Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
By Sarah O'Brien @ CNBC.com, Sept. 29
Emergency 911 systems were down for more than an hour on Monday in towns and cities across 14 U.S. states. The outages led many news outlets to speculate the problem was related to Microsoft‘s Azure web services platform, which also was struggling with a widespread outage at the time. However, multiple sources tell KrebsOnSecurity the 911 issues stemmed from some kind of technical snafu involving Intrado and Lumen, two companies that together handle 911 calls for a broad swath of the United States.
Orlando's once-booming leisure and hospitality industry has been decimated by the pandemic and the just-announced Disney job cuts there will make it worse. Union foodbank was set up for 200 families; last weekend had 800 lined up. More details here:https://t.co/QnDBllyfUI— Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) September 29, 2020
Op-ed by Benjamin L. Ginsberg who practiced election law for 38 years. He co-chaired the bipartisan 2013 Presidential Commission on Election Administration.
There is a reason the best GOP election lawyer in the country "retired" just a couple months before the #2020Election - my guess is he couldn't stomach the hypocrisy he would have needed.https://t.co/J1NpGSunib
A group of students at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine started a new tradition by creating a more inclusive Hippocratic oath to acknowledge racism, the coronavirus pandemic and the killing of Breonna Taylor.
The symbolic white coat ceremony marks the beginning of an academic journey for students in medical programs across the country -- it's a time when students accept their white medical coats and recite an oath vowing to be fair and ethical as they begin their medical education.
My latest, for your reading pleasure:— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 29, 2020
You Can Bet Trump’s Debate Prep Was a Total Shitshow https://t.co/vLN95NLK6F via @thedailybeast
retweeted by Hillary herself:
Ahead of tonight's presidential debate, @HillaryClinton will be our guest on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/u6kbchRkyn— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) September 29, 2020
Amazing what a buried story this is, shall we party now? https://t.co/Fb2hlTlfls— tylercowen (@tylercowen) September 29, 2020
The top US newspaper has been exposed for overseeing another large-scale fake news operation.
Not surprising
President Trump's 2016 campaign identified more than 3 million Black voters it wanted to deter from casting ballots in the presidential election, according to a massive data leak obtained by the British news outlet Channel 4.
The leak revealed that the campaign compiled data on nearly 200 million voters and divided them up into eight different categories. One category, titled "Deterrence," listed 3.5 million Black voters.
I have to admit that I was skeptical when I first heard this story. I wondered who would be evil enough to do unnecessary surgeries.
Wendy Dowe was startled awake early one morning in January 2019, when guards called her out of her cellblock in the Irwin County immigration detention center in rural Georgia, where she had been held for four months. She would be having surgery that day, they said.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A juror in the Breonna Taylor case contends that the Kentucky attorney general misrepresented the grand jury’s deliberations and failed to offer the panel the option of indicting the two officers who fatally shot the young woman, according to the juror’s lawyer.
The unnamed juror filed a court motion on Monday seeking the release of last week’s transcripts and permission from a judge to speak publicly to set the record straight. Hours later, the office of Attorney General Daniel Cameron granted both requests, saying that the juror is free to speak and that recordings of the session will be made public.
“This is something where the juror is not seeking any fame, any acclaim, any money,” said Kevin M. Glogower, the juror’s lawyer.
.. The argument that the left has already lost the abortion fight reflects the fact that there’s no abortion clinic in 90 percent of American counties. This is the result of the highly successful death-by-a-thousand-cuts anti-abortion strategy, which has piled on restriction after restriction to make abortion inaccessible to as many American women as possible...Notorious RBG on.Roe 1992 “it halted a political process that was moving in a reform direction and thereby, I believe, prolonged divisiveness and deferred stable settlement of the issue,” .."a vocal right-to-life movement rallied and succeeded, for a considerable time, in turning the legislative tide in the opposite direction.”
#FinCENFiles: How Deutsche Bank Let Crooked Clients Run Rampant https://t.co/HrVLhkQrkP via @tombwarren, et al. Photos by Alex Fradkin— BuzzFeed News Art Dept (@BuzzFeedNewsArt) September 21, 2020
Democracy for the Arab World Now, or DAWN, was the brainchild of Jamal Khashoggi, whom Saudi agents killed in 2018. The group is to be launched in Washington on Tuesday.
“The fundamental premise that democracy and human rights are the only solution for stability, security and dignity in the Middle East is 100 percent Jamal’s point of view” — @sarahleah1 on launch of @DAWNmenaorg https://t.co/oigOYrNGn2
Joe sez:
Drumpf sez:
Daniel Dale will live fact check as far as possible on Twitter:
And Biden campaign is going to do live spin/war room, having procured quite the Twitter handle:
More from Luntz's focus group of 16 undecideds @ Vox:
My only comment:
More than an hour in, Trump never speaks to the camera, only to Wallace, he's debating with Wallace and his questions every single time.
Rarely has he talked directly to Biden, either, he refers to him in the third person. Though he listens to Biden's statements with an angry face (as if he is watching him on TV.) Trump talks only about himself and his record, not the nation.
Joe tries very hard to return to talking and looking at the audience every single time, talking to the voter and what the nation needs.
Trump talks about what he wants to see happen. It's a selling-a-dictator-vision approach. Not any different than like, a Limbaugh lecture.
Jon Meachem:
hehehehehehe:
Biden clearly disavowed "The Green New Deal":
Who will be insane enough to want to be a moderator of any future debate?
Brian Stelter of CNN's "Reliable Sources" has whipped out a piece on the moderator problem:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 12:06am
Mike Murphy:
No sympathy for Beau Biden.
It is what it is because Trump is who he is.
Wallace could not calm Trump down,
I agree other moderators may opt out.
Trump could not condemn white supremacists.
Kamala Harris was just interviewed right now by Brian Williams on MSNBC. I noticed that she couldn't hold back laughter during answering nearly every question.
Carville next, said it was hard to get through it even for him: "tough television, wuff!" Really sounded amazed and puzzled that Trump "wasn't even trying to win the election!"
Really sounded amazed and puzzled that Trump "wasn't even trying to win the election!"
Deja vu all over again.
I agree:
which suggests: Trump as always, made everything about Trump! He's just plain amazingly insidious! And a reminder that he and his fans are not going away even if leaving office. So somehow the world has to learn to deal with this, for want of a better description, his postmodern style domination of narrative and fans that fall for that. Others will have learned from him how to do this and may end up doing it more skillfully.
Edit to add: was telling that Carville said all of the panel with all their combined experience, they haven't a clue how to handle this. It's a totally new system if people continue to do this.
Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump
Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump
Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump
Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump
Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump Trump
really, how'd he do that?
The white supremacists got the message. Stand back and Stand by.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-refuses-to-condemn-white-supremacists-says-this-is-not-a-right-wing-problem?ref=home
Interesting developing, bears watching for more analysis:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 12:09am
Maggie Haberman retweeted, sounds right to me:
(This is also why the protesters into personally bullying these demographics are using counter-productive tactics, as roving bands of mini bullies replacing the big bully is not exactly inspiring of "get out and vote." And like it or not, no matter the intent, they are basically pro-order and anti-chaos. Causing chaos is exciting and desirable when you don't have anything to do; they mostly have stuff to do.)
Touchy feely Joe is basically a feature with women, not a bug.
It's only some men who find the Stepford wife thing appealing. Ok maybe Anne Coulter types too, but she like makes herself the exception not the rule.
Good pivot to covid, covid, covid, redirect from the culture wars:
Rare instance of Nate Silver waxing macro:
Bill Kristol appalled:
Mary Trump:
NYTimes is being more critical of Trump than WaPo with their headlines on the debate:
