    Lefty Dem insurrectionism before & after the Dem convention

    By artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:23pm |

    Checkout #debbiemustgo for a start. Stuff like this

     

    Debbie Wasserman is one of the most corrupt people in the world

    She's a Nancy Pelosi Democrat

    #DebbieMustGo

    — Nick is a Cori Bush Democrat (@SocialistMMA) August 16, 2020

    Comments

    And this


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:24pm

    Let me try an analogy. I'm supposed to get some old ladies settled into a senior home. The guy Dave who's supposed to help me turns out to have had his van towed and needs some money to get it out of the pound. I lend him the money, we get started late, fine, but in the end turns out Dave has a bad back and his van still isnt quite working even after buying him a new starter and battery, so I rent a U-Haul and pay a couple guys to do what Dave said he would. And then this guy Caleb from the funeral parlor next to the old folks home shows up and says Dave was going to help move some caskets, so thinks he should be able to load them in the U-Haul instead. I'm already going that way, so I say "what the hey" and load them in, except when it turns out Caleb has a few more caskets somewhere else, so we have to drive across town to get those. When we finally get the ladies settled in, i ask the old folks home for some reimbursement for the promised help, which they turn out not to have, but Dave says he should get some of what i paid the U-Haul crew because it was his job, and Caleb says its not right to be taking money from the senior home anyway, i need to be making a donation instead of taking advantage of old people, plus the old folks home should be giving him some promotion space for the work he does unloading their bodies, even though the state pays him separate... (needless to say, Caleb refused to pitch in for the UHaul)

    Yeah, Donna Brazile wrote a book. And then she went to pimp her bullshit self-applauding line on Fox. 

    https://www.newyorker.com/news/q-and-a/donna-brazile-explains-why-she-is-working-for-fox-news

    Meanwhile, the org that was supposed to help Democratic candidates turned out to be an indigent Anchor weight around Hillary's neck, while Bernie was a freeloader. Obama let the party fundraising fall part because he only cared about Obama, while Debbie was useless as a submarine with screen doors, but the job kept her out of Obama's hair... Thus the Democratic Party. Before the lost election. Now, how much fundraising did Joe and Bernie do since, or a Clinton thing? Or Is that just women's work? Look at how much Hillary "owns" the impoverished DNC from 4 years ago. A fine Mansion indeed. The worst part Is when people think Debbie Is Hillary's girl, rather than an incompetent pariah she got stuck with. And Obama remains the vaunted Oracle on the Hill.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 9:05pm

    Today, I cast my DNC ballot and voted NO on the proposed platform. I constantly hear from constituents demanding we push for a single-payer system and away from this for-profit system that is leaving people to suffer and die just because they cannot afford health care. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/cYghYNu6TI

    — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 8:07pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:36pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:44pm


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:45pm

    It Is strange, but i'm looking forward to AOC's minute - she knows how to use the clock very well.


    by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 1:46am

    The thread goes on and on...


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 7:55pm

    Meanwhile, on the other side of the central line:

    and let's not forget

    Exclusive: Hundreds of George W. Bush administration officials to back Biden, group says (July 1 Reuters) which is not just endorsement but a Super PAC furnishing mon-ay

    And the Kasich speech suddeny makes a lot more sense...


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 10:33pm

    Meanwhile, outside of Twitter, Democrats are looking for solutions to Trump's attacks on the election.

    Yet interviews with more than a dozen Democratic officials, activists and voters reveal deep anxieties that Trump will make voting as difficult as possible during the pandemic, and should he lose the vote, he won’t accept its outcome.

    Biden himself has called it his biggest fear. Former President Barack Obama sounded the alarm on Friday, saying on Twitter the Trump administration is “more concerned with suppressing the vote than suppressing a virus.” And eight of 10 Democrats are concerned about voter suppression, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll in late July.

    https://www.huffpost.com/entry/widespread-fears-about-unfair-election-as-democrats-prepare-to-nominate-joe-biden_n_5f3a76eec5b69fa9e2fe659c


    by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 9:16am

    Judging partly from the Biden campaign so far and the speakers list (including Kasich) from the convention, the addition of Harris as V.P., and the majority of the populace's hatred of Trump's divisive tactics. I predict that the my- way-or-the-highway passionate it's-a-new-partisan paradigm lefties will be dissed and the convention meme overall will be this proven-over-decades winner, E Pluribus Unum:

    Well, I say to them tonight, there is not a liberal America and a conservative America — there is the United States of America. There is not a black America and a white America and Latino America and Asian America — there's the United States of America. The pundits like to slice-and-dice our country into Red States and Blue States; Red States for Republicans, Blue States for Democrats. But I've got news for them, too: We worship an awesome God in the Blue States, and we don't like federal agents poking around in our libraries in the Red States. We coach Little League in the Blue States, and, yes, we've got some gay friends in the Red States. There are patriots who opposed the war in Iraq and there are patriots who supported the war in Iraq.

    Barack Obama 2004 convention keynote speech

    Tonight every one of you knows deep in your heart that we are too divided. It is time to heal America.

    And so we must say to every American: Look beyond the stereotypes that blind us. We need each other - all of us - we need each other. We don’t have a person to waste, and yet for too long politicians have told the most of us that are doing all right that what’s really wrong with America is the rest of us- them.

    Them, the minorities. Them, the liberals. Them, the poor. Them, the homeless. Them, the people with disabilities. Them, the gays.

    We’ve gotten to where we’ve nearly them'ed ourselves to death. Them, and them, and them.

    But this is America. There is no them. There is only us.

    One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

    That is our Pledge of Allegiance, and that’s what the New Covenant is all about.

    How do I know we can come together and make change happen? Because I have seen it in my own state. In Arkansas, we are working together, and we are making progress. No, there’s no Arkansas Miracle, but there are a lot of miraculous people. And because  of them, our schools are better, our wages are higher, our factories are busier, our water is cleaner and our budget is balanced. We’re moving ahead.

    Bill Clinton acceptance speech 1992

    Come to think of it, George W. stole the meme for his own campaign after he saw his father lose to Bill Clinton. I.E. "I'm a uniter, not a divider."


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 10:52am

    Hah:


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 2:53pm


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 7:08pm

    Cross-link to related news thread: BIDEN SAID, ‘MOST COPS ARE GOOD.’ BUT PROGRESSIVES WANT SYSTEMIC CHANGE.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 11:44am


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 9:25pm

    Astead Herndon says:

    A disconnect throughout the convention: using black mayors as avatars for the current moment on race when these same mayors are the one being pressured by activists. They are its targets, but nationally presented as the voices

    — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) August 21, 2020

    But it's only a disconnect if they don't intend it as a message of whose side they are on > the mayors as opposed to the continuous professional protesters. Just because they are telling protesters it's time to "go home" as message received and they will do what they can, doesn't mean they don't agree reform isn't needed. Just that it takes time.


    by artappraiser on Thu, 08/20/2020 - 9:42pm

    Deep thoughts for "progressives: after Joe's speech

    And then there's a whole bunch of replies like this:


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 12:21am


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 12:27am

    Pennsylvania unemployment rate 2009 thru 2020 vs. what "lefty" PA Congressman Conor Lamb said about the state losing many jobs while Biden was in office.


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 2:26pm

    Ben Norton and Rainer Shea on traitors like Bernie Sanders and George Orwell:

     


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 3:30pm


    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 7:50pm

    Warns liberals need to stop playing around and answer the question: which side are you on you on, bro?

    “Liberals will have to choose between two alternatives: either they will submit to the Marxists, and help them bring democracy in America to an end. Or they will assemble a pro-democracy alliance with conservatives. There aren’t any other choices.” https://t.co/xcbHt4xX4C

    — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) August 22, 2020

    by artappraiser on Fri, 08/21/2020 - 9:05pm

    While I was a guest on WNYC’s “The Brian Lehrer Show” on Wednesday, a listener named Ian called in with an enraging comment. He deemed the Democratic convention “Republican lite” because of speakers such as former secretary of state Colin Powell. Ian declared that former president Barack Obama’s push to work with Republicans during his eight years in the White House was “an attempt to appease the Republican right wing, and that’s what brought us Trump.” But it was Ian’s last comment that sent me over the edge: “I have not been convinced. I am still abstaining.”

    To quote Steve Harvey, “Aw, hell naw!”

    Listen, I know that Ian speaks for more Americans than I would like. But it is highly irresponsible for anyone to say they are “abstaining” from the November election. After everything we have seen over the past 3 1/2 years [....]

    I’m so tired of those holier-than-thou progressives who continue to demand purity in the face of an existential threat like Trump. They were probably quick to take to the streets to protest for Black lives and against racial injustice, but are hedging on whether voting for Democratic nominee Joe Biden is worth it. They probably rail against inaction on climate change, but seem willing to let a science denier remain in the Oval Office. They most certainly thunder against income inequality and the increasing massive wealth of the mega-rich. And yet, they want to lecture from on high instead of casting a vote that could help remove a man and his family who are using public office to enrich themselves.

    [...]

    Jonathan Capeheart op-ed Trump is too much of a threat for anyone to ‘abstain’ from voting @ WashingtonPost.com, 

    Capeheart is opinion columnist focusing on the intersection of social and cultural issues and politics


    by artappraiser on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 4:48pm

    He'd have a lot more credibility if he linked to a similar article chastising black voters for sitting out the 2016 election. Or if he made it clear in this article that it was black voters abstaining last election that got us into this situation we're in today. It's always the left that has to eat this fucking shit and hold our fucking noses and get out and vote. Fuck him and fuck Biden.


    by ocean-kat on Sun, 08/23/2020 - 4:57pm

    Helping Trump right when he needs it:

    This guy. How is he such a thing? pic.twitter.com/d4Xwnxjhqd

    — James Lindsay, Captain Deathstar Underpants (@ConceptualJames) August 24, 2020

    here's Biden-style reality vs. delusions of revolutionary kumbaya glory:

    it would have an immediate impact! also, if individual police officers were liable to personal injury & wrongful death lawsuits the brutality / misconduct would cease at once. https://t.co/TRCFsZTJ6Y

    — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) August 24, 2020

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 3:57pm

    Hoping he's right

    What these grumpy "this is warrrr, and it's all liberalism's fault!" people are doing, besides misunderstanding liberalism, power, and society, and their own fear and shame, is severely overestimating how many real Woke people there are and the commitment of Woke signalers.

    — James Lindsay, Captain Deathstar Underpants (@ConceptualJames) August 24, 2020

    The number of reasonable lefties realizing the Woke are horrifying is rapidly increasing and may hit critical mass soon. Violence won't be tolerated long (a few months isn't long for this kind of thing). Other lefties signaled and got bored.

    — James Lindsay, Captain Deathstar Underpants (@ConceptualJames) August 24, 2020

    Edit to add: his thread continues and has gotten a number of interesting replies

    He added this, for example:

     


    by artappraiser on Mon, 08/24/2020 - 6:28pm

    Ken Vogel retweeted this, so it must be true:


    by artappraiser on Wed, 08/26/2020 - 12:12am

    Rachel Maddow is actually a centrist devil pretending to be a liberal:


    by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 3:57pm

    Greenwald isn't looking deeper. He's looking at what most intelligent people know is rather superficial, somewhat exaggerated partisan political speech and acting like it's dispassionate news reporting or even the pundits deepest beliefs. It's a superficial look at the superficial all the while  pretending it's serious. 

    Democrats say they're praying/wishing for a "speedy recovery" because it's socially correct or a wise political decision. What they actually think they keep to themselves but I doubt they're all sincerely praying for recovery. The only person I hope recovers is Melania because if she dies Trump will get sympathy votes. I couldn't care less if all the rest of the white house inner circle die including Trump. Of course if I said that on the "liberal" network MSNBC I have to apologize or get fired. For all we know what Maddow is actually thinking might be, I hope the fucker dies.


    by ocean-kat on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 6:01pm

    I'm praying for a speedy release of Trump's taxes and following indictments. Him getting sick & dying would derail that, so count me among the suddenly religious.


    by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 6:05pm

    Latest Comments

    more