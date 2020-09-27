Culture warring is verboten until after the election if you know what's good for you? And that goes for the Dem public too?.

"We must focus like a laser on health care because Judge Barrett’s record is so clear on this issue.”

By Burgess Everett @ Politico.com, Sept. 27

Chuck Schumer has some simple advice for how to take down Amy Coney Barrett: Talk about “health care, health care, health care.”In a letter to his colleagues late Saturday, the Senate minority leader laid out how Senate Democrats will try to build opposition to Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. The New Yorker said that if Barrett is confirmed, it spells the end of Obamacare, which is slated to come before the Supreme Court after Election Day.

“All the data show that with COVID raging, the number one priority for the American people is health care — its affordability, accessibility and quality,” Schumer said in the Dear Colleague note to other Democratic senators, obtained by POLITICO. “We must focus like a laser on health care because Judge Barrett’s record is so clear on this issue.”

[....] while national polls may be on Democrats' side in pushing the nomination until after the election, it will be difficult to shake Barrett’s support. GOP leaders say she essentially already has the votes to be confirmed before the election.

Schumer acknowledges that difficulty, but says outside pressure could make the difference. It will begin Sunday, when progressive groups will hold a rally at the Supreme Court in opposition to Barrett taking the seat of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.“Given Senate Republicans‘ monomaniacal drive to fill this vacancy as quickly as possible, the best way to defend those rights is a bipartisan majority that will refuse to vote on a Supreme Court nominee before the election,” Schumer said. “This will not happen on its own. It requires public pressure on Senate Republicans. Health care remains the best way to keep the pressure up.” [....]