Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The President will release 15 years of his real, not fake, actual tax returns and provide copies to news organizations Monday. He tweeted it is the best way to prove the tax hoax witch hunt is a rigged scam. /S!
Heart-wrenching truth by @NYTimes’ @gettleman @suhasiniraj on correlated indicators of COVID-related school closures & the rise of forced child labor, increased school dropouts. My big question while reading: could this soon be #Lebanon? https://t.co/dBjMFc8rKW
A ton of attention is paid to a small number of Democrats who won primaries in safe blue districts and have a lot of Twitter followers, but some of the party's most talented up-and-coming politicians are the ones who flipped historically red ones. Media coverage has to catch up. https://t.co/cZ9zGLCpnh— (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) September 27, 2020
Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized after he was armed and threatening to harm himself, Fort Lauderdale police say https://t.co/1lp0iQRrkV— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 28, 2020
It's the holiest day of the Jewish year and many, even the less observant, will therefore be "offline" for 24 hrs.
At sundown, members of the Jewish community begin to observe #YomKippur, the day of atonement.— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 27, 2020
I wish all who celebrate a meaningful day and an easy fast. Gmar Chatima Tova.
Finally. The Times obtained Donald Trump’s tax information extending over more than two decades, revealing struggling properties, vast write-offs, an audit battle and hundreds of millions in debt coming due.
By Ross Buettner, Susanne Craig & Mike McIntire @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 27
The housing & climate crisis are real. Southern Oregon, already dealing w a shortage of more than 5,000 affordable housing units lost 2,700 homes in the recent wildfires - the vast majority of which were mobile homes housing low-income residents. We need change. https://t.co/vw95IYjGtD— Israel Bayer (@IsraelBayer) September 27, 2020
LA Times announces a new major project.
For a large portion of our past, the @latimes was an institution deeply rooted in white supremacy.— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) September 27, 2020
It’s important, in this season of reconciliation and reflection, that we apologize for our past. https://t.co/w5n7JHiMoJ
This essay is not by Wallace-Wells, he is merely recommending reading it, as are many others.
“I lived through the end of a civil war. Do you know what it was like for me? Quite normal. I went to work, I went out, I dated. This is what Americans don’t understand. They’re waiting to get personally punched in the face while ash falls from the sky.” https://t.co/EcYLldVhJX
Culture warring is verboten until after the election if you know what's good for you? And that goes for the Dem public too?.
"We must focus like a laser on health care because Judge Barrett’s record is so clear on this issue.”
Investigation by Quinto Elemento Labs finds alarming number of people buried in common graves
By David Agren in Mexico City for TheGuardian.com, Sept. 22
Mexico’s militarised crackdown on organised crime has left nearly 39,000 unidentified bodies in the country’s morgues, which are often unable to handle the volume of corpses brought in for autopsies.
Concerns frontline officers face increasing threats to welfare with ‘devastating consequences’
By Jaime Doward @ TheGuardian.com, Sept. 26
More firearms are finding their way on to Britain’s streets with devastating consequences, the head of the body representing rank-and-file police officers has warned.
found retweeted by Andrew Yang:
"Powell, Kudlow and Cuban are all Republicans ... yet, right now ... they are all talking about wealth redistribution on a drastic scale. As I said back in June, maybe @AndrewYang wasn’t so crazy after all."- @MartinTillier https://t.co/AYtu3nzxHw— Income Movement (@income_movement) September 26, 2020
https://t.co/kzuDRB4Xk4
at least the 10th injured or killed in past two weeks
Yet another child struck by gunfire Saturday; at least the 10th injured or killed in past two weeks https://t.co/FfrXVKJjWo
Yet another child struck by gunfire Saturday; at least the 10th injured or killed in past two weeks https://t.co/FfrXVKJjWo— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) September 27, 2020
Big differences in US between Democrats and Republicans on views of UN, WHO, and international cooperation https://t.co/512CNQQHgs pic.twitter.com/1iJSqX7HRl— Richard Wike (@RichardWike) September 21, 2020
Comments
lol, at your link I got About 198,000,000 results; live by celebrity, die by it I guess?
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 11:51pm
I checked them all, could not find any real Trump tax returns. Just fake news ones. Maybe Trump could say the Deep State stole the real ones just believe him.
by NCD on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 12:07am
Senator Schatz (D-Hawaii)
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 11:57pm
Perfect line for the debate!
by NCD on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 12:08am
Ed Koch once observed , “I wouldn’t believe Donald Trump if his tongue were notarized.”
by NCD on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 12:19am
oy, thanks for the reminder of the olden daze. I found this, it's in there: Ed Koch’s Epic Feud With Trump Survives the Mayor’s Death 2/27/17; they found that line in his papers, c.1990.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 12:54am
The Lincoln Project ...will be ramping up the mind games before Tuesday night’s debate in Cleveland...
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 1:04am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 1:40am
Sully plays Richard III, 5 acts
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 2:26am