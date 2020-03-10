Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Portland, Oregon thread.— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 26, 2020
Again. pic.twitter.com/adSHl59y8I
Another great piece from @lipiroy https://t.co/nDdIVW2fEF— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 5, 2020
In the mood to get outside your box? Thought-provoking libertarian argument
By Andrea O'Sullivan @ Reason.com, Sept. 29
Why does media coverage conclude the problem is that the government hasn’t done a good enough job of spying?
Closure of US embassy in Baghdad would bring economic ruin to Iraq announces PM https://t.co/S1UyItTDP5— Joshua Landis (@joshua_landis) October 5, 2020
The revelation that nearly 80 percent of workers surveyed at Veterans Affairs believe there is widespread racism throughout the federal agency has prompted an investigation by the U.S. Government Accountability Office into the reports of discrimination. The GAO is a non-partisan congressional watchdog body charged with auditing federal institutions.
This looks like a really promising venture. I’ve looked at a few of their initial essays today and they’re are all very provocative pieces by some great minds. The focus on local voices interpreting regional and global affairs is especially appreciated. I’ll be following. https://t.co/rw38obdhGe— Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj) October 4, 2020
Black Germans Say It’s Time to Look Inward https://t.co/TFK2uwDShO— Black Intellect (@Blk_Intellect) October 4, 2020
New: Paris put on 'maximum coronavirus alert,' new lockdown measures to be announced on Monday—likely closures of all bars, restaurants, and cafes. #COVID19— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 4, 2020
https://t.co/ndp9mcN84A
From Mexico to Argentina, large criminal networks have developed schemes to illegally extract and sell fuel, often with official help. https://t.co/4QpxmUphPP— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) October 4, 2020
The tapes released by Daniel Cameron do not reassure the public
Here is more on this breaking exclusive with my colleague @chucklindell: https://t.co/ZEYWl4jKRX— Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) October 3, 2020
Merkel warns China to do more to open up or risk EU restrictions https://t.co/oblRxg2g9V via @scmpnews— Meg Maggio (@megmaggio88) October 4, 2020
The Post reported Friday night that a second Republican senator and member of the Judiciary Committee, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Tillis, like his colleague Mike Lee of Utah, has vowed to self-isolate for 10 days. By Saturday morning a third senator, Republican Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, reported testing positive. Johnson’s communications director said in a statement: “Senator Johnson was exposed to someone who tested positive for covid-19 on Sept. 14.
The Department of Homeland Security, through a little-known program, intends to distribute millions of dollars to groups focused largely on combating white supremacists and other far-right extremists, even as President Trump has sought to play down their threat.
Homeland Security’s new Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention program announced $10 million in grants in recent weeks to several organizations dedicated to stopping white supremacist and far-right violence, and identifying extremists of all kinds.
The new initiative is a revamped version of an Obama administration program that focused more on countering homegrown Islamic terrorism. That effort was criticized for being overly broad and ineffective.
Lovely Warren, the Rochester, N.Y., mayor whose leadership has come under attack after her administration mishandled the death of a Black man who had been placed in a hood by the police, was indicted on Friday on two unrelated felony campaign finance charges.
The two-page indictment charges Ms. Warren, a Democrat, and two associates with two campaign finance violations related to when she was running for a second term in 2017.
Sandra Doorley, the Monroe County district attorney, said Ms. Warren participated in “a scheme to defraud” related to her official campaign fund and a political action committee working to help her get re-elected.
she stressed this bit of news as significant by tweeting it individually--Federalization!
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 4:53pm
Lovely, Portland should be so proud of what it has become:
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 5:02pm
SLIPPERY SLOPE ! Mary Barret Coney Island believes everyone has rights to carry even felons.
by NCD on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 12:10am
Already slipped:
retweeted by Justin Yau, who is a trusted Portland protest documentarians, I presume because Justin trusts the guy's accuracy
Certainly doesn't surprise me, as there was plenty of this up the way in Seattle.
Look there's lots of boys out there of all political persuasions that just want to play with their toys.
And there's certainly not a shortage of guns in many low-income neighborhoods in Chicago.
And whether their little get togethers are called a "militia" or a "street gang", what's the diff in the end? Tribal no matter which.
It's boom time for anyone that can make ammunition. Sucks to be us, I don't see how we can go backwards from here for a long long time.
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/27/2020 - 2:35am
Proud Boys assault reporters
BLM holds a hip hop festival with education about the history of Portland
https://www.thedailybeast.com/police-investigate-assault-on-livestreamer-after-far-right-proud-boys-descend-on-portland?ref=scroll
A gift to Moe Biden
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 11:07pm
what a ridiculous joke Portand kabuki protestin' has become, it equals chaos and nothing more:
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 3:16am
Two thoughts have been running through my mind these last few years.
Turning and turning in the widening gyre
The falcon cannot hear the falconer;
Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold;
Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world,
The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere
The ceremony of innocence is drowned;
The best lack all conviction, while the worst
Are full of passionate intensity.
History repeats itself, first as tragedy second as farce.
Which thought is foremost depends on my mood. Whether I'm inclined in the moment to despair or laughter.
by ocean-kat on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 3:32am
Who's paying for this circus?
Look at the images and videos coming out of Belarus - they're serious. This street parade is a joke, a mockery.
I said months ago that protesters need to know the message(s) they want to come across. Or exactly this kind of hippy jokester message comes across. Meanwhile, taxpayers are losing their jobs and homes and going broke, while they still pay for cops to police these fun 'n games. A $2 trillion hole in the budget not handling global warming or racism or pandemic - a not terribly organized block party that doesn't even have tunes and much alcohol. More like the skid row bums singing around a trash fire.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:42am
The only strong message that comes across to me from Portland is anti-cop in general, i.e., abolish police, and anti-liberal Dem style government (i.e., the mayor) which also appeals to right-wing libertarians like Boogaloo.It's really still the same chaotic concept as the diehard Occupy Wall Street gang and David Graeber et. al.
As far as who is paying for it, yeah that is what pisses me off most, they think money grows on trees for food, a roof, health care, internet and cell phone. If any parents are enabling this, it sickens me. Lawyers enabling pro bono doesn't bother me as much for some reason, I guess that's because I believe in toleration of hate speech and idiocy as long as it doesn't impinge on the basic societal creed that the majority agrees to.
Side note: there is, for some reason, even historically, a love of fire among those who are drawn to anarchist theories. I.E. "burn it all down". In this day and age on the west coast, that should be taken more seriously as a crime than it is, it's really terrorist, it frightens and is intended to.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:29pm
I don't mind the protests even though much of it seems silly and without purpose. Stupid and silly protests with no meaningful agenda are protected free speech too. It's the harassment, looting, burning, and the violence that's a problem
by ocean-kat on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:54pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 6:13pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 6:32pm
small "crowd", looks like nearly as many media people as protesters, note the singers are not wearing masks:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 2:19am
very disgusting children on both sides playing army for cameras, only a little difference from what Drumpf does all the time:
Go home, act like shitheads on the internet if your beliefs are sincere, if they are not, there's always video games.
What does being on the street have to do with anything except requiring taxpayers to pay for security to watch your silly antics renacting the Sharks vs. the Jets, so you don't hurt each other and clean up the messes you make. Selfish narcissistic s.o.b.'s Send them bills for the costs.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 7:05pm
Hilarious irony, I thought the whole idea when this started out was to object to the need for so many police but without they might kill each other, so....
SEND THEM ALL A BILL!!! There's a pandemic going on and property owners aren't going to be paying their taxes like they used to.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 1:00am
Just another example today in Texas. Without cops, the assaulter would be free to assault more protesters:
I mean really, this is getting too fucking absurd.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 1:08am