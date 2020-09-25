Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Experts believe virus is probably becoming more contagious but US study did not find mutations made it more lethal
By Lauren Aratani in NY @ TheGuardian.com, Sept. 24
The Covid-19 virus is continuing to mutate throughout the course of the pandemic, with experts believing it is probably becoming more contagious, as coronavirus cases in the US have started to rise once again, according to new research.
The new US study analyzed 5,000 genetic sequences of the virus, which has continued to mutate as it has spread through the population. The study did not find that mutations of the virus have made it more lethal or changed its effects, even as it may be becoming easier to catch, according to a report in the Washington Post, which noted that public health experts acknowledge all viruses have mutations, most of which are insignificant
David Morens, a virologist at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the new study should not be over-interpreted, but added that the virus could be responding to public health interventions such as social distancing.
“All those things are barriers to transmissibility, or contagion, but as the virus becomes more contagious it statistically is better at getting around those barriers,” he said [....]
More speculation than science at this point.
The D614G strain seems to predominate at this point, but doesnt seem to be deadlier (may be less?), may or may not be more effective for transmission (or it may be just everyone's going back to school/work after holidays & gathering up in confined spaces). Meanwhile a few mentions of how this strain is better at getting around masks (through flirting? tunneling? tumbling? they dont say).
It also may be this strain infects kids easier. Or else they're just in schools together & thats the way it goes.
"They found that people with the infected strain had higher viral loads in their respiratory tract that allows the virus to spread more effectively." - again, what means "more effectively", and since D614G is hitting 90+% in populations, there isn't really an effective A/B test to compare.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 6:19am
