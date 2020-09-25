Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Experts believe virus is probably becoming more contagious but US study did not find mutations made it more lethal
By Lauren Aratani in NY @ TheGuardian.com, Sept. 24
The Covid-19 virus is continuing to mutate throughout the course of the pandemic, with experts believing it is probably becoming more contagious, as coronavirus cases in the US have started to rise once again, according to new research.
The new US study analyzed 5,000 genetic sequences of the virus, which has continued to mutate as it has spread through the population. The study did not find that mutations of the virus have made it more lethal or changed its effects, even as it may be becoming easier to catch, according to a report in the Washington Post, which noted that public health experts acknowledge all viruses have mutations, most of which are insignificant
David Morens, a virologist at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that the new study should not be over-interpreted, but added that the virus could be responding to public health interventions such as social distancing.
“All those things are barriers to transmissibility, or contagion, but as the virus becomes more contagious it statistically is better at getting around those barriers,” he said [....]
More speculation than science at this point.
The D614G strain seems to predominate at this point, but doesnt seem to be deadlier (may be less?), may or may not be more effective for transmission (or it may be just everyone's going back to school/work after holidays & gathering up in confined spaces). Meanwhile a few mentions of how this strain is better at getting around masks (through flirting? tunneling? tumbling? they dont say).
It also may be this strain infects kids easier. Or else they're just in schools together & thats the way it goes.
"They found that people with the infected strain had higher viral loads in their respiratory tract that allows the virus to spread more effectively." - again, what means "more effectively", and since D614G is hitting 90+% in populations, there isn't really an effective A/B test to compare.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 6:19am
Gender diffs in med studies
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2020/sep/25/not-accounting-for-sex-d...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 12:11pm
On this
Women were also seen as confounding test subjects, with their fluctuating hormonal levels
Nothing has changed. We are all their guinea pigs.
Six months ago I finally snagged an appointment with a top endocrinologist at Mt. Sinai in NY, thinking she might finally be able to help with unexplained sudden symptoms related to sex hormones, such as androgenic alopecia (hair loss), other related things as well.
I asked, aren't there different doses of hormone replace therapy I can try? She explained: no they don't have them and we can't do anything about that, because we don't really know what female hormone levels should be. And also that if I want to explore this further, I might see a rheumatologist, as they play around with this kind of thing more often, and endocrinologists mainly deal with diabetes and similar.
I don't know where all these newly trans people are going for hormone treatments, it ain't to mainstream medicine, that's for sure.
Again, make no mistake, we are all still basically guinea pigs, medicine understands so little. It's a trial and error art form. All the tests they do are all just based conjecture and "treating to the test" rather than to the patient, as it is called, is an extremely dangerous side effect of "modern" medicine, causes a lot of iatrogenic (doctor caused) complications and illness. This applies not only to blood tests and the like, but also to imaging. If you have dealt with someone with serious organ problems with long term hospital stays and lots of specialists attending, you soon learn how little they can actually see from most imaging. That truth be told, they might not have much of a clue what the problem is until they "open you up",.until surgery.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 2:22pm
You need a Digital Twin. Then they can run algorithms on it/her til the cows come home. As 1 angle towards progress. Of course the hype will be unimaginable, but still, some good maybe...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 3:50pm
Sniff it out
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/25/any-breed-could-do-it-dogs...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 10:10pm
I saw a story about that a while back and then forget about it! Thank you!
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 11:12pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 3:04am