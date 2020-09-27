Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Finally. The Times obtained Donald Trump’s tax information extending over more than two decades, revealing struggling properties, vast write-offs, an audit battle and hundreds of millions in debt coming due.
By Ross Buettner, Susanne Craig & Mike McIntire @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 27
[....]The New York Times has obtained tax-return data extending over more than two decades for Mr. Trump and the hundreds of companies that make up his business organization, including detailed information from his first two years in office. It does not include his personal returns for 2018 or 2019. This article offers an overview of The Times’s findings; additional articles will be published in the coming weeks [....]
Lincoln Project's two cents:
oops they added this quickly thereafter:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 5:43pm
for those looking for a quick summation:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 5:47pm
Also, from the Times' article, here is the excerpt on the reply they got from the lawyer for the Trump organization:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 5:56pm
That a "billionaire" has paid "tens of millions" in taxes, including millions since 2015" is a pretty underwhelming defense of Trump's supposed business success. What acquisition of multiple billions would allow less than say the $100 million that'd be 5% of $2 billion? Total scam. He's totally open for Russian or other extortion.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 6:31pm
Trump's lawyer:
"President Trump has paid tens of millions of dollars in personal taxes to the federal government"
Didn't say whose personal taxes.
The Trump Organization only cheats on Trump's personal income taxes, they pay the personal taxes automatically deducted for each person on the payroll, federal taxes listed on the weekly paychecks of employees.
by NCD on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 6:34pm
Maggie Haberman is live tweeting on the president's press conference (with Rudy & Chris Christie!) going on now.
https://twitter.com/maggieNYT
In addition she reminded folks of this:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 5:51pm
There's always a tweet:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 5:59pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 6:01pm
For varied initial reaction, I will share a few of the retweets by Joyce Carol Oates, as she is selecting from a fancier more elite feed than I have and has a best-selling novelist's "eye":
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 6:13pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 6:24pm
^ the above article is very helpful to get the gist
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 7:47pm
for those with WaPo subscriptions, this looks like a nice primer for "what's the usual deal with real estate guys avoiding taxes" to compare with Trump:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 7:54pm
to those pointing out that the kool-aid-drinker-type Trump fans won't care, or will even laud the scamming, I note that Rick Wilson is already thinking about the parts of the story they might well care about:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 7:45pm
They may or may not like the gorilla.
It is the leverage it gives to whatever agenda they have in mind that allows them to let a clown run the system. They don't care about the clown. They oppose the anti-clown. If you have a policy, you are "trying to put me down."
See West Side Story for further details.
by moat on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 8:04pm