Every element of the criminal system is implicated in the failure to secure justice for Breonna Taylor. The cops, per the judge who signed off the warrant that set the events leading to Taylor’s murder in motion, likely obtained that paperwork using fabricated information. Shoddy police work saw Louisville law enforcement raid Taylor’s home despite the fact that the suspect they sought was already in their custody. The three officers who killed Taylor wildly fired more than 30 roundsbetween them into the darkness of her apartment, pumping at least six fatal shots into her body. They then ignored their own protocols, compromising the crime scene. And in the aftermath of Taylor’s killing, Commonwealth Attorney Tom Wine focused on posthumously smearing Taylor’s reputation by attempting to nail her as a “co-defendant” in a plea bargain deal.
And then there was Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s seemingly strategic effort to avoid indictments of any of the police officers involved in Taylor’s death. In presenting evidence to the grand jury who would decide whether to charge the officers, Cameron ignored multiple witnesses who countered the police’s contention that they announced themselves before executing a “no-knock” warrant—and ignored that the lone witness who confirmed that account had changed his original story. What’s more, after publicly stating that he had provided grand jurors with critical context for “every homicide offense, and also presented all of the information that was available,” Cameron later revealed “the only charge recommended was wanton endangerment.” Nonetheless, when he announced that charges would be filed against just one officer—not for Taylor’s murder, but for firing into the apartment of one of her neighbors—Cameron suggested it had been an open-and-shut case, since “the grand jury agreed” with his office that the cops “were justified in the return of deadly fire after having been fired upon.” Were it not for one juror’s umbrage at being used by the Attorney General “as a shield to deflect accountability and responsibility” for the lack of indictments, we would likely never have heard the grand jury tapes he reluctantly released Friday afternoon. And even those were edited to remove the instructions given to the jury and its deliberations, keeping the procedures quite intentionally murky.
Note: If the guy in the White House, his wife, and staff are willing to risk infection, you know that there will be no response to COVID deaths in marginalized groups.
And where did you see BLM protesting about that? Just curious. Seemed to me they just forgot about it all summer, make other priorities, fuggedaboutit...those lives not what they're talking about...cops in blue cities are the main enemy...
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:42pm
Protesting police abuse generally results in baby step changes
Trump is willing to let over 200K people die. BLM exists to protest police abuse. Where is the vigorous national protest about the mishandling of COVID? Seems that millions are standing mute.
Edit to add:
BLM is not a group of medical activists
Black physician activists are developing resources in their own neighborhoods to combat COVID. There is no government help on the way. Here is one group in Philadelphia.
Black physician's are reviewing data on the effect of vaccines on the black population
HBCUs are recruiting patients for vaccine trials
Physicians and universities are serving their function. This is not a job for BLM.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 8:59pm
This picking 3 examples of black activities is so meaningless. There are what, 40+ million Blacks in the US? Sure, somebody is doing something, the Black Glee Club is holding a benefit too.... But the name is "Black Lives Matter". It's pretty pathetic to spend months protesting in a pandemic, ignoring the vastly higher number of Blacks killed by disease than police abuse, while helping create a huge uptick in Blacks murdered thru huge pressure on police forces and night-by-night uncontrolled vandalism by some. Sure, let's hear "to make an omelette gotta break a few eggs", but the omelette's not getting made, certainly not by BLM at this point, while more than a few "eggs" are getting broken, thru more gun violence and sweeping poverty brought on by an economic-and-health debilitating apocalypse.
(there have been from tens of thousands up to millions of various small and corporate-backed initiatives around the world with Covid, most coming to little more than a press announcement or a well-intended failure. I was involved with 1 - technically sound, maybe will be used, but so far very irrelevant as a fielded solution. Most efforts are worse, some better, but even with billion dollar vaccine trials, chance if success are slim, and there are several. So short of a real sterling proven-somewhat-successful effort to save black lives from Covid & poverty on a vast scale, I'll chalk this down to "a few grants were given, a few people are trying to help". Sometimes God/Buddha/Chaos drops a new, more significant role for us in our lives. Which we can ignore and continue with horse blinders on our now quaint and somewhat obsolete quest. I'm sure that morning when a tsunami suddenly killed 300,000 and wiped out millions of homes and businesses, some quixotically continued in their then-destroyed ambitions. )
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 10:47pm
thank you.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 11:25pm
Over 200K deaths. No large scale, repeated protests from any ethnic group.
Until a vaccine arrives, we are left with instructing people to wear masks.
Some hospitals are near capacity.
What protest do you want?
Edit to add:
Given the politically biased crap that the CDC and FDA have been spouting, will you trust the first vaccine that will be released in the United States?
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 11:30pm