This is masterful. In Belarus, the non violent female protestors pulled the masks off of the secret policemen. The police may be able to commit atrocities but there will be no anonymity https://t.co/gxtqwfH9Ij— Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) September 12, 2020
As Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s death roils the media-sphere, Democrats still see a Trump defeat as contingent on COVID. “This has been an incredibly stable race,” one Biden campaign pollster says. “I still think a plurality of people believe this issue makes no difference in how they would vote.”
By Chris Smith @ VanityFair.com/TheHive, Sept. 22
“You’re in a Different Universe With Donald Trump”: Can Joe Biden Steer Debate Night Back to Reality? https://t.co/PnHcKkA59n via @VanityFair— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 25, 2020
“In 2016, a billionaire backer of...Trump, Bernie Marcus...provided support to Jill Stein, the Green candidate, according to people with knowledge of the strategy, who said the effort was done with the knowledge of some officials at the Trump campaign” https://t.co/GeL9RnW5ED— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 23, 2020
The advocate of endless war and limitless Pentagon budgets would be exactly the wrong choice for Biden’s defense secretary
If there's a bright side to this story, it's refreshing to have fewer hating us and more feeling sorry for us!
From Myanmar to Canada, people are asking: How was a superpower like the U.S. felled by a virus? And why won’t the president commit to a peaceful transition of power?
We talked to people around the world about how they see America today. https://t.co/vOrO644W4v
By Michael Sainato @ The Guardian.com, Sept. 23
Essential workers reported stress caused by increased workloads, understaffing, fears over Covid and struggles in enforcing social distancing
Experts believe virus is probably becoming more contagious but US study did not find mutations made it more lethal
By Lauren Aratani in NY @ TheGuardian.com, Sept. 24
The Covid-19 virus is continuing to mutate throughout the course of the pandemic, with experts believing it is probably becoming more contagious, as coronavirus cases in the US have started to rise once again, according to new research.
.@sidney_b and I did a deep look at black voters. Most interesting dynamic is the generational differences. Older black voters are more partisan--they both like and trust the Democratic Party and dislike the GOP much more than younger black voters. https://t.co/zij8D72ndf pic.twitter.com/CSUxusY8WI
Four years ago, Trump was seen as more honest than Clinton by 8 points. Now, the percentage of people calling him honest is down 5 points and he trails Biden by 14. https://t.co/uLv4qPcQF6— Philip Bump (@pbump) September 25, 2020
Suspect killed by deputy in Templeton shooting was member of "white supremacist gang" https://t.co/Wtmavjxyju— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 25, 2020
this is dystopian https://t.co/8RcUgzvPYP— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 24, 2020
President Donald Trump was loudly jeered and subjected to chants of “Honor her wish!” and “Vote him out!” during his Thursday morning visit to pay respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s casket at the Supreme Court. The crowd was clearly incensed by Trump’s determination to overlook the late justice’s dying wish to not be replaced before Election Day. The president stood silently beside the casket with first lady Melania Trump as the crowd voiced their disapproval.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-loudly-booed-and-greeted-with-vote-him-out-chants-on-visit-to-ruth-bader-ginsburgs-casket?ref=home
Bernie is absolutely right! The price of failure is just too great to imagine.
This videos needs to be shared far & wide! #ListenToBernie
New from @ReallyAmerican1
pic.twitter.com/YBrVSfOM4i
"Send me a text at 773-365-9687," Obama said https://t.co/4cDWYJ9uRV— The Hill (@thehill) September 23, 2020
it reminds me of Eastern European folk tales for some reason, especially the way they walk away like henpecked losers at the end. There is this archetype where the women are always the more powerful in the village and do all the actual work of keeping things going and the guys are all like poseurs playacting...when push comes to shove they reveal it's all strings and mirrors and the women are handling surviving day to day. it's in both Christian and Jewish tales
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 3:12pm
Belarus rejects Putin
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/13/belarus-100000-join-rally-...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 4:36pm
Putin offers lame "loan"
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/14/alexander-lukashenko-vladi...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 3:57pm
two inspired people:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 6:27pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 6:38pm
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 11:06pm
Click for extended interesting historical view
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 11:15pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 11:49am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 2:45pm
Lukashenko elopes
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 6:27am
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 11:37am
Mitt mentioned Belarus! He wants to be in the movie!
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/23/2020 - 9:09pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 6:03am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 2:23pm
Do it for the children
How about the vets?
Torture description
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 09/25/2020 - 5:00pm
Papua New Guinea
Groundbreaking female judge dies. Thrown here due to the Ukes' heavily Lady Revolution, and just cuz will likely be another 10 years before we see more news from PNG. Maybe belongs with RBG, but foreign, plus here in this thread it lives a little while...
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/26/she-set-the-benchmark-trai...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 7:40am
Papua New Guinea
Groundbreaking female judge dies. Thrown here due to the Ukes' Lady Revolution, and just cuz will likely be another 10 years before we see more news from PNG. Maybe belongs with RBG, but foreign, plus here in this thread it lives a little while...
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/26/she-set-the-benchmark-trai...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 7:42am