Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
#BLACKLIVESMATTER & BLM GROUPS PLEASE STOP ALL PROTESTS UNTIL AFTER THE ELECTION— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) September 26, 2020
PROTESTS CAN RESUME AFTER THE ELECTION. NO MATTER WHO WINS WE WILL STILL DEMAND JUSTICE FOR EXTRA-JUDICIAL POLICE KILLINGS, POLICE REFORM, & RACIAL EQUALITY. LET'S BE STRATEGIC & SAFE AT HOME. 09 pic.twitter.com/zNEGrNJ9QD
Portland, Oregon thread.— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 26, 2020
Again. pic.twitter.com/adSHl59y8I
We will see how this is supposed to work
A New York Supreme Court judge on Thursday ordered a public judicial inquiry into the case of Eric Garner, the 43-year-old who died after being put in an apparent chokehold by a New York police officer in 2014.
Judge Joan Madden on Thursday ordered a "summary inquiry" into the case, including an alleged lack of immediate medical aid to Garner by officers; alleged lies in a police report; the unauthorized release of Garner's arrest record; and release of autopsy information by New York City's Office of Chief Medical Examiner.
The autopsy report
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After months of refusing to release Breonna Taylor's autopsy report, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office made the document publicly available Friday afternoon.
And now we know exactly how she died.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday just one of the six shots that struck Taylor was fatal, but he did not explain which it was or why it would have been mortal.
The autopsy report shows a bullet struck near Taylor's heart, tearing through her main pulmonary artery connecting her heart and lungs, and the lower lobe of her left lung.
“I think our pledge created confusion in the community and in our wards," the council president.— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) September 26, 2020
Councilors "have gotten used to these kinds of progressive purity tests," another member
"I'm embarrassed"
"They didn't engage Black and Brown people"https://t.co/mzCEy8tMiN
As Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s death roils the media-sphere, Democrats still see a Trump defeat as contingent on COVID. “This has been an incredibly stable race,” one Biden campaign pollster says. “I still think a plurality of people believe this issue makes no difference in how they would vote.”
By Chris Smith @ VanityFair.com/TheHive, Sept. 22
“You’re in a Different Universe With Donald Trump”: Can Joe Biden Steer Debate Night Back to Reality? https://t.co/PnHcKkA59n via @VanityFair— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 25, 2020
“In 2016, a billionaire backer of...Trump, Bernie Marcus...provided support to Jill Stein, the Green candidate, according to people with knowledge of the strategy, who said the effort was done with the knowledge of some officials at the Trump campaign” https://t.co/GeL9RnW5ED— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 23, 2020
The advocate of endless war and limitless Pentagon budgets would be exactly the wrong choice for Biden’s defense secretary
If there's a bright side to this story, it's refreshing to have fewer hating us and more feeling sorry for us!
From Myanmar to Canada, people are asking: How was a superpower like the U.S. felled by a virus? And why won’t the president commit to a peaceful transition of power?
We talked to people around the world about how they see America today. https://t.co/vOrO644W4v
By Michael Sainato @ The Guardian.com, Sept. 23
Essential workers reported stress caused by increased workloads, understaffing, fears over Covid and struggles in enforcing social distancing
Experts believe virus is probably becoming more contagious but US study did not find mutations made it more lethal
By Lauren Aratani in NY @ TheGuardian.com, Sept. 24
The Covid-19 virus is continuing to mutate throughout the course of the pandemic, with experts believing it is probably becoming more contagious, as coronavirus cases in the US have started to rise once again, according to new research.
.@sidney_b and I did a deep look at black voters. Most interesting dynamic is the generational differences. Older black voters are more partisan--they both like and trust the Democratic Party and dislike the GOP much more than younger black voters. https://t.co/zij8D72ndf pic.twitter.com/CSUxusY8WI
Four years ago, Trump was seen as more honest than Clinton by 8 points. Now, the percentage of people calling him honest is down 5 points and he trails Biden by 14. https://t.co/uLv4qPcQF6— Philip Bump (@pbump) September 25, 2020
Suspect killed by deputy in Templeton shooting was member of "white supremacist gang" https://t.co/Wtmavjxyju— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 25, 2020
Comments
Oh crap, you drew me in with the header, and it wasn't even about me. Click-bait.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 7:33am
Is America suffering BLM fatigue? New report shows 44% disapprove of movement; only 39% approve, down from 54%
A recent AP-NORC survey showed while 54 percent of Americans approved of the protests in June, the number dipped to 39 percent in September
By Shubham Ghosh
Updated On : 20:11 PST, Sep 25, 2020
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 3:32pm
[copy of comment from news thread on HOW A PLEDGE TO DISMANTLE THE MINNEAPOLIS POLICE COLLAPSED]
from the beginning of the Sept. 8-13 Pew poll link--the more intense and longer the protests, seems the less people like the ideas, go figure:
It's going in the wrong direction, what a surprise. Oh look, could it be some of these things that naive radicals are so blinded by the fun of protesting as opposed to sitting in mom's basement during a pandemic that they can't see? But ordinary people can see just after watching a while, that a lot of this is counterproductive craziness:
What is the purpose of the protests?
Is it to change minds of "other than black" against support for the movement?
If the idea is to keep protesting until only blacks still support the movement? Keep doing it then, looking like you eventually get there:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 3:37pm
Trump himself is choosing to putting it all back on the radar for whypipple and black people--enquiring minds wondering how protesters will like them apples, including expressing sympathy for Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Ahmed Arbery. He'd like everyone to talk about it more, you see? He's not an ogre, he tries real hard to help the black community. And for some reason, the protesters don't seem to appreciate it. Because blue cities don't know how to help black people, they are run like Afghanistan
Trump unveils 'Platinum Plan' for Black Americans
By Maegan Vazquez, CNN @Updated 10:33 PM ET, Fri September 25, 2020
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 5:15pm
Pssst: I think his campaign sees swing state votes here in this data from new studies
PARTISAN, GENDER & GENERATIONAL DIFFERENCES AMONG BLACK VOTERS HEADING INTO ELECTION DAY
I'm talking black votes, young black voters that are not partisan.
LIke in NEW swing states, like Georgia
Not to mention, the "Platinum Plan" will help assuage some white suburban women's conscience when they decide to vote for him and not Joe Biden.
But just keep protestin' and turn people off, help the Russians with the divisiveness thing, draw right wing militia trolls to blue cities to make them look even more incompetent at keeping order...etc.
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 4:04pm
All of this method worked great for Nixon after the horrible radical
protestsriots in Chicago at the 1968 convention where Dems couldn't even show they could keep order at their presidential convention much less run a country or get us out of a war. Landslide silent majority came out for Nixon even though polls showed many were turning against the war. Hubert was hapless. If Hubert couldn't make the radical left happy, who could? Perhaps the first hapless liberal blue mismanager...
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 4:11pm
J.J. McNab retweeted, I haven't watched yet:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 5:06pm
seems almost like everyone with a thoughtful mind is thinking on the same thing:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 5:10pm
You really want to protest right now? Here's showing you the way. Note it's a socially distanced method as well as being the priority message right now:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 5:38pm