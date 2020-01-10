Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
BELARUS : WOMEN'S MARCH https://t.co/vleWnYaORR— Dr Matt Prescott (@mattprescott) September 26, 2020
#Belarus That’s undoubtedly l the video of the day. Look at her pic.twitter.com/EeBz8CiLc3— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) September 26, 2020
#Belarus Nearly 80 women were detained today,including an underaged girl and six journalists (four of them were released afterwards). Since the election, more than 12,000 people have been detained. It is unprecedented in the history of modern Belarus.Many were tortured and beaten pic.twitter.com/rOM28NzQGt— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) September 26, 2020
RIght now its getting serious: this is why you dont mess with #Belarus IT specialists— BenAris (@bneeditor) September 24, 2020
they have developed software that allows them to recognise OMON officers even if they are wearing a balaclava
video shows it in action pic.twitter.com/hkZJgvVbC4
US media falling for pro-Russia propaganda?
Fresh #FakeNews from #USMedia: #Russian forces are now in #Belarus- #LOL #Stupid #Propaganda #Shame #TheHill https://t.co/Zc3ZeePXeW— Andrey Golub (@aVg) September 26, 2020
Another great piece from @lipiroy https://t.co/nDdIVW2fEF— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 5, 2020
In the mood to get outside your box? Thought-provoking libertarian argument
By Andrea O'Sullivan @ Reason.com, Sept. 29
Why does media coverage conclude the problem is that the government hasn’t done a good enough job of spying?
Closure of US embassy in Baghdad would bring economic ruin to Iraq announces PM https://t.co/S1UyItTDP5— Joshua Landis (@joshua_landis) October 5, 2020
The revelation that nearly 80 percent of workers surveyed at Veterans Affairs believe there is widespread racism throughout the federal agency has prompted an investigation by the U.S. Government Accountability Office into the reports of discrimination. The GAO is a non-partisan congressional watchdog body charged with auditing federal institutions.
This looks like a really promising venture. I’ve looked at a few of their initial essays today and they’re are all very provocative pieces by some great minds. The focus on local voices interpreting regional and global affairs is especially appreciated. I’ll be following. https://t.co/rw38obdhGe— Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj) October 4, 2020
Black Germans Say It’s Time to Look Inward https://t.co/TFK2uwDShO— Black Intellect (@Blk_Intellect) October 4, 2020
New: Paris put on 'maximum coronavirus alert,' new lockdown measures to be announced on Monday—likely closures of all bars, restaurants, and cafes. #COVID19— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 4, 2020
https://t.co/ndp9mcN84A
From Mexico to Argentina, large criminal networks have developed schemes to illegally extract and sell fuel, often with official help. https://t.co/4QpxmUphPP— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) October 4, 2020
The tapes released by Daniel Cameron do not reassure the public
Here is more on this breaking exclusive with my colleague @chucklindell: https://t.co/ZEYWl4jKRX— Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) October 3, 2020
Merkel warns China to do more to open up or risk EU restrictions https://t.co/oblRxg2g9V via @scmpnews— Meg Maggio (@megmaggio88) October 4, 2020
The Post reported Friday night that a second Republican senator and member of the Judiciary Committee, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, has tested positive for the coronavirus. Tillis, like his colleague Mike Lee of Utah, has vowed to self-isolate for 10 days. By Saturday morning a third senator, Republican Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, reported testing positive. Johnson’s communications director said in a statement: “Senator Johnson was exposed to someone who tested positive for covid-19 on Sept. 14.
The Department of Homeland Security, through a little-known program, intends to distribute millions of dollars to groups focused largely on combating white supremacists and other far-right extremists, even as President Trump has sought to play down their threat.
Homeland Security’s new Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention program announced $10 million in grants in recent weeks to several organizations dedicated to stopping white supremacist and far-right violence, and identifying extremists of all kinds.
The new initiative is a revamped version of an Obama administration program that focused more on countering homegrown Islamic terrorism. That effort was criticized for being overly broad and ineffective.
Lovely Warren, the Rochester, N.Y., mayor whose leadership has come under attack after her administration mishandled the death of a Black man who had been placed in a hood by the police, was indicted on Friday on two unrelated felony campaign finance charges.
The two-page indictment charges Ms. Warren, a Democrat, and two associates with two campaign finance violations related to when she was running for a second term in 2017.
Sandra Doorley, the Monroe County district attorney, said Ms. Warren participated in “a scheme to defraud” related to her official campaign fund and a political action committee working to help her get re-elected.
THIS! lol!
So of the culture...
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 4:31pm
Yeah, Simonyan head of RT with her billion dollar budget, coming into Belarus claiming "I haven't seen any protests - I'm not going to go digging them out". They had a funny climb to acceptability for a while, at one point seemed they could be an Al Jazeera.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 4:59pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 3:43am
Are the Caucusus the new Balkans? ISIS-Iraq-Turkey-Syria-Kurds was getting so moldy.
(Is Azerbaijan-Armenia our new "countries over there we barely knew existed" focus for the next 2 months? or a distraction from any attention on Belarus? Though being just east of Poland, has a lot more significance in the EU & western news than countries east of Turkey by the Caspian Sea)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 3:56am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 10:14am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 7:32am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 5:58am
Forget Cyprus...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 7:39am
Protesters break curfew
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 7:19pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 6:06pm
"Iron my shirt" no longer plays well, Vlad.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 9:34pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 6:05am
Russian journalist burns herself
The Unbearable harassment of being a news person in Russia
(short of RT or Sputnik)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 8:47am
put all our "nightmares" in perspective:
there's abuse and then there's ABUSE that can make someone want to burn themselves to death...
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 3:48pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:07am
And backgrounder:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/9/27/armenia-and-azerbaijan-a-decade...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:21am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 11:20am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 12:12pm
China remakes Hong Kong
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/28/who-runs-hong-kong-party-f...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 1:14pm
They just keep at it:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 12:38am
recommend to check out the rest of the thread and some of the comments! Especially Geoffrey from Uganda who says I wish the can sale this to the Ugandan government
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 2:34am