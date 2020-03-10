Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Lovely Warren, the Rochester, N.Y., mayor whose leadership has come under attack after her administration mishandled the death of a Black man who had been placed in a hood by the police, was indicted on Friday on two unrelated felony campaign finance charges.
The two-page indictment charges Ms. Warren, a Democrat, and two associates with two campaign finance violations related to when she was running for a second term in 2017.
Sandra Doorley, the Monroe County district attorney, said Ms. Warren participated in “a scheme to defraud” related to her official campaign fund and a political action committee working to help her get re-elected.
The indictment accused Ms. Warren, as well as her campaign treasurer and Rochester’s finance director, of “knowingly and willfully” working to evade contribution limits as well as engaging in “a systemic and ongoing course of conduct with the intent to defraud more than one person.”
So does this mean when one makes reference to "the black community"of Rochester, it doesn't include Mayor Lovely and Police Chief La'Ron whom she fired? They only look black, but are actually part of the oppressive white privilege racist system?
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 8:31pm
You know how every time a conservative fails it's because they weren't conservative enough. Being black is a lot like that. Black isn't really a color but a set of beliefs and if you hold the wrong one's you're not really black. Or at least only Uncle Tom black.
by ocean-kat on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 8:45pm
Your post makes no sense.
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 8:58pm