A man accused of driving his truck into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Pasadena, Calif., in May was turning his family’s vineyard into a training camp to prepare to engage in “civil disorders,” according to federal authorities.

Benjamin Jong Ren Hung, 28, from San Marino, Calif., was charged last Wednesday with conspiracy to transport firearms across state lines and with making a false statement in relation to the purchase of firearms, according to a federal criminal complaint.

A judge denied Hung bail Monday; he will remain in federal custody before his trial. His arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 15, a public information officer at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California told The Washington Post.

Hung was first arrested by Pasadena police on May 31 on suspicion of attempted assault with a deadly weapon after he drove his Dodge Ram truck into a crowd of more than 100 people peacefully protesting racial injustice at an intersection in Old Town Pasadena.