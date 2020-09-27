    Cancel Culture Comes For Ibram X Kendi

    Ibram X Kendi writes about how one can become an anti-racist. Kendi admits that he often fails. Apparently, he sits at his desk and realizes that Trump is trying to push through a new SCOTUS candidate. Kendi, the anti-racist poses the question on Twitter if adopting a black child automatically makes a white person a non-racist. 

    We are now watching cancel culture come after Kendi. The woman in question has 7 children with two adopted from Haiti. My first reaction was she is Catholic. I have Catholic cousins. Adoptions are common. Kendi is a scholar who specializes in anti-racism, so his response is not surprising. We will see if he maintains his academic position.

    John McWhorter is racing to finish a book that argues "race" enters into the discussion far too often. I expect cancel culture will come after him once the book is released. 

    There is a tribal attack on Kendi. There will be a tribal attack on McWhorter

    We are tribes.

    The anti-Woke are the new Woke

    https://areomagazine.com/2020/01/21/is-anti-woke-becoming-the-new-woke/

    Tribes

    Democrats on the Judiciary committee will have to focus on her legal theory and division.


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 6:12pm

     Kendi, the anti-racist poses the question on Twitter if adopting a black child automatically makes a white person a non-racist. 

    That's not how I read the tweet. It seemed to me Kendi very explicitly said that white people adopted a black child for extremely racist reasons and were racist for doing it.


    by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 6:18pm

    Kendi said some, not all.

    Kendi’s tweet stated: “Some White colonizers ‘adopted’ Black children. They ‘civilized’ these ‘savage’ children in the ‘superior’ ways of White people, while using them as props in their lifelong pictures of denial, while cutting the biological parents of these children out of the picture of humanity.”


    https://www.thecollegefix.com/antiracism-professor-ibram-kendi-bashes-whites-who-adopt-black-children-as-colonizers/

    Kendi may have had in mind the couple who drove a carload of adopted black kids off a cliff

    https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/17/us/family-drives-off-cliff-jennifer-sarah-hart.html

    The question is if Kendi will get canceled.

     

     


    by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 8:15pm

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2020/09/03/white-father-black-so...

    http://www.regalmag.com/impact-white-father-figures-black-athletes-a-848...


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 1:48am


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 2:22am

    I don't think Kendi was demanding removal of black children from white homes.

    His livelihood is under attack

    In a recent video, Republican National Convention speaker, mom, and anti-abortion activist, Abby Johnson said it would be “smart” for police to racially profile her adopted biracial “brown son.” She went on to distort statistics, making the case that Black men are more prone to commit violent crime and blamed the absence of Black fathers. Her mischaracterization of Black men writ large and her own son, rooted in racist stereotypes, was abhorrent. Less than 6% of Black people are arrested for violent crimes in any given year, yet Black people are continually stereotyped, profiled, and dehumanized. In the same video, Johnson surmised that her “brown son” would grow up and “he’s going to be a tall, probably sort of large, intimidating-looking-maybe brown man. And my other boys are probably gonna look like nerdy white guys,” a comparison that drew upon stereotypes about presumptions of Black people’s guilt and intellectual inferiority and the presumed innocence and intellectual superiority of Whites. Public reactions went from shock, to disbelief, to outrage, and even calls for Child Protective Services to step in for abuse. As her video went viral, friends and colleagues sent messages of outrage and disbelief. We read these with surprise – not at Johnson’s words, but at the incredulity of our allies. Did they think that having a child of color meant that white parents would commit to anti-racist perspectives and activity? 

    We are both adult children of transracial adoption. SunAh, a Korean adoptee to white adoptive parents in Tennessee during the 1980s, and Carla, a Black adoptee to white adoptive parents in Texas during the 1970s. Though adopted under different circumstances and to different families at different times and growing up in different U.S. cities, our white adoptive parents took similar approaches to parenting. When we were young, our parents told us to seek out the police if we were lost or afraid, assuring us that officers would provide us care and safety. It wasn’t long before we discovered that, while that might have been true for our white families, these protections did not necessarily extend to us or other people of color. While well intended, our parents lacked an understanding of racial dynamics as their positions in the racial hierarchy did not require such knowledge.

    https://www.brookings.edu/blog/how-we-rise/2020/08/26/abby-johnsons-comments-about-her-adopted-black-son-are-problematic-heres-why/

    A questionable statement from an adoptive parent. Two transracial adoptees with a different point of view than those noted above.

     


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 7:40am

    Nice defense - an anecdotal one-off raving from a typical wingnut vs the more typical adoptions all across America. And yes, the lack of a father in many homes is a big disadvantage financially/poverty-wise and attention-moral/grownup-example wise. We passed a grandpa yesterday pushing a 1 1/2 year old, completely disengaged and mute while his grandchild was restless and craving attention, feedback about the world. The cheering over single mothers has been sickening - not that I don't admire women who survive and prevail, but like abortion, it's often a tragic choice. Unlike abortion, there's a child raised with the usuall less-than-optimal results.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 8:04am

    Comments from two transracial adoptees were included. One has done research on the struggles transracial adoptees have adjusting to the realities of "race" as they get older. Research done by the other points out the difficulties adoptive parents have in addressing race. 

    It would make sense that being in an adoptive home is statistically better than being in the system. It is not clear that we know how many Abby Johnson's are adopting. Kendi is an anti- racist, so he would put resources into finding out that number.

    It will be interesting to see how his university responds to the controversy.


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 9:05am

    Half of kids hate their parents by end of high school anyway. But better those 18 years of breakfasts and vacations and school on time and new/used clothes and chat around the table/TV and own room than not, however unwoke the parental attitudes. I mean, anyone 25-40 years older than you'd gonna be horridly old school. Kill them all? A Pol Pot moment? Re-education camps for white folk? Do people really have all this time for navel gazing? Fucking read a book, take a walk.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 9:12am

