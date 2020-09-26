Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
“I think our pledge created confusion in the community and in our wards," the council president.— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) September 26, 2020
Councilors "have gotten used to these kinds of progressive purity tests," another member
"I'm embarrassed"
"They didn't engage Black and Brown people"https://t.co/mzCEy8tMiN
The autopsy report
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After months of refusing to release Breonna Taylor's autopsy report, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office made the document publicly available Friday afternoon.
And now we know exactly how she died.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday just one of the six shots that struck Taylor was fatal, but he did not explain which it was or why it would have been mortal.
The autopsy report shows a bullet struck near Taylor's heart, tearing through her main pulmonary artery connecting her heart and lungs, and the lower lobe of her left lung.
“I think our pledge created confusion in the community and in our wards," the council president.— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) September 26, 2020
Councilors "have gotten used to these kinds of progressive purity tests," another member
"I'm embarrassed"
"They didn't engage Black and Brown people"https://t.co/mzCEy8tMiN
As Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s death roils the media-sphere, Democrats still see a Trump defeat as contingent on COVID. “This has been an incredibly stable race,” one Biden campaign pollster says. “I still think a plurality of people believe this issue makes no difference in how they would vote.”
By Chris Smith @ VanityFair.com/TheHive, Sept. 22
“You’re in a Different Universe With Donald Trump”: Can Joe Biden Steer Debate Night Back to Reality? https://t.co/PnHcKkA59n via @VanityFair— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 25, 2020
“In 2016, a billionaire backer of...Trump, Bernie Marcus...provided support to Jill Stein, the Green candidate, according to people with knowledge of the strategy, who said the effort was done with the knowledge of some officials at the Trump campaign” https://t.co/GeL9RnW5ED— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 23, 2020
The advocate of endless war and limitless Pentagon budgets would be exactly the wrong choice for Biden’s defense secretary
If there's a bright side to this story, it's refreshing to have fewer hating us and more feeling sorry for us!
From Myanmar to Canada, people are asking: How was a superpower like the U.S. felled by a virus? And why won’t the president commit to a peaceful transition of power?
We talked to people around the world about how they see America today. https://t.co/vOrO644W4v
By Michael Sainato @ The Guardian.com, Sept. 23
Essential workers reported stress caused by increased workloads, understaffing, fears over Covid and struggles in enforcing social distancing
Experts believe virus is probably becoming more contagious but US study did not find mutations made it more lethal
By Lauren Aratani in NY @ TheGuardian.com, Sept. 24
The Covid-19 virus is continuing to mutate throughout the course of the pandemic, with experts believing it is probably becoming more contagious, as coronavirus cases in the US have started to rise once again, according to new research.
.@sidney_b and I did a deep look at black voters. Most interesting dynamic is the generational differences. Older black voters are more partisan--they both like and trust the Democratic Party and dislike the GOP much more than younger black voters. https://t.co/zij8D72ndf pic.twitter.com/CSUxusY8WI
Four years ago, Trump was seen as more honest than Clinton by 8 points. Now, the percentage of people calling him honest is down 5 points and he trails Biden by 14. https://t.co/uLv4qPcQF6— Philip Bump (@pbump) September 25, 2020
Suspect killed by deputy in Templeton shooting was member of "white supremacist gang" https://t.co/Wtmavjxyju— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 25, 2020
this is dystopian https://t.co/8RcUgzvPYP— b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) September 24, 2020
President Donald Trump was loudly jeered and subjected to chants of “Honor her wish!” and “Vote him out!” during his Thursday morning visit to pay respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s casket at the Supreme Court. The crowd was clearly incensed by Trump’s determination to overlook the late justice’s dying wish to not be replaced before Election Day. The president stood silently beside the casket with first lady Melania Trump as the crowd voiced their disapproval.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-loudly-booed-and-greeted-with-vote-him-out-chants-on-visit-to-ruth-bader-ginsburgs-casket?ref=home
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Majorly counterproductive in so any ways
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 2:38pm
from the beginning of the Sept. 8-13 Pew poll link--the more intense and longer the protests, seems the less people like the ideas, go figure:
It's going in the wrong direction, what a surprise. Oh look, could it be some of these things that naive radicals are so blinded by the fun of protesting as opposed to sitting in mom's basement during a pandemic that they can't see? But ordinary people can see just after watching a while, that a lot of this is counterproductive craziness:
What is the purpose of the protests?
Is it to change minds of "other than black" against support for the movement?
If the idea is to keep protesting until only blacks still support the movement? Keep doing it then, looking like you eventually get there:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 2:58pm
The drop in Black Lives Matter support among whites is not surprising
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 3:21pm