.C. harassment of people leaving the RNC convention at the White House, including Rand Paul. Those were an angry mob, angry about support of Trump.Little if nothing to do with BLM memes. Very different from what's going on in most cities at night, which is agitation against the police forces under local Democratic governments.

    Comments

    This is more like bar closing time, though. It's romantic hanging out with anarchists:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 2:56am

    Guns guns guns...Is carrying the new form of government for a lot of these folks?

    "What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!"

    The counter-protesters held up their handguns in celebration of the militia group's retreat.

    "They left, so we need to go back," one remarked, encouraging the group not to follow the right as they retreat. pic.twitter.com/PnrvraWSCN

    — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 6, 2020

    Is definitely similar shit to what Kyle Rittenhouse was buying into.


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 10:31pm

    for anyone interested in more details, Fischer's full report of this confrontation between the two groups in Louisville is here


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/05/2020 - 11:27pm

    Two Self-Described "Boogaloo Bois" Charged with Attempting to Provide Material Support to Hamas https://t.co/nLPJO0q670

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 4, 2020

    BREAKING: Two self-described “Boogaloo Bois” were charged for allegedly conspiring and attempting to aid extremist Islamist group Hamas as part of “their desire to overthrow the government” after protests erupted over the police-killing of George Floyd https://t.co/adxeO3AAze

    — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 4, 2020

    Two self-described "Boogaloo Bois" have been charged with terrorism-related offenses after authorities said the men discussed attacking government officials and buildings and tried to work with people they believed to be members of Hamas. https://t.co/NuL0SdpCHN

    — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 6, 2020

    just including this one cause they coined a new word boojahideen cheeky

    The arrested individuals self-proclaimed Boogaloo Bois had planned to carry out attacks government monuments, even target politicians and media.#BoogalooBoys https://t.co/gzl9oLJ85M

    — IBTimes Public Chat (@IBTimesHindi) September 5, 2020

     Too many sources err in calling them "right wing". They are really not exclusively right or left wing, they are simply a conglomeration of extremist libertarians, hence they have willingly aligned with and support extremist branch of BLM who are advocating totally abolishing police.

    They hate cops and are into abolishing lots of government,  or in causing government to fall.

    Makes sense they might be interested in Hamas since most Palestinians under Israeli rule have little control over their own destiny.

    More here for those who really want to understand the "Boogaloo Bois" movement.


    by artappraiser on Sun, 09/06/2020 - 3:31am


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/09/2020 - 4:08pm

    One thing is clear, the propensity to use the firebug thing by some west coast anarchist protesters for media attention and publicity is not going to be helpful to the anarchist cause, looking to backfire big time:

    False Rumors That Activists Set Wildfires Exasperate Officials

    Law enforcement agencies said claims on social media that antifascist activists had set fires on the West Coast were unfounded.

    By Kate CongerDavey Alba and Mike Baker @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 10

    I've seen lots of related tweets myself using searches at Twitter for the west coast fires topic. There were lots of them the last day or so, seemed like ordinary people, too, not bots. I can't even imagine what's going around on Facebook likewise. Wouldn't put it out of the realm of possibility that there's some lynching of anarchists soon.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 3:38am

    Gives me reason to believe that the Portland FBI is an honest rational player:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 4:55pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 1:25pm


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 6:22am

    Prediction from someone who watches what  U.S. extremists right and left up to all the time. No civil war likely coming BUT:

    While there's been a lot of chatter this year about civil war, I don't really see that in the foreseeable future. I think that vigilantism and small cell terrorism are going to pose a bigger problem. https://t.co/u6I9Rg4pk9

    — JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 12, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 11:38pm

    interesting further comments, reminds me of  some recent Kenosha stories:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/12/2020 - 11:46pm

    lol that he is following this and decide to pipe up with two cents:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 5:40am

    lol again:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 5:48am

    official state motto is "live free or die" after all


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 8:42pm

    Cross-link to Al Sharpton: ...Some, I suspect in my own way of thinking, could be planted in order to hurt us because that is so extreme from our position....


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 8:48pm

    [....] On July 16, J.J. McNab, a fellow at the George Washington University’s Program on Extremism, told the members of the U.S. House Homeland Security Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism:

    Between gun control issues, civil unrest, the stresses placed on the country by a deadly pandemic, conspiracy theories, anti-press sentiments, and a highly divisive election cycle, the nation is one large event away from violence.

    McNab described the anti-government movement as

    a loose-knit movement of right-wing groups including private paramilitary “militias,” Three Percenters, Oath Keepers, sovereign citizens, tax protesters, and “constitutional sheriffs.”

    At the same time, she continued,

    sovereign citizen schemes have taken root in some left-wing groups

    with the result that 

    right-wing/left-wing labels may not be as clear as they once were. [....]

    Excerpt from

    Whose America Is It? “Apocalyptic terms” have taken over the 2020 election, with potentially dangerous implications.

    Op-ed by Thomas B. Edsall @ NYTimes.com,  Sept. 16.  Edsall contributes a weekly column from Washington, D.C. on politics, demographics and inequality


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 9:40pm

    FBI director Wray testified to Homeland Sec. Committee including on Antifa & Trump chastised in a tweet

    More here 

    FBI director says antifa is an ideology, not an organization by Eric Tucker & Ben Fox @ AP.com, 10 min. ago

    WASHINGTON (AP) — FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers Thursday that antifa is an ideology, not an organization, delivering testimony that puts him at odds with President Donald Trump, who has said he would designate it a terror group.

    Hours after the hearing, Trump took to Twitter to chastise his FBI director for his statements on antifa and on Russian election interference, two themes that dominated a congressional hearing on threats to the American homeland.

    Referring to antifa, the president wrote: “And I look at them as a bunch of well funded ANARCHISTS & THUGS who are protected because the Comey/Mueller inspired FBI is simply unable, or unwilling, to find their funding source, and allows them to get away with “murder”. LAW & ORDER!”

    The Twitter barbs thrust Wray again into a spotlight that he has spent three years trying to avoid after his predecessor, James Comey, became entangled in politics before being ultimately fired. [....]


    by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 10:18pm


    by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 7:07pm

    Portland late night antifa crew Sept. 24, 2020: "Fuck Joe Biden":


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 3:33am

    Anyone think those guys and their pals are just going to fade away after Joe Biden is inaugurated? During a pandemic with continued high unemployment and homelessness and hunger?


    by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 3:55am

    Latest Comments

    more