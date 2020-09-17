Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
The story of Nigel Richards, the man from New Zealand who memorized every French word in the French scrabble dictionary and won the French Scrabble Championship without speaking any French https://t.co/lP9YbrlZIt pic.twitter.com/z2BqACLZ4u— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) September 5, 2020
By Michael Sainato @ The Guardian.com, Sept. 23
Essential workers reported stress caused by increased workloads, understaffing, fears over Covid and struggles in enforcing social distancing
Experts believe virus is probably becoming more contagious but US study did not find mutations made it more lethal
By Lauren Aratani in NY @ TheGuardian.com, Sept. 24
The Covid-19 virus is continuing to mutate throughout the course of the pandemic, with experts believing it is probably becoming more contagious, as coronavirus cases in the US have started to rise once again, according to new research.
.@sidney_b and I did a deep look at black voters. Most interesting dynamic is the generational differences. Older black voters are more partisan--they both like and trust the Democratic Party and dislike the GOP much more than younger black voters. https://t.co/zij8D72ndf pic.twitter.com/CSUxusY8WI
Four years ago, Trump was seen as more honest than Clinton by 8 points. Now, the percentage of people calling him honest is down 5 points and he trails Biden by 14. https://t.co/uLv4qPcQF6— Philip Bump (@pbump) September 25, 2020
Suspect killed by deputy in Templeton shooting was member of "white supremacist gang" https://t.co/Wtmavjxyju— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 25, 2020
this is dystopian https://t.co/8RcUgzvPYP— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 24, 2020
President Donald Trump was loudly jeered and subjected to chants of “Honor her wish!” and “Vote him out!” during his Thursday morning visit to pay respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s casket at the Supreme Court. The crowd was clearly incensed by Trump’s determination to overlook the late justice’s dying wish to not be replaced before Election Day. The president stood silently beside the casket with first lady Melania Trump as the crowd voiced their disapproval.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-loudly-booed-and-greeted-with-vote-him-out-chants-on-visit-to-ruth-bader-ginsburgs-casket?ref=home
Bernie is absolutely right! The price of failure is just too great to imagine.
This videos needs to be shared far & wide! #ListenToBernie
New from @ReallyAmerican1
pic.twitter.com/YBrVSfOM4i
"Send me a text at 773-365-9687," Obama said https://t.co/4cDWYJ9uRV— The Hill (@thehill) September 23, 2020
By Dominick Mastroangelo @ TheHill.com, Sept. 22
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg has reportedly raised more than $16 million in an effort to help convicted felons in Florida register to vote.
The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition estimated Bloomberg's fundraising push has already paid off monetary obligations for 32,000 felons, Axios reported.
Wealthy home buyers are spending big on air filtration systems — while wildfire smoke contributes to acute illnesses in low-income areas. @SamAugustDean reports: https://t.co/Ik85WuJA6d— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 23, 2020
There’s a reason Dems leaders aren’t leaning into possibility of adding judges to SCOTUS: they might not have votes to do it.
A growing number of D candidates in competitive Senate races say they are unlikely to support expanding the court
w @JamesArkin https://t.co/zfm2O5Wmum
According to sources in the Republican Party at the state and national levels, the Trump campaign is discussing contingency plans to bypass election results and appoint loyal electors in battleground states where Republicans hold the legislative majority. With a justification based on claims of rampant fraud, Trump would ask state legislators to set aside the popular vote and exercise their power to choose a slate of electors directly.
“People will hate-read things, but they won’t hate-pay things.” https://t.co/OXlfWUzAgB— Ben Smith (@benyt) September 23, 2020
"celebrating" femicide
https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2020/sep/16/mexico-women-...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 5:32am
Murder hornets, falling birds, fires, pick your next 2020 pestilence
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2020/sep/16/birds-falling-out-of...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 5:35am
Mindless mush of Conservatism
https://digbysblog.net/2020/09/as-california-goes-9/
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 3:35pm
the great selling point for Digby even back in the Bush years was that even though she was a self-described "progressive", she always did reality and that's why people would say what digby says
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:05pm
read his lips! (Sheeeet, if he keeps saying this, I swear, he's gonna win fur sure)
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:41pm
30 months federal sentence for the over 40 threatening letters and emails to head of her record label
Incels need to keep their thought crimes to themselves?
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 9:59pm
Technically if they're thought crimes they *are* kept to one's self.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 1:13am
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 2:07pm
A long time gone
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x30w3vn
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 3:03pm
heh
Makes me wonder why he took the job! Must have a rep going in the wrong direction. Excuse sounds bogus to me, he didn't vote because he was open to being hired by anyone.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 2:12pm
Kim Klacik's a pistol, that's for sure, knows how to play culture wars cards up, down and backwards:
Black GOP candidate accuses Behar of wearing black face in heated interview
By Joe Concha - 09/18/20 02:09 PM EDT
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 2:20pm
Trending on Twitter: "Get Mitch or Die Trying" It's a special ActBlue fund to aid 10 Senate candidate campaigns in order to flip the Senate
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 11:05pm
no luck impeaching in Peru either:
dirty little secret: I don't know enough to opine whether that's good or bad
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 12:29am
Covid is apparently making the rounds of the Canadian leadership:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 12:32am
Mr. Feeney gives it all away
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2020/sep/19/billionaire-chuck-feene...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/19/2020 - 5:41am
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 12:04am
suckers, funding a new bureaucratic "swamp":
game plan: get donations, spend them on high salaries and tools for those who could get more donations in order to: get more donations! From
How Trump's Billion-Dollar Campaign Lost Its Cash Advantage
Five months ago, President Trump's re-election campaign had a huge financial edge over Joseph R. Biden ,Jr.s. The Times conducted an expensive review of how the Trump team spent lavishly to show how that advantage evaporated
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 8:23pm
Ratings! Everyone in teevee needs them. Trump stories furnish them:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 10:15pm
All ur privacy belong 2 us
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 2:22pm
Vegas shooter: missed clues
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 2:27pm
Ocasio-Cortez publicly disagrees with Feinstein about the filibuster:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 8:53pm
This struck me immediately as an absolutely fabulous choice. As even though Mayor Pete is an out gay liberal and Pence is nearly the opposite on the sociopolitical spectrum, they have very similar personalities and speaking styles! (Even physique.) And Pete would of course know Pence's arguments up down and backwards:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 1:02am
Come on, we know Pence is closeted & Mother's just a beard.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 3:36am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 11:33am
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 6:44pm
K-Pop the new 21st century colonizers like "Hollywood" once was?
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 1:38am
Interesting tidbit from someone who would definitely know what she was talking about but couldn't say anything before:
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 8:13pm
Of course Biden and many democrats will let them in the door. Then they will make concessions and accommodations to get their support. And once again the democrats will move further to the right. So we are getting closer to a two party system of the conservative republican and the republican lite party. I don't fit anywhere in this government. I tired of choosing to vote for something I hate to avoid something I totally despise.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 8:58pm