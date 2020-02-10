Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
.....in 2018 during a conversation secretly taped by a former aide and close confidante.
“I’m working like a — my ass off at Christmas stuff,” Mrs. Trump laments to the former aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who has just published a tell-all book, in a recording that was first broadcast on CNN on Thursday night. Mrs. Trump continued, “You know, who gives a fuck about Christmas stuff and decoration?”....
Comments
The best words
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 9:29am
& still the best people
https://m.huffpost.com/us/entry/us_5f767cafc5b66377b27fb1a2
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 11:26am