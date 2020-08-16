Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Checkout #debbiemustgo for a start. Stuff like this
Debbie Wasserman is one of the most corrupt people in the world— Nick is a Cori Bush Democrat (@SocialistMMA) August 16, 2020
She's a Nancy Pelosi Democrat
#DebbieMustGo
The revelation that nearly 80 percent of workers surveyed at Veterans Affairs believe there is widespread racism throughout the federal agency has prompted an investigation by the U.S. Government Accountability Office into the reports of discrimination. The GAO is a non-partisan congressional watchdog body charged with auditing federal institutions.
This looks like a really promising venture. I’ve looked at a few of their initial essays today and they’re are all very provocative pieces by some great minds. The focus on local voices interpreting regional and global affairs is especially appreciated. I’ll be following. https://t.co/rw38obdhGe— Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj) October 4, 2020
Black Germans Say It’s Time to Look Inward https://t.co/TFK2uwDShO— Black Intellect (@Blk_Intellect) October 4, 2020
New: Paris put on 'maximum coronavirus alert,' new lockdown measures to be announced on Monday—likely closures of all bars, restaurants, and cafes. #COVID19— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 4, 2020
https://t.co/ndp9mcN84A
From Mexico to Argentina, large criminal networks have developed schemes to illegally extract and sell fuel, often with official help. https://t.co/4QpxmUphPP— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) October 4, 2020
The tapes released by Daniel Cameron do not reassure the public
Here is more on this breaking exclusive with my colleague @chucklindell: https://t.co/ZEYWl4jKRX— Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) October 3, 2020
Merkel warns China to do more to open up or risk EU restrictions https://t.co/oblRxg2g9V via @scmpnews— Meg Maggio (@megmaggio88) October 4, 2020
The Post reported Friday night that a second Republican senator and member of the Judiciary Committee, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Tillis, like his colleague Mike Lee of Utah, has vowed to self-isolate for 10 days. By Saturday morning a third senator, Republican Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, reported testing positive. Johnson’s communications director said in a statement: “Senator Johnson was exposed to someone who tested positive for covid-19 on Sept. 14.
The Department of Homeland Security, through a little-known program, intends to distribute millions of dollars to groups focused largely on combating white supremacists and other far-right extremists, even as President Trump has sought to play down their threat.
Homeland Security’s new Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention program announced $10 million in grants in recent weeks to several organizations dedicated to stopping white supremacist and far-right violence, and identifying extremists of all kinds.
The new initiative is a revamped version of an Obama administration program that focused more on countering homegrown Islamic terrorism. That effort was criticized for being overly broad and ineffective.
Lovely Warren, the Rochester, N.Y., mayor whose leadership has come under attack after her administration mishandled the death of a Black man who had been placed in a hood by the police, was indicted on Friday on two unrelated felony campaign finance charges.
The two-page indictment charges Ms. Warren, a Democrat, and two associates with two campaign finance violations related to when she was running for a second term in 2017.
Sandra Doorley, the Monroe County district attorney, said Ms. Warren participated in “a scheme to defraud” related to her official campaign fund and a political action committee working to help her get re-elected.
Btw, I know people instinctively hate on the Citizens United decision, but it's part of the reason why this film is possible... https://t.co/HlKgRW5ufX— Mike Masnick (@mmasnick) October 2, 2020
By Lee van der Voo @ ProPublica.org, Oct. 1
Federal regulators have given a Canadian oil company the power to seize property from Oregon landowners for a gas pipeline that will help … Canada.
By Bronx News 12 Staff, Oct 02, 2020, 10:42pm EDT
2:00 minute video report @ link
Elected officials and the Brooklyn district attorney have announced a new push to combat gun violence after the uptick in shootings this year across the city. Getting guns off the streets is the goal for local leaders, with the city seeing a spike in gun violence this year -- 51 homicides in September alone, according to police data....
And this
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:24pm
Let me try an analogy. I'm supposed to get some old ladies settled into a senior home. The guy Dave who's supposed to help me turns out to have had his van towed and needs some money to get it out of the pound. I lend him the money, we get started late, fine, but in the end turns out Dave has a bad back and his van still isnt quite working even after buying him a new starter and battery, so I rent a U-Haul and pay a couple guys to do what Dave said he would. And then this guy Caleb from the funeral parlor next to the old folks home shows up and says Dave was going to help move some caskets, so thinks he should be able to load them in the U-Haul instead. I'm already going that way, so I say "what the hey" and load them in, except when it turns out Caleb has a few more caskets somewhere else, so we have to drive across town to get those. When we finally get the ladies settled in, i ask the old folks home for some reimbursement for the promised help, which they turn out not to have, but Dave says he should get some of what i paid the U-Haul crew because it was his job, and Caleb says its not right to be taking money from the senior home anyway, i need to be making a donation instead of taking advantage of old people, plus the old folks home should be giving him some promotion space for the work he does unloading their bodies, even though the state pays him separate... (needless to say, Caleb refused to pitch in for the UHaul)
Yeah, Donna Brazile wrote a book. And then she went to pimp her bullshit self-applauding line on Fox.
https://www.newyorker.com/news/q-and-a/donna-brazile-explains-why-she-is-working-for-fox-news
Meanwhile, the org that was supposed to help Democratic candidates turned out to be an indigent Anchor weight around Hillary's neck, while Bernie was a freeloader. Obama let the party fundraising fall part because he only cared about Obama, while Debbie was useless as a submarine with screen doors, but the job kept her out of Obama's hair... Thus the Democratic Party. Before the lost election. Now, how much fundraising did Joe and Bernie do since, or a Clinton thing? Or Is that just women's work? Look at how much Hillary "owns" the impoverished DNC from 4 years ago. A fine Mansion indeed. The worst part Is when people think Debbie Is Hillary's girl, rather than an incompetent pariah she got stuck with. And Obama remains the vaunted Oracle on the Hill.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 9:05pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 8:07pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:36pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:44pm
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:45pm
It Is strange, but i'm looking forward to AOC's minute - she knows how to use the clock very well.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 1:46am
The thread goes on and on...
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:55pm
Meanwhile, on the other side of the central line:
and let's not forget
Exclusive: Hundreds of George W. Bush administration officials to back Biden, group says (July 1 Reuters) which is not just endorsement but a Super PAC furnishing mon-ay
And the Kasich speech suddeny makes a lot more sense...
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 10:33pm
Meanwhile, outside of Twitter, Democrats are looking for solutions to Trump's attacks on the election.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/widespread-fears-about-unfair-election-as-democrats-prepare-to-nominate-joe-biden_n_5f3a76eec5b69fa9e2fe659c
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 9:16am
Judging partly from the Biden campaign so far and the speakers list (including Kasich) from the convention, the addition of Harris as V.P., and the majority of the populace's hatred of Trump's divisive tactics. I predict that the my- way-or-the-highway passionate it's-a-new-partisan paradigm lefties will be dissed and the convention meme overall will be this proven-over-decades winner, E Pluribus Unum:
Barack Obama 2004 convention keynote speech
Bill Clinton acceptance speech 1992
Come to think of it, George W. stole the meme for his own campaign after he saw his father lose to Bill Clinton. I.E. "I'm a uniter, not a divider."
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 10:52am
Hah:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 2:53pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 7:08pm
Cross-link to related news thread: BIDEN SAID, ‘MOST COPS ARE GOOD.’ BUT PROGRESSIVES WANT SYSTEMIC CHANGE.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:44am
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 9:25pm
Astead Herndon says:
But it's only a disconnect if they don't intend it as a message of whose side they are on > the mayors as opposed to the continuous professional protesters. Just because they are telling protesters it's time to "go home" as message received and they will do what they can, doesn't mean they don't agree reform isn't needed. Just that it takes time.
by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 9:42pm
Deep thoughts for "progressives: after Joe's speech
And then there's a whole bunch of replies like this:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 12:21am
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 12:27am
Pennsylvania unemployment rate 2009 thru 2020 vs. what "lefty" PA Congressman Conor Lamb said about the state losing many jobs while Biden was in office.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 2:26pm
Ben Norton and Rainer Shea on traitors like Bernie Sanders and George Orwell:
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 3:30pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 7:50pm
Warns liberals need to stop playing around and answer the question: which side are you on you on, bro?
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 9:05pm
Jonathan Capeheart op-ed Trump is too much of a threat for anyone to ‘abstain’ from voting @ WashingtonPost.com,
Capeheart is opinion columnist focusing on the intersection of social and cultural issues and politics
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 4:48pm
He'd have a lot more credibility if he linked to a similar article chastising black voters for sitting out the 2016 election. Or if he made it clear in this article that it was black voters abstaining last election that got us into this situation we're in today. It's always the left that has to eat this fucking shit and hold our fucking noses and get out and vote. Fuck him and fuck Biden.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 4:57pm
Helping Trump right when he needs it:
here's Biden-style reality vs. delusions of revolutionary kumbaya glory:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 3:57pm
Hoping he's right
Edit to add: his thread continues and has gotten a number of interesting replies
He added this, for example:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 6:28pm
Ken Vogel retweeted this, so it must be true:
by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:12am
Rachel Maddow is actually a centrist devil pretending to be a liberal:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 3:57pm
Greenwald isn't looking deeper. He's looking at what most intelligent people know is rather superficial, somewhat exaggerated partisan political speech and acting like it's dispassionate news reporting or even the pundits deepest beliefs. It's a superficial look at the superficial all the while pretending it's serious.
Democrats say they're praying/wishing for a "speedy recovery" because it's socially correct or a wise political decision. What they actually think they keep to themselves but I doubt they're all sincerely praying for recovery. The only person I hope recovers is Melania because if she dies Trump will get sympathy votes. I couldn't care less if all the rest of the white house inner circle die including Trump. Of course if I said that on the "liberal" network MSNBC I have to apologize or get fired. For all we know what Maddow is actually thinking might be, I hope the fucker dies.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 6:01pm
I'm praying for a speedy release of Trump's taxes and following indictments. Him getting sick & dying would derail that, so count me among the suddenly religious.
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 6:05pm