Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
BELARUS : WOMEN'S MARCH https://t.co/vleWnYaORR— Dr Matt Prescott (@mattprescott) September 26, 2020
#Belarus That’s undoubtedly l the video of the day. Look at her pic.twitter.com/EeBz8CiLc3— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) September 26, 2020
#Belarus Nearly 80 women were detained today,including an underaged girl and six journalists (four of them were released afterwards). Since the election, more than 12,000 people have been detained. It is unprecedented in the history of modern Belarus.Many were tortured and beaten pic.twitter.com/rOM28NzQGt— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) September 26, 2020
RIght now its getting serious: this is why you dont mess with #Belarus IT specialists— BenAris (@bneeditor) September 24, 2020
they have developed software that allows them to recognise OMON officers even if they are wearing a balaclava
video shows it in action pic.twitter.com/hkZJgvVbC4
US media falling for pro-Russia propaganda?
Fresh #FakeNews from #USMedia: #Russian forces are now in #Belarus- #LOL #Stupid #Propaganda #Shame #TheHill https://t.co/Zc3ZeePXeW— Andrey Golub (@aVg) September 26, 2020
Btw, I know people instinctively hate on the Citizens United decision, but it's part of the reason why this film is possible... https://t.co/HlKgRW5ufX— Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) October 2, 2020
By Lee van der Voo @ ProPublica.org, Oct. 1
Federal regulators have given a Canadian oil company the power to seize property from Oregon landowners for a gas pipeline that will help … Canada.
By Bronx News 12 Staff, Oct 02, 2020, 10:42pm EDT
2:00 minute video report @ link
Elected officials and the Brooklyn district attorney have announced a new push to combat gun violence after the uptick in shootings this year across the city. Getting guns off the streets is the goal for local leaders, with the city seeing a spike in gun violence this year -- 51 homicides in September alone, according to police data....
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was arguing with Attorney General Barr over who was responsible for a dip in violent crime in August. It was all pretty premature as September was the deadliest since 1993. https://t.co/H09xOBCKvN— Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) October 2, 2020
A week before President Trump went to a fundraiser about 100 people while he had COVID symptoms, a Maryland man was sentenced to a year in jail for hosting parties that violated COVID crowd restrictions. https://t.co/qp27FA10ig— Michael Bloch (@MichaelBloch15) October 2, 2020
My today's post:
Can corruption be good for growth?
A review of @yuenyuenang "China's Gilded Age"https://t.co/FH2Uoo6DDz
371-18-1: House approves non-binding resolution by Reps. Tom Malinowski (D-NJ) and Denver Riggleman (R-VA) condemning QAnon and rejecting the conspiracy theories it promotes. pic.twitter.com/4egt1V9kJQ— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) October 2, 2020
By Sarah Pulliam Bailey @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 2
When he was pastor of a prominent megachurch in Orlando, Joel Hunter never told anyone how he voted, but like many White evangelical leaders, he picked Donald Trump in 2016. Trump was friendly with the conservative Christian community, and Hunter thought, “Well, let’s give it a shot.”
“Hillary Clinton never did reach out to the evangelical community,” Hunter said. “So I thought, we’re not going to have much of an influence or impact on policy with her, but we might with Trump.”
A man accused of driving his truck into a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters in Pasadena, Calif., in May was turning his family’s vineyard into a training camp to prepare to engage in “civil disorders,” according to federal authorities.
Benjamin Jong Ren Hung, 28, from San Marino, Calif., was charged last Wednesday with conspiracy to transport firearms across state lines and with making a false statement in relation to the purchase of firearms, according to a federal criminal complaint.
A 17-year-old boy arrived at a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisc., armed with an AR-15-style rifle. Those who support Trump will tell you that the armed, pale-faced teen was there to keep the peace and nothing helps keep the peace like an assault weapon. During the protest, the armed thug opened fire, allegedly killing two protesters, and since the shooting, the Trump administration and Fox News pundits have bent over backward to call the killings anything other than what they are.
And here is why: Kyle Rittenhouse is a Trump supporter.
In September, The Root reported that activist group Detroit Will Breatheorganized a protest on behalf of Eddie and Candace Hall and their children after the family was victimized by a string of racially motivated attacks on their home and vehicle. On Tuesday, a suspect was arrested in connection to those attacks.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A dozen grand jurors pored over evidence for two and a half days last week as they examined the killing of Breonna Taylor, an inquiry that would usually remain secret forever.
But an audio recording of more than 20 hours of those proceedings is expected to be made public by noon on Friday, an extraordinarily unusual move that could shed light on what evidence the jurors considered. The grand jury ultimately chose to indict one former detective with endangering Ms. Taylor’s neighbors and declined to bring charges against either of the Louisville police officers who shot her during a raid on her apartment in March.
#THREAD I was intrigued by the number of older homeless Americans begging for money at traffic lights in Phoenix. I decided to find out why and that became the central idea for this @NYTMag story: https://t.co/Olcslt7gY6
Here is some of what I learned while reporting it:
retweeted by Maggie Haberman:
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
(Edited evening of 10/2 to make headline stand out; originallly posted 19 hrs. earlier)
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
THIS! lol!
So of the culture...
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 4:31pm
Yeah, Simonyan head of RT with her billion dollar budget, coming into Belarus claiming "I haven't seen any protests - I'm not going to go digging them out". They had a funny climb to acceptability for a while, at one point seemed they could be an Al Jazeera.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 4:59pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 3:43am
Are the Caucusus the new Balkans? ISIS-Iraq-Turkey-Syria-Kurds was getting so moldy.
(Is Azerbaijan-Armenia our new "countries over there we barely knew existed" focus for the next 2 months? or a distraction from any attention on Belarus? Though being just east of Poland, has a lot more significance in the EU & western news than countries east of Turkey by the Caspian Sea)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 3:56am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 10:14am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 7:32am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 5:58am
Forget Cyprus...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 7:39am
Protesters break curfew
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 7:19pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 6:06pm
"Iron my shirt" no longer plays well, Vlad.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 9:34pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 6:05am
Russian journalist burns herself
The Unbearable harassment of being a news person in Russia
(short of RT or Sputnik)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 8:47am
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:07am
And backgrounder:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/9/27/armenia-and-azerbaijan-a-decade...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:21am