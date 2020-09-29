    Today In Policing Part I

    By rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 8:41am |

    Austin, Texas Tampering With Evidence in Homicide While In Police Custody

    In June, The Root reported that 40-year-old Black man Javier Ambler died in police custody in Austin, Texas, in 2019. After several months of slow news coverage relating to Ambler’s death and failed attempts by media outlets to pry information out of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office pertaining to the case, the department released documents and video footage that put a spotlight on Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody and his department’s involvement with the Live PD reality show. Now, Chody is charged with evidence tampering in connection with the destruction of crucial Live PD footage that allegedly showed what transpired the night Ambler died.

    https://www.theroot.com/texas-sheriff-charged-with-evidence-tampering-in-connec-1845207119

     

    Prince George’s County, Maryland $20:Million  Settlement By Police In Death Of Handcuffed Man

    In Maryland, officials for Prince George’s County have agreed to pay $20 million to the family of a man who was shot and killed by a police officer while handcuffed in a police cruiser. 

    The Baltimore Sun reports that Michael Owen Jr., the officer responsible for shooting William Green, has been in jail since being arrested and charged with second-degree murder in January. During a news conference on Monday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks noted that Owen is the first officer in county history to be charged with murder for an on-duty shooting.

    The 43-year-old Green was unarmed, handcuffed and sitting in the front seat of a police cruiser when Owen, who is Black, shot him six times. Investigators couldn’t find any evidence a struggle occurred between the two men before the shooting. This runs contrary to statements made by a police spokeswoman Christina Cotterman on the night of the shooting.

    https://www.theroot.com/maryland-county-reaches-20-million-settlement-in-fatal-1845206880

     

     

    Comments

    Stephen F Austin State University

    Christin Evans was suddenly awakened in the early hours of Sept. 14 by the sound of campus police storming into her dorm room at Stephen F. Austin State University with guns drawn and bright lights shining into her eyes.

    A resident adviser had called campus police after a group of students, who included Evans’s three White roommates, said Evans, who is Black, had threatened them, her lawyer, Randall Kallinen, said at a news conference on Monday.

    But soon after the 3 a.m. raid, police said the accusation against 17-year-old Evans was made up.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/09/29/sfa-black-student-police-false-report/


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 8:51am

    If this is an umbrella column for various policing posts, great!
    will make it easier to find like info here in 1 spot.
    For things that are a bit more culture, history, or focused on an iconic person
    (less ones in the news every day, & preferably not only obits, but...) -
    perhaps the Guston piece, I've been vandalizing the largely unused Creative Corner.

    I've introduced "Stuff" as a grab bag, though preferably as the more bizarre
    or out of the daily routine, but occasionally when nowhere else fits...
    (so German veggie, a letter of support for JK Rowling, a diss against Tucker Carlson,
    Amnesty International in India, a political ad in Spanish... generally stuff
    that won't attract a big long thread to dominate. A voting blurb might have attracted
    more commentary, but it didn't.

    And I've had several Trump/DOJ/Corruption threads that handle all the trials & overreach
    and leftover detritus so we can document the atrocities somewhat linearly in one piece,
    rather than dig them out through 100s of news items. Quite a few owe a debt to Emptywheel.

    And then Belarus seemed worthy to highlight as a continuing topic, while I've piggybacked the
    invasion of Armenia as a likely ongoing flareup somewhat "over there" kinda nearby
    (both involving Russia as well, but rather focused on 2 identifiable crises).

    Since I started this, things don't scroll off the "In the News" section nearly as fast, and it's 
    even possible to match up numerous comments & longer back-and-forths with the story
    they fit with without scrolling back through 2 or 3 prior screens once the news item has faded.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 10:37am

    The trigger was the announcement that a juror on the Breonna Taylor case was suing Daniel Cameron to release the transcript. Law enforcement is held to a higher standard if police are maiming people, we should keep that in mind. If an AG is not honest with what is presented to a grand jury, we should know that. You can argue about the best way to protest misconduct in the legal system, but pointing out the misconduct is important.


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 11:35am

    Georgia corrections officer

    A 61-year-old Georgia corrections officer has been fired for the third time in a decade after calling an inmate on suicide watch a racial slur.

    Officer Gregory Hubert Brown, a corrections officer at the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, called a prisoner on suicide watch a “crazy” N-word, according to a colleague and other inmates who were nearby. An official statement from the sheriff’s office released Sunday night offered scant details but said Brown was placed on administrative leave without pay immediately and would be fired from the job within 72 hours.

    The racist incident will mark the third time Brown has been fired from a correctional facility job in a decade, according to Georgia Peace Officer recorders obtained by the Atlantic Journal-Constitution. The first was in December 2010, after getting into a heated argument with a fellow corrections officer after he was asked to complete a form keeping track of inmate headcounts at the Coweta County Prison. Records say that Brown replied by threatening the officer with physical violence before pushing him with his chest.

    https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/3azgmn/corrections-officer-who-called-black-inmate-the-n-word-is-getting-fired-for-the-third-time?utm_source=vicenewstwitter


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 12:53pm

    Blacks are delivering "the talk" at an earlier age.

    For generations, Black parents have worked through difficult coming-of-age conversations with their children about how to deal with police, peers, school and the workplace. The widespread protests this year over violence against Black Americans, including deaths at the hands of police, have prompted Black mothers and fathers to adapt these conversations about racism on the fly, sometimes leading the family into action.

    Some families are having the talk with their children at a much earlier age. Others say the talks no longer center on how to cope with racism but how to be proactive and push back against it.

    https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-the-talk-is-evolving-inside-black-families-amid-protests-11601395526?mod=hp_lead_pos13


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 3:49pm

    Suspect arrested in shooting of two LA sheriff's deputies

    After a three-week manhunt, a Los Angeles man was arrested and charged Wednesday with attempting to murder two sheriff’s deputies who were ambushed as they sat in their car.

    Deonte Lee Murray, 36, is facing two counts of attempted murder of a peace officer and possession of a firearm after allegedly walking up to the car parked outside a Metro station on Sept. 12 and opening fire, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

    https://www.thedailybeast.com/alleged-compton-gangster-deonte-lee-murray-charged-with-ambush-shooting-of-two-los-angeles-deputies?ref=home?ref=home


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 2:28pm

    No motive for the shooting was given, “other than the fact that he obviously hates policemen and he wants them dead,” Wegener said.

    Murray is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $6.15 million.

    If convicted as charged, Murray faces a possible maximum life sentence in state prison, the DA’s Office stated.

    https://ktla.com/news/local-news/update-expected-in-ambush-shooting-of-2-l-a-sheriffs-deputies-in-compton/


    by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 2:33pm

