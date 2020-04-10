Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Black Germans Say It’s Time to Look Inward https://t.co/TFK2uwDShO— Black Intellect (@Blk_Intellect) October 4, 2020
The revelation that nearly 80 percent of workers surveyed at Veterans Affairs believe there is widespread racism throughout the federal agency has prompted an investigation by the U.S. Government Accountability Office into the reports of discrimination. The GAO is a non-partisan congressional watchdog body charged with auditing federal institutions.
This looks like a really promising venture. I’ve looked at a few of their initial essays today and they’re are all very provocative pieces by some great minds. The focus on local voices interpreting regional and global affairs is especially appreciated. I’ll be following. https://t.co/rw38obdhGe— Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj) October 4, 2020
Black Germans Say It’s Time to Look Inward https://t.co/TFK2uwDShO— Black Intellect (@Blk_Intellect) October 4, 2020
New: Paris put on 'maximum coronavirus alert,' new lockdown measures to be announced on Monday—likely closures of all bars, restaurants, and cafes. #COVID19— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 4, 2020
https://t.co/ndp9mcN84A
From Mexico to Argentina, large criminal networks have developed schemes to illegally extract and sell fuel, often with official help. https://t.co/4QpxmUphPP— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) October 4, 2020
The tapes released by Daniel Cameron do not reassure the public
Here is more on this breaking exclusive with my colleague @chucklindell: https://t.co/ZEYWl4jKRX— Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) October 3, 2020
Merkel warns China to do more to open up or risk EU restrictions https://t.co/oblRxg2g9V via @scmpnews— Meg Maggio (@megmaggio88) October 4, 2020
The Post reported Friday night that a second Republican senator and member of the Judiciary Committee, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Tillis, like his colleague Mike Lee of Utah, has vowed to self-isolate for 10 days. By Saturday morning a third senator, Republican Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, reported testing positive. Johnson’s communications director said in a statement: “Senator Johnson was exposed to someone who tested positive for covid-19 on Sept. 14.
The Department of Homeland Security, through a little-known program, intends to distribute millions of dollars to groups focused largely on combating white supremacists and other far-right extremists, even as President Trump has sought to play down their threat.
Homeland Security’s new Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention program announced $10 million in grants in recent weeks to several organizations dedicated to stopping white supremacist and far-right violence, and identifying extremists of all kinds.
The new initiative is a revamped version of an Obama administration program that focused more on countering homegrown Islamic terrorism. That effort was criticized for being overly broad and ineffective.
Lovely Warren, the Rochester, N.Y., mayor whose leadership has come under attack after her administration mishandled the death of a Black man who had been placed in a hood by the police, was indicted on Friday on two unrelated felony campaign finance charges.
The two-page indictment charges Ms. Warren, a Democrat, and two associates with two campaign finance violations related to when she was running for a second term in 2017.
Sandra Doorley, the Monroe County district attorney, said Ms. Warren participated in “a scheme to defraud” related to her official campaign fund and a political action committee working to help her get re-elected.
Btw, I know people instinctively hate on the Citizens United decision, but it's part of the reason why this film is possible... https://t.co/HlKgRW5ufX— Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) October 2, 2020
By Lee van der Voo @ ProPublica.org, Oct. 1
Federal regulators have given a Canadian oil company the power to seize property from Oregon landowners for a gas pipeline that will help … Canada.
By Bronx News 12 Staff, Oct 02, 2020, 10:42pm EDT
2:00 minute video report @ link
Elected officials and the Brooklyn district attorney have announced a new push to combat gun violence after the uptick in shootings this year across the city. Getting guns off the streets is the goal for local leaders, with the city seeing a spike in gun violence this year -- 51 homicides in September alone, according to police data....
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Germany’s Far Right Reunified, Too, Making It Much Stronger
Thirty years after Germany came back together, the former East has become the stronghold of a once-marginalized movement that now sits in Parliament.
Photo caption:
By Katrin Bennhold from Berlin @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 3
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 5:57pm