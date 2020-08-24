Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The postmaster general doesn’t seem to know a lot about postage rates. pic.twitter.com/QdCpOKx8Sf— Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) August 24, 2020
“Trump’s been saying what’s happened to the Senate is all my fault, because of what we did in 2013. But you have to remember what was going on at the time. Obama was President. We had the majority, but we didn’t have enough to break filibusters. And the Republicans were filibustering everything. For the first time in history, they filibustered the nomination of a Secretary of Defense, and let’s keep in mind that it was Chuck Hagel, a Republican. They filibustered all the sub-Cabinet positions, all of his judges. The government couldn’t function. “If we hadn’t acted, Obama would have accomplished nothing,” Reid said. “We had no choice—zero.”
California is on fire. These maps show how the climate crisis has spiraled out of control. https://t.co/mNPKrHAp8g
By: @abhinanda_b and @thejdmorris pic.twitter.com/QotX9SMzmt
By Jesse Walker @ Reason.com, for October issue
Book review of Maroon Nation: A History of Revolutionary Haiti, by Johnhenry Gonzalez, Yale University Press, 302 pages, $40
How former slaves built an autonomous, self-sufficient, and nearly stateless society in the mountains of Haiti, and how they lost it
DENVER — In most American cities, white residents live near parks, trees and baseball fields, while communities of color are left with concrete and the heat that comes with it. Now, in a push that could provide a road map for other cities, officials in Denver are working to rectify that historical inequity.
The effort, one of a handful around the country, has been bolstered by an environmental tax that added tens of millions of dollars to the city budget. It involves purchasing land for new parks, repairing derelict playgrounds, adding recreation centers and planting trees in areas where shade is sparse.
By Sarah O'Brien @ CNBC.com, Sept. 29
Emergency 911 systems were down for more than an hour on Monday in towns and cities across 14 U.S. states. The outages led many news outlets to speculate the problem was related to Microsoft‘s Azure web services platform, which also was struggling with a widespread outage at the time. However, multiple sources tell KrebsOnSecurity the 911 issues stemmed from some kind of technical snafu involving Intrado and Lumen, two companies that together handle 911 calls for a broad swath of the United States.
Orlando's once-booming leisure and hospitality industry has been decimated by the pandemic and the just-announced Disney job cuts there will make it worse. Union foodbank was set up for 200 families; last weekend had 800 lined up. More details here:https://t.co/QnDBllyfUI— Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) September 29, 2020
Op-ed by Benjamin L. Ginsberg who practiced election law for 38 years. He co-chaired the bipartisan 2013 Presidential Commission on Election Administration.
There is a reason the best GOP election lawyer in the country "retired" just a couple months before the #2020Election - my guess is he couldn't stomach the hypocrisy he would have needed.https://t.co/J1NpGSunib
A group of students at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine started a new tradition by creating a more inclusive Hippocratic oath to acknowledge racism, the coronavirus pandemic and the killing of Breonna Taylor.
The symbolic white coat ceremony marks the beginning of an academic journey for students in medical programs across the country -- it's a time when students accept their white medical coats and recite an oath vowing to be fair and ethical as they begin their medical education.
My latest, for your reading pleasure:— Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 29, 2020
You Can Bet Trump’s Debate Prep Was a Total Shitshow https://t.co/vLN95NLK6F via @thedailybeast
retweeted by Hillary herself:
Ahead of tonight's presidential debate, @HillaryClinton will be our guest on MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/u6kbchRkyn— Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) September 29, 2020
Amazing what a buried story this is, shall we party now? https://t.co/Fb2hlTlfls— tylercowen (@tylercowen) September 29, 2020
The top US newspaper has been exposed for overseeing another large-scale fake news operation.
Not surprising
President Trump's 2016 campaign identified more than 3 million Black voters it wanted to deter from casting ballots in the presidential election, according to a massive data leak obtained by the British news outlet Channel 4.
The leak revealed that the campaign compiled data on nearly 200 million voters and divided them up into eight different categories. One category, titled "Deterrence," listed 3.5 million Black voters.
I have to admit that I was skeptical when I first heard this story. I wondered who would be evil enough to do unnecessary surgeries.
Wendy Dowe was startled awake early one morning in January 2019, when guards called her out of her cellblock in the Irwin County immigration detention center in rural Georgia, where she had been held for four months. She would be having surgery that day, they said.
