The autopsy report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After months of refusing to release Breonna Taylor's autopsy report, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office made the document publicly available Friday afternoon.

And now we know exactly how she died.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday just one of the six shots that struck Taylor was fatal, but he did not explain which it was or why it would have been mortal.

The autopsy report shows a bullet struck near Taylor's heart, tearing through her main pulmonary artery connecting her heart and lungs, and the lower lobe of her left lung.

FBI's ballistics lab indicated Louisville Metro Police Detective Myles Cosgrove fired that fatal shot. A state ballistics test was inconclusive.

Other bullets struck her forearm, thigh, abdomen, foot and right heel.