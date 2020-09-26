#BLACKLIVESMATTER & BLM GROUPS PLEASE STOP ALL PROTESTS UNTIL AFTER THE ELECTION



PROTESTS CAN RESUME AFTER THE ELECTION. NO MATTER WHO WINS WE WILL STILL DEMAND JUSTICE FOR EXTRA-JUDICIAL POLICE KILLINGS, POLICE REFORM, & RACIAL EQUALITY. LET'S BE STRATEGIC & SAFE AT HOME. 09 pic.twitter.com/zNEGrNJ9QD