Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
There's very suspicious developments to back that up. Posted after the jump.
Amazing what a buried story this is, shall we party now? https://t.co/Fb2hlTlfls— tylercowen (@tylercowen) September 29, 2020
The top US newspaper has been exposed for overseeing another large-scale fake news operation.
Not surprising
President Trump's 2016 campaign identified more than 3 million Black voters it wanted to deter from casting ballots in the presidential election, according to a massive data leak obtained by the British news outlet Channel 4.
The leak revealed that the campaign compiled data on nearly 200 million voters and divided them up into eight different categories. One category, titled "Deterrence," listed 3.5 million Black voters.
I have to admit that I was skeptical when I first heard this story. I wondered who would be evil enough to do unnecessary surgeries.
Wendy Dowe was startled awake early one morning in January 2019, when guards called her out of her cellblock in the Irwin County immigration detention center in rural Georgia, where she had been held for four months. She would be having surgery that day, they said.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A juror in the Breonna Taylor case contends that the Kentucky attorney general misrepresented the grand jury’s deliberations and failed to offer the panel the option of indicting the two officers who fatally shot the young woman, according to the juror’s lawyer.
The unnamed juror filed a court motion on Monday seeking the release of last week’s transcripts and permission from a judge to speak publicly to set the record straight. Hours later, the office of Attorney General Daniel Cameron granted both requests, saying that the juror is free to speak and that recordings of the session will be made public.
“This is something where the juror is not seeking any fame, any acclaim, any money,” said Kevin M. Glogower, the juror’s lawyer.
.. The argument that the left has already lost the abortion fight reflects the fact that there’s no abortion clinic in 90 percent of American counties. This is the result of the highly successful death-by-a-thousand-cuts anti-abortion strategy, which has piled on restriction after restriction to make abortion inaccessible to as many American women as possible...Notorious RBG on.Roe 1992 “it halted a political process that was moving in a reform direction and thereby, I believe, prolonged divisiveness and deferred stable settlement of the issue,” .."a vocal right-to-life movement rallied and succeeded, for a considerable time, in turning the legislative tide in the opposite direction.”
#FinCENFiles: How Deutsche Bank Let Crooked Clients Run Rampant https://t.co/HrVLhkQrkP via @tombwarren, et al. Photos by Alex Fradkin— BuzzFeed News Art Dept (@BuzzFeedNewsArt) September 21, 2020
Democracy for the Arab World Now, or DAWN, was the brainchild of Jamal Khashoggi, whom Saudi agents killed in 2018. The group is to be launched in Washington on Tuesday.
“The fundamental premise that democracy and human rights are the only solution for stability, security and dignity in the Middle East is 100 percent Jamal’s point of view” — @sarahleah1 on launch of @DAWNmenaorg https://t.co/oigOYrNGn2
UBI gets a title shot.
World Rugby had to come to terms with reality: Irrespective of hormonal intervention, male athletes are, on average, 40 percent heavier, 15 percent faster, 30 percent more powerful, and 25–50 percent stronger than their female counterparts. And these differences pose obvious risks for female players in full-contact rugby.
Biden ad
It says elementary school teachers paid $7,239, firefighters paid $5,283, nurses paid $10,216 and construction managers paid $16,447 in income tax in 2019.
It then cuts to Trump and his reported $750 federal income tax contribution.
The tiny amount paid by Trump on his vast wealth is nearly three times less that what Abraham Lincoln paid in 1864.
Lincoln paid $1981.67 in federal taxes on a salary of $25,000 in 1864-1865, University of Connecticut historian Brad Simpson pointed out on Twitter.
When President George W. Bush launched the “War on Terror” in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, few could have predicted the campaign would entail US involvement in combat in 24 countries over the next two decades.
Documents and interviews show how senior officials sought to play down the risks of sending children back to the classroom, alarming public health experts.
A top Pence aide “said she was repeatedly asked by Marc Short, the vice president’s chief of staff, to get the C.D.C. to produce more reports and charts showing a decline in coronavirus cases among young people.” https://t.co/k2i3xmjzY0
The President will release 15 years of his real, not fake, actual tax returns and provide copies to news organizations Monday. He tweeted it is the best way to prove the tax hoax witch hunt is a rigged scam. /S!
Heart-wrenching truth by @NYTimes’ @gettleman @suhasiniraj on correlated indicators of COVID-related school closures & the rise of forced child labor, increased school dropouts. My big question while reading: could this soon be #Lebanon? https://t.co/dBjMFc8rKW
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 5:04pm
nod nod:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 5:08pm
Hard for me to imagine uncommitted and under-informed voters nodding their heads when Trump goes off on tangents about Burisma. I suspect this stuff really only registers with "base" supporters who are already voting for him. Frankly, he hasn't even really tried to communicate with anyone else since 2016.
by Michael Wolraich on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 5:33pm
One thing I never got about all the effort made to paint Biden to have had scandalous business connections with foreign countries through his family is that Trump did a great job of making that sort of thing unimportant to his supporters and a scorched earth for those who criticized, investigated, or impeached him.
Nerve endings get tired.
by moat on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 6:13pm