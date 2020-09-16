    The way to go? (trying again)

    By artappraiser on Wed, 09/16/2020 - 5:15pm |

     

    Comments

    Now THIS GUY really GIVES ME HOPE. This is truly all-American patriotic capitalism, profiteering off all the faux war games that have been ginned up by trolls:

     

    This guy is playing both sides selling Trump and Biden gear at #SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/dnqzEJhqZ3

    — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 19, 2020

     

    He could be president some day!

    Edit to add: not unnoticed: he wears his mask. No use in sickening the customer pool


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 5:47pm

    lefty who wants to "free julian assange", on the other hand, believes the market is bigger for this sign:


    by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 7:39pm

    Dancing in the Streets - calling out around the world...


    by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 4:23am

    Latest Comments

    more