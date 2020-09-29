Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
My latest, for your reading pleasure:— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 29, 2020
You Can Bet Trump’s Debate Prep Was a Total Shitshow https://t.co/vLN95NLK6F via @thedailybeast
retweeted by Hillary herself:
Ahead of tonight's presidential debate, @HillaryClinton will be our guest on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/u6kbchRkyn— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) September 29, 2020
Amazing what a buried story this is, shall we party now? https://t.co/Fb2hlTlfls— tylercowen (@tylercowen) September 29, 2020
The top US newspaper has been exposed for overseeing another large-scale fake news operation.
Not surprising
President Trump's 2016 campaign identified more than 3 million Black voters it wanted to deter from casting ballots in the presidential election, according to a massive data leak obtained by the British news outlet Channel 4.
The leak revealed that the campaign compiled data on nearly 200 million voters and divided them up into eight different categories. One category, titled "Deterrence," listed 3.5 million Black voters.
I have to admit that I was skeptical when I first heard this story. I wondered who would be evil enough to do unnecessary surgeries.
Wendy Dowe was startled awake early one morning in January 2019, when guards called her out of her cellblock in the Irwin County immigration detention center in rural Georgia, where she had been held for four months. She would be having surgery that day, they said.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A juror in the Breonna Taylor case contends that the Kentucky attorney general misrepresented the grand jury’s deliberations and failed to offer the panel the option of indicting the two officers who fatally shot the young woman, according to the juror’s lawyer.
The unnamed juror filed a court motion on Monday seeking the release of last week’s transcripts and permission from a judge to speak publicly to set the record straight. Hours later, the office of Attorney General Daniel Cameron granted both requests, saying that the juror is free to speak and that recordings of the session will be made public.
“This is something where the juror is not seeking any fame, any acclaim, any money,” said Kevin M. Glogower, the juror’s lawyer.
.. The argument that the left has already lost the abortion fight reflects the fact that there’s no abortion clinic in 90 percent of American counties. This is the result of the highly successful death-by-a-thousand-cuts anti-abortion strategy, which has piled on restriction after restriction to make abortion inaccessible to as many American women as possible...Notorious RBG on.Roe 1992 “it halted a political process that was moving in a reform direction and thereby, I believe, prolonged divisiveness and deferred stable settlement of the issue,” .."a vocal right-to-life movement rallied and succeeded, for a considerable time, in turning the legislative tide in the opposite direction.”
#FinCENFiles: How Deutsche Bank Let Crooked Clients Run Rampant https://t.co/HrVLhkQrkP via @tombwarren, et al. Photos by Alex Fradkin— BuzzFeed News Art Dept (@BuzzFeedNewsArt) September 21, 2020
Democracy for the Arab World Now, or DAWN, was the brainchild of Jamal Khashoggi, whom Saudi agents killed in 2018. The group is to be launched in Washington on Tuesday.
“The fundamental premise that democracy and human rights are the only solution for stability, security and dignity in the Middle East is 100 percent Jamal’s point of view” — @sarahleah1 on launch of @DAWNmenaorg https://t.co/oigOYrNGn2
UBI gets a title shot.
World Rugby had to come to terms with reality: Irrespective of hormonal intervention, male athletes are, on average, 40 percent heavier, 15 percent faster, 30 percent more powerful, and 25–50 percent stronger than their female counterparts. And these differences pose obvious risks for female players in full-contact rugby.
Biden ad
It says elementary school teachers paid $7,239, firefighters paid $5,283, nurses paid $10,216 and construction managers paid $16,447 in income tax in 2019.
It then cuts to Trump and his reported $750 federal income tax contribution.
The tiny amount paid by Trump on his vast wealth is nearly three times less that what Abraham Lincoln paid in 1864.
Lincoln paid $1981.67 in federal taxes on a salary of $25,000 in 1864-1865, University of Connecticut historian Brad Simpson pointed out on Twitter.
When President George W. Bush launched the “War on Terror” in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, few could have predicted the campaign would entail US involvement in combat in 24 countries over the next two decades.
Documents and interviews show how senior officials sought to play down the risks of sending children back to the classroom, alarming public health experts.
A top Pence aide “said she was repeatedly asked by Marc Short, the vice president’s chief of staff, to get the C.D.C. to produce more reports and charts showing a decline in coronavirus cases among young people.” https://t.co/k2i3xmjzY0
Comments
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 7:38pm
Joe sez:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 7:40pm
Drumpf sez:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 7:43pm
Daniel Dale will live fact check as far as possible on Twitter:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 8:14pm
And Biden campaign is going to do live spin/war room, having procured quite the Twitter handle:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 8:19pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 8:47pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 9:39pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 9:49pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 10:01pm
My only comment:
More than an hour in, Trump never speaks to the camera, only to Wallace, he's debating with Wallace and his questions every single time.
Rarely has he talked directly to Biden, either, he refers to him in the third person. Though he listens to Biden's statements with an angry face (as if he is watching him on TV.) Trump talks only about himself and his record, not the nation.
Joe tries very hard to return to talking and looking at the audience every single time, talking to the voter and what the nation needs.
Trump talks about what he wants to see happen. It's a selling-a-dictator-vision approach. Not any different than like, a Limbaugh lecture.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 10:10pm
Jon Meachem:
hehehehehehe:
Biden clearly disavowed "The Green New Deal":
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 10:20pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 10:31pm
Who will be insane enough to want to be a moderator of any future debate?
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 10:37pm
Mike Murphy:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 10:51pm
No sympathy for Beau Biden.
It is what it is because Trump is who he is.
Wallace could not calm Trump down,
I agree other moderators may opt out.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 10:53pm
Trump could not condemn white supremacists.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 10:59pm
Kamala Harris was just interviewed right now by Brian Williams on MSNBC. I noticed that she couldn't hold back laughter during answering nearly every question.
Carville next, said it was hard to get through it even for him: "tough television, wuff!" Really sounded amazed and puzzled that Trump "wasn't even trying to win the election!"
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 11:05pm
Really sounded amazed and puzzled that Trump "wasn't even trying to win the election!"
Deja vu all over again.
by A Guy Called LULU on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 11:22pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 11:10pm
I agree:
which suggests: Trump as always, made everything about Trump! He's just plain amazingly insidious! And a reminder that he and his fans are not going away even if leaving office. So somehow the world has to learn to deal with this, for want of a better description, his postmodern style domination of narrative and fans that fall for that. Others will have learned from him how to do this and may end up doing it more skillfully.
Edit to add: was telling that Carville said all of the panel with all their combined experience, they haven't a clue how to handle this. It's a totally new system if people continue to do this.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 11:24pm
The white supremacists got the message. Stand back and Stand by.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-refuses-to-condemn-white-supremacists-says-this-is-not-a-right-wing-problem?ref=home
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 11:32pm