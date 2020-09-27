Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Ibram X Kendi writes about how one can become an anti-racist. Kendi admits that he often fails. Apparently, he sits at his desk and realizes that Trump is trying to push through a new SCOTUS candidate. Kendi, the anti-racist poses the question on Twitter if adopting a black child automatically makes a white person a non-racist.
We are now watching cancel culture come after Kendi. The woman in question has 7 children with two adopted from Haiti. My first reaction was she is Catholic. I have Catholic cousins. Adoptions are common. Kendi is a scholar who specializes in anti-racism, so his response is not surprising. We will see if he maintains his academic position.
John McWhorter is racing to finish a book that argues "race" enters into the discussion far too often. I expect cancel culture will come after him once the book is released.
There is a tribal attack on Kendi. There will be a tribal attack on McWhorter
We are tribes.
The anti-Woke are the new Woke
https://areomagazine.com/2020/01/21/is-anti-woke-becoming-the-new-woke/
Tribes
Democrats on the Judiciary committee will have to focus on her legal theory and division.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 6:12pm
Kendi, the anti-racist poses the question on Twitter if adopting a black child automatically makes a white person a non-racist.
That's not how I read the tweet. It seemed to me Kendi very explicitly said that white people adopted a black child for extremely racist reasons and were racist for doing it.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 6:18pm
Kendi said some, not all.
https://www.thecollegefix.com/antiracism-professor-ibram-kendi-bashes-whites-who-adopt-black-children-as-colonizers/
Kendi may have had in mind the couple who drove a carload of adopted black kids off a cliff
https://www.nytimes.com/2019/01/17/us/family-drives-off-cliff-jennifer-sarah-hart.html
The question is if Kendi will get canceled.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 8:15pm
https://www.washingtonpost.com/dc-md-va/2020/09/03/white-father-black-so...
http://www.regalmag.com/impact-white-father-figures-black-athletes-a-848...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 1:48am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 2:22am
I don't think Kendi was demanding removal of black children from white homes.
His livelihood is under attack
https://www.brookings.edu/blog/how-we-rise/2020/08/26/abby-johnsons-comments-about-her-adopted-black-son-are-problematic-heres-why/
A questionable statement from an adoptive parent. Two transracial adoptees with a different point of view than those noted above.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 7:40am
Nice defense - an anecdotal one-off raving from a typical wingnut vs the more typical adoptions all across America. And yes, the lack of a father in many homes is a big disadvantage financially/poverty-wise and attention-moral/grownup-example wise. We passed a grandpa yesterday pushing a 1 1/2 year old, completely disengaged and mute while his grandchild was restless and craving attention, feedback about the world. The cheering over single mothers has been sickening - not that I don't admire women who survive and prevail, but like abortion, it's often a tragic choice. Unlike abortion, there's a child raised with the usuall less-than-optimal results.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 8:04am
Comments from two transracial adoptees were included. One has done research on the struggles transracial adoptees have adjusting to the realities of "race" as they get older. Research done by the other points out the difficulties adoptive parents have in addressing race.
It would make sense that being in an adoptive home is statistically better than being in the system. It is not clear that we know how many Abby Johnson's are adopting. Kendi is an anti- racist, so he would put resources into finding out that number.
It will be interesting to see how his university responds to the controversy.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 9:05am
Half of kids hate their parents by end of high school anyway. But better those 18 years of breakfasts and vacations and school on time and new/used clothes and chat around the table/TV and own room than not, however unwoke the parental attitudes. I mean, anyone 25-40 years older than you'd gonna be horridly old school. Kill them all? A Pol Pot moment? Re-education camps for white folk? Do people really have all this time for navel gazing? Fucking read a book, take a walk.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 9:12am
Kendi posed a question. The question was apparently triggered by the nomination of the new SCOTUS candidate. Cancel culture from the anti-Woke is out in full force.
He can point to the two women who drove a car over the cliff, the wingnut, and the research of the two transracial adoptees to support his case.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 11:33am