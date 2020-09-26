Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Portland, Oregon thread.— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 26, 2020
Again. pic.twitter.com/adSHl59y8I
Amazing what a buried story this is, shall we party now? https://t.co/Fb2hlTlfls— tylercowen (@tylercowen) September 29, 2020
The top US newspaper has been exposed for overseeing another large-scale fake news operation.
Not surprising
President Trump's 2016 campaign identified more than 3 million Black voters it wanted to deter from casting ballots in the presidential election, according to a massive data leak obtained by the British news outlet Channel 4.
The leak revealed that the campaign compiled data on nearly 200 million voters and divided them up into eight different categories. One category, titled "Deterrence," listed 3.5 million Black voters.
I have to admit that I was skeptical when I first heard this story. I wondered who would be evil enough to do unnecessary surgeries.
Wendy Dowe was startled awake early one morning in January 2019, when guards called her out of her cellblock in the Irwin County immigration detention center in rural Georgia, where she had been held for four months. She would be having surgery that day, they said.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A juror in the Breonna Taylor case contends that the Kentucky attorney general misrepresented the grand jury’s deliberations and failed to offer the panel the option of indicting the two officers who fatally shot the young woman, according to the juror’s lawyer.
The unnamed juror filed a court motion on Monday seeking the release of last week’s transcripts and permission from a judge to speak publicly to set the record straight. Hours later, the office of Attorney General Daniel Cameron granted both requests, saying that the juror is free to speak and that recordings of the session will be made public.
“This is something where the juror is not seeking any fame, any acclaim, any money,” said Kevin M. Glogower, the juror’s lawyer.
.. The argument that the left has already lost the abortion fight reflects the fact that there’s no abortion clinic in 90 percent of American counties. This is the result of the highly successful death-by-a-thousand-cuts anti-abortion strategy, which has piled on restriction after restriction to make abortion inaccessible to as many American women as possible...Notorious RBG on.Roe 1992 “it halted a political process that was moving in a reform direction and thereby, I believe, prolonged divisiveness and deferred stable settlement of the issue,” .."a vocal right-to-life movement rallied and succeeded, for a considerable time, in turning the legislative tide in the opposite direction.”
#FinCENFiles: How Deutsche Bank Let Crooked Clients Run Rampant https://t.co/HrVLhkQrkP via @tombwarren, et al. Photos by Alex Fradkin— BuzzFeed News Art Dept (@BuzzFeedNewsArt) September 21, 2020
Democracy for the Arab World Now, or DAWN, was the brainchild of Jamal Khashoggi, whom Saudi agents killed in 2018. The group is to be launched in Washington on Tuesday.
“The fundamental premise that democracy and human rights are the only solution for stability, security and dignity in the Middle East is 100 percent Jamal’s point of view” — @sarahleah1 on launch of @DAWNmenaorg https://t.co/oigOYrNGn2
UBI gets a title shot.
World Rugby had to come to terms with reality: Irrespective of hormonal intervention, male athletes are, on average, 40 percent heavier, 15 percent faster, 30 percent more powerful, and 25–50 percent stronger than their female counterparts. And these differences pose obvious risks for female players in full-contact rugby.
Biden ad
It says elementary school teachers paid $7,239, firefighters paid $5,283, nurses paid $10,216 and construction managers paid $16,447 in income tax in 2019.
It then cuts to Trump and his reported $750 federal income tax contribution.
The tiny amount paid by Trump on his vast wealth is nearly three times less that what Abraham Lincoln paid in 1864.
Lincoln paid $1981.67 in federal taxes on a salary of $25,000 in 1864-1865, University of Connecticut historian Brad Simpson pointed out on Twitter.
When President George W. Bush launched the “War on Terror” in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, few could have predicted the campaign would entail US involvement in combat in 24 countries over the next two decades.
Documents and interviews show how senior officials sought to play down the risks of sending children back to the classroom, alarming public health experts.
A top Pence aide “said she was repeatedly asked by Marc Short, the vice president’s chief of staff, to get the C.D.C. to produce more reports and charts showing a decline in coronavirus cases among young people.” https://t.co/k2i3xmjzY0
The President will release 15 years of his real, not fake, actual tax returns and provide copies to news organizations Monday. He tweeted it is the best way to prove the tax hoax witch hunt is a rigged scam. /S!
Heart-wrenching truth by @NYTimes’ @gettleman @suhasiniraj on correlated indicators of COVID-related school closures & the rise of forced child labor, increased school dropouts. My big question while reading: could this soon be #Lebanon? https://t.co/dBjMFc8rKW
she stressed this bit of news as significant by tweeting it individually--Federalization!
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 4:53pm
Lovely, Portland should be so proud of what it has become:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 5:02pm
SLIPPERY SLOPE ! Mary Barret Coney Island believes everyone has rights to carry even felons.
by NCD on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 12:10am
Already slipped:
retweeted by Justin Yau, who is a trusted Portland protest documentarians, I presume because Justin trusts the guy's accuracy
Certainly doesn't surprise me, as there was plenty of this up the way in Seattle.
Look there's lots of boys out there of all political persuasions that just want to play with their toys.
And there's certainly not a shortage of guns in many low-income neighborhoods in Chicago.
And whether their little get togethers are called a "militia" or a "street gang", what's the diff in the end? Tribal no matter which.
It's boom time for anyone that can make ammunition. Sucks to be us, I don't see how we can go backwards from here for a long long time.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 2:35am
Proud Boys assault reporters
BLM holds a hip hop festival with education about the history of Portland
https://www.thedailybeast.com/police-investigate-assault-on-livestreamer-after-far-right-proud-boys-descend-on-portland?ref=scroll
A gift to Moe Biden
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 11:07pm
what a ridiculous joke Portand kabuki protestin' has become, it equals chaos and nothing more:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 3:16am
Two thoughts have been running through my mind these last few years.
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
History repeats itself, first as tragedy second as farce.
Which thought is foremost depends on my mood. Whether I'm inclined in the moment to despair or laughter.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 3:32am
Who's paying for this circus?
Look at the images and videos coming out of Belarus - they're serious. This street parade is a joke, a mockery.
I said months ago that protesters need to know the message(s) they want to come across. Or exactly this kind of hippy jokester message comes across. Meanwhile, taxpayers are losing their jobs and homes and going broke, while they still pay for cops to police these fun 'n games. A $2 trillion hole in the budget not handling global warming or racism or pandemic - a not terribly organized block party that doesn't even have tunes and much alcohol. More like the skid row bums singing around a trash fire.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:42am
The only strong message that comes across to me from Portland is anti-cop in general, i.e., abolish police, and anti-liberal Dem style government (i.e., the mayor) which also appeals to right-wing libertarians like Boogaloo.It's really still the same chaotic concept as the diehard Occupy Wall Street gang and David Graeber et. al.
As far as who is paying for it, yeah that is what pisses me off most, they think money grows on trees for food, a roof, health care, internet and cell phone. If any parents are enabling this, it sickens me. Lawyers enabling pro bono doesn't bother me as much for some reason, I guess that's because I believe in toleration of hate speech and idiocy as long as it doesn't impinge on the basic societal creed that the majority agrees to.
Side note: there is, for some reason, even historically, a love of fire among those who are drawn to anarchist theories. I.E. "burn it all down". In this day and age on the west coast, that should be taken more seriously as a crime than it is, it's really terrorist, it frightens and is intended to.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:29pm
I don't mind the protests even though much of it seems silly and without purpose. Stupid and silly protests with no meaningful agenda are protected free speech too. It's the harassment, looting, burning, and the violence that's a problem
by ocean-kat on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:54pm