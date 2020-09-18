Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Barr hid Russian IRA activity
More unredactions from Mueller report about IRA document that directly discussed undermining Clinton in the 2016 election; it notes that "all primaries are purchasable" pic.twitter.com/Ialtu64ZBP— Kim Zetter (@KimZetter) September 18, 2020
Investigation by Quinto Elemento Labs finds alarming number of people buried in common graves
By David Agren in Mexico City for TheGuardian.com, Sept. 22
Mexico’s militarised crackdown on organised crime has left nearly 39,000 unidentified bodies in the country’s morgues, which are often unable to handle the volume of corpses brought in for autopsies.
Concerns frontline officers face increasing threats to welfare with ‘devastating consequences’
By Jaime Doward @ TheGuardian.com, Sept. 26
More firearms are finding their way on to Britain’s streets with devastating consequences, the head of the body representing rank-and-file police officers has warned.
found retweeted by Andrew Yang:
"Powell, Kudlow and Cuban are all Republicans ... yet, right now ... they are all talking about wealth redistribution on a drastic scale. As I said back in June, maybe @AndrewYang wasn’t so crazy after all."- @MartinTillier https://t.co/AYtu3nzxHw— Income Movement (@income_movement) September 26, 2020
at least the 10th injured or killed in past two weeks
Yet another child struck by gunfire Saturday; at least the 10th injured or killed in past two weeks https://t.co/FfrXVKJjWo
Big differences in US between Democrats and Republicans on views of UN, WHO, and international cooperation https://t.co/512CNQQHgs pic.twitter.com/1iJSqX7HRl— Richard Wike (@RichardWike) September 21, 2020
I think Gawande's simply the best analyst of medical systems there is
Over the last 6 mos, 70,000 colleagues at @MassGenBrigham showed how we could work through the worst of the pandemic in MA without a single major outbreak. https://t.co/1apTzIw2tK— Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) September 26, 2020
Portland, Oregon thread.— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 26, 2020
Again. pic.twitter.com/adSHl59y8I
We will see how this is supposed to work
A New York Supreme Court judge on Thursday ordered a public judicial inquiry into the case of Eric Garner, the 43-year-old who died after being put in an apparent chokehold by a New York police officer in 2014.
Judge Joan Madden on Thursday ordered a "summary inquiry" into the case, including an alleged lack of immediate medical aid to Garner by officers; alleged lies in a police report; the unauthorized release of Garner's arrest record; and release of autopsy information by New York City's Office of Chief Medical Examiner.
The autopsy report
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After months of refusing to release Breonna Taylor's autopsy report, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office made the document publicly available Friday afternoon.
And now we know exactly how she died.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday just one of the six shots that struck Taylor was fatal, but he did not explain which it was or why it would have been mortal.
The autopsy report shows a bullet struck near Taylor's heart, tearing through her main pulmonary artery connecting her heart and lungs, and the lower lobe of her left lung.
“I think our pledge created confusion in the community and in our wards," the council president.— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) September 26, 2020
Councilors "have gotten used to these kinds of progressive purity tests," another member
"I'm embarrassed"
"They didn't engage Black and Brown people"https://t.co/mzCEy8tMiN
As Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s death roils the media-sphere, Democrats still see a Trump defeat as contingent on COVID. “This has been an incredibly stable race,” one Biden campaign pollster says. “I still think a plurality of people believe this issue makes no difference in how they would vote.”
By Chris Smith @ VanityFair.com/TheHive, Sept. 22
“You’re in a Different Universe With Donald Trump”: Can Joe Biden Steer Debate Night Back to Reality? https://t.co/PnHcKkA59n via @VanityFair— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 25, 2020
“In 2016, a billionaire backer of...Trump, Bernie Marcus...provided support to Jill Stein, the Green candidate, according to people with knowledge of the strategy, who said the effort was done with the knowledge of some officials at the Trump campaign” https://t.co/GeL9RnW5ED— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 23, 2020
The advocate of endless war and limitless Pentagon budgets would be exactly the wrong choice for Biden’s defense secretary
Click to read the whole thread - deadly. The Reality Winner note was one surprise for me - she really did a service to us at great cost to herself - the powers that be were having a much easier time hiding things without her leak.
Yet the Clinton stuff and divisive targeted partisan social media attacks are exactly the suspected/known fuckery that Barr publicly grandstanded on to cheerlead the right/GOP in pretending nothing was found re: Russian attacks, that it was all a liberal fantasy.
TikTok, you've been had
Haspel blocks CIA from WH
If I were Eric's attorney I would suggest that he become just like his Saturday Night Live character and say he doesn't know nothing bout no real estate and nothing bout no taxes...
Sitting Federal Prosecutor Says Bill Barr’s ‘Unprecedented Politicization’ of AG’s Office Has ‘Brought Shame’ on the DOJ
JERRY LAMBE @ LawandCrime.com Sep 26th, 2020, 10:13 am
