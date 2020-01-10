For the second time in two weeks, Republicans distanced themselves from the president, expressing unease about his failure to disavow a right-wing organization linked with white supremacy and acts of violence.

By Alexander Burns, Jonathan Martin & Maggie Haberman @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 30

[....] On Wednesday, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, called it “unacceptable not to condemn white supremacists,” without criticizing Mr. Trump by name, while Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said the president should “make it clear Proud Boys is a racist organization antithetical to American ideals.” [....]

Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma, a veteran Republican lawmaker and a Native American, said in an interview that Mr. Trump should denounce the Proud Boys and other extremist groups in clear language. “All he has to say is, ‘There’s no place for racial intolerance in this country,’ and be very forceful about it,” Mr. Cole said.

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, one of two Black Republicans in Congress, suggested that perhaps Mr. Trump “misspoke” and urged him to fix his error. But Mr. Scott also allowed, “If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak.”

Mr. Trump, in a brief encounter with reporters Wednesday afternoon, tried to contain the damage while stopping well short of a full reversal of his stance. Reprising a ploy familiar from past controversies, Mr. Trump insisted he did not know anything about the group, though he made no suggestion to that effect during the debate [....]

Still, there was no sign of a full Republican retreat from Mr. Trump, who throughout his term has been treated by most of his party as all but above reproach. Even those who dissented with Mr. Trump on Wednesday did not directly rebuke him, a longstanding approach that spares them blowback from conservative voters and the president himself.

Some officials accused the news media of clinging to an irrelevant issue. “How many times does he have to say it if the question is, ‘Would you denounce it’ and the answer is yes?” said Representative Kevin McCarthy of California, the House minority leader. “He did that.” [....]