Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
I’d like to invite my Trump Administration peers to join the club. The Republic is on the line. https://t.co/4aQNM7d2Ui— Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) September 30, 2020
Amazon blocks sale of merchandise with "stand back" and "stand by" following President Trump's use of the phrase during Tuesday's debate https://t.co/pRVv2fOcRz— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 1, 2020
Retired Army Gen. Stanley McChrystal on Thursday endorsed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.
The endorsement came roughly 10 years after then-President Barack Obama fired McChrystal following a Rolling Stone profile of the general in which he mocked Biden and other administration officials.
Biden, if elected in November, “would surround himself with an effective team of good people,” McChrystal said during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
The next stage of the group's poll worker campaign will target 11 cities where shortages remain. Those cities are Black Southern hubs like Jackson and Birmingham but also important Electoral College places, like Milwaukee, Philly, and Detroit. https://t.co/NLJjZaAgah— Steadman (@AsteadWesley) September 30, 2020
Following the Beirut blast, Lebanon's opposition is uniting behind a plan to abolish sectarianism. They want government posts no longer handed out by sect or tribe. https://t.co/PGnjEWtdtP— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 1, 2020
This was obvious. What remained perplexing was EU governments seemed to take the numbers being published as truth when making travel recommendations https://t.co/zEils1PxHL— Aaron Stein (@aaronstein1) October 1, 2020
For the second time in two weeks, Republicans distanced themselves from the president, expressing unease about his failure to disavow a right-wing organization linked with white supremacy and acts of violence.
By Alexander Burns, Jonathan Martin & Maggie Haberman @ NYTimes.com, Sept. 30
[....] On Wednesday, Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the majority leader, called it “unacceptable not to condemn white supremacists,” without criticizing Mr. Trump by name, while Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said the president should “make it clear Proud Boys is a racist organization antithetical to American ideals.” [....]
By Ken Ritter @ AP.com, 1 hr. ago
LAS VEGAS — A court on Wednesday approved a settlement totaling $800 million from casino company MGM Resorts International and its insurers to more than 4,400 relatives and victims of the Las Vegas Strip shooting that was the deadliest in recent U.S. history.
The action makes final a deal settling dozens of lawsuits on the eve of the third anniversary of the mass shooting that killed 58 people and injured more than 850 at an open-air concert near the Mandalay Bay resort [....]
By Sarah Hansen @ Forbes.com, Sept. 30
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not reach a deal on the next round of federal coronavirus stimulus legislation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday afternoon after presenting her with the administration’s latest proposal—that means that House Democrats will move forward with a vote on their own revised stimulus proposal tonight, without any GOP support [....]
2.11. minute Covid update for grownups of the type interested in finance and business:
“I think there’s a lot of risk that we’re going to see significant growth in cases though as we head into the winter.” @ScottGottliebMD has the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/Ki1S5KxzOZ
The collapse in aviation caused by the coronavirus pandemic could wipe out 46 million jobs worldwide, according to new research that highlights just how damaging a prolonged downturn in air travel and tourism is for the global economy. https://t.co/yKaA94mHsn— CNN International (@cnni) September 30, 2020
Wisconsin's largest teachers unions again ask state leaders to move all schools to virtual-only instruction https://t.co/DAIGJmrDdh via @JSEdbeat— Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) September 30, 2020
“South Carolina politics has seen a lot of things, but a $100 million Senate race isn’t one of them” https://t.co/IGRBN4oPbe— Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) September 30, 2020
“Trump’s been saying what’s happened to the Senate is all my fault, because of what we did in 2013. But you have to remember what was going on at the time. Obama was President. We had the majority, but we didn’t have enough to break filibusters. And the Republicans were filibustering everything. For the first time in history, they filibustered the nomination of a Secretary of Defense, and let’s keep in mind that it was Chuck Hagel, a Republican. They filibustered all the sub-Cabinet positions, all of his judges. The government couldn’t function. “If we hadn’t acted, Obama would have accomplished nothing,” Reid said. “We had no choice—zero.”
California is on fire. These maps show how the climate crisis has spiraled out of control. https://t.co/mNPKrHAp8g
By: @abhinanda_b and @thejdmorris pic.twitter.com/QotX9SMzmt
Comments
Six people raise their hand, possibly interested in joining!
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 9:08pm
Imagine how depressing it would be to work in the Trump administration.
by Orion on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 3:31pm
Or just Trump. He doesn't take anyone's advice. Ever. He's had plenty of fancy lawyers and accountants, but they have to intuit what he wants or they are eventually gone. Michael Cohen explains how that all is in his book quite wel, I imagine....
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 3:57pm