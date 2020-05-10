Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The US, UK, and France bombed Syria after accusing the Syrian government of dropping toxic gas in Douma. OPCW inspectors later found evidence that undermined the official narrative, but were censored by their superiors under US pressure.
Thirteen minute video with transcript.
by A Guy Called LULU on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 6:13pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 6:51pm