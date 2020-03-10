Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Via the loquacious Steve Schmidt:
.@ProjectLincoln We are hearing from many sources within the Trump campaign about the fear and panic in the ranks. Staffers are scared. Some are terrified. They know the walls are crumbling. Some like Miller and Meadows are irredeemable and will face history’s brutal judgement.— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 3, 2020
Q5 is about @JoeBiden’s position on law enforcement — question speculation calls for him to comment on Defunding the Police.— Juan Escalante (@JuanSaaa) October 6, 2020
Biden talks about bringing police, civil rights, unions, and protestors to discuss the issues. Money for community policing and psychologists.
The number of mail-in ballots Trump's people are going to have to lose, invalidate, or refuse to count in order to win this thing is...large. https://t.co/UjpkkCjIHm— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) October 6, 2020
A convicted felon was described by a Cook County judge as a "busy little bee" during the alleged looting spree that he's been charged with: "He put in a lot of work that night allegedly. Wow.” https://t.co/Liw7Y7I6fY— Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) October 6, 2020
Olga Quiroga was in her 30th year working in Chicago Public Schools, most recently as a bilingual teacher at Funston Elementary
By Madeline Kenney & Nader Issa @ Chicago.SunTimes.com, Oct. 4
Olga Quiroga came down with cold-like symptoms last month after making a series of trips to Funston Elementary that included a back-to-school event, where the first-grade bilingual teacher met her students’ parents and handed out supplies for the upcoming academic year, her daughters said.
Japan's lost generation is still jobless and living with their parents https://t.co/XT4vKi604d— Businessweek (@BW) October 5, 2020
On final day to sign up to vote, Florida’s online registration site crashes— Ana Ceballos (@anaceballos_) October 5, 2020
w/ @samanthajgross https://t.co/SBUmCBEgsQ
The US, UK, and France bombed Syria after accusing the Syrian government of dropping toxic gas in Douma. OPCW inspectors later found evidence that undermined the official narrative, but were censored by their superiors under US pressure.
By Eshe Nelson & Gillian Friedman @ NYTimes.com, Oct.5
The plight of the entertainment industry deepened on Monday as the British company Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas in the United States, said it would temporarily close all 663 of its movie theaters in the United States and Britain. The move was expected to affect 40,000 employees in the United States and 5,000 in Britain.
The chain had reopened in parts of the United States and Europe over the summer, but about 200 theaters, mostly in California and New York, have been shut since the pandemic began in the spring.
Another great piece from @lipiroy https://t.co/nDdIVW2fEF— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 5, 2020
In the mood to get outside your box? Thought-provoking libertarian argument
By Andrea O'Sullivan @ Reason.com, Sept. 29
Why does media coverage conclude the problem is that the government hasn’t done a good enough job of spying?
Closure of US embassy in Baghdad would bring economic ruin to Iraq announces PM https://t.co/S1UyItTDP5— Joshua Landis (@joshua_landis) October 5, 2020
The revelation that nearly 80 percent of workers surveyed at Veterans Affairs believe there is widespread racism throughout the federal agency has prompted an investigation by the U.S. Government Accountability Office into the reports of discrimination. The GAO is a non-partisan congressional watchdog body charged with auditing federal institutions.
This looks like a really promising venture. I’ve looked at a few of their initial essays today and they’re are all very provocative pieces by some great minds. The focus on local voices interpreting regional and global affairs is especially appreciated. I’ll be following. https://t.co/rw38obdhGe— Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj) October 4, 2020
Black Germans Say It’s Time to Look Inward https://t.co/TFK2uwDShO— Black Intellect (@Blk_Intellect) October 4, 2020
New: Paris put on 'maximum coronavirus alert,' new lockdown measures to be announced on Monday—likely closures of all bars, restaurants, and cafes. #COVID19— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 4, 2020
https://t.co/ndp9mcN84A
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:51am
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:54am
More Steve waxing florid:
More Steve in replies
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 1:40am
Some illegal immigrants worse than others
Pink shirts? Who'd a-thunk.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 6:54am
But Twitter today has been doing it different, see #ProudBoys (led,I have an inkling, by Geo. Takei?). Anyhow, I find it very GenZ, like when they bought up all the tickets for the Tulsa rally.
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 10:01pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:57pm
Steve did good, knows his target:
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:24pm
Baiting Meadows (I am reminded of Tokyo Rose! )
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:27pm
He's testing - when the time comes to pluck out his eyes, will he be ready?
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 6:17pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 2:08am
Sounds like they are salivating to me.
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 6:17pm
"Inside The Lincoln Project's War Room," The New Yorker, Oct. 5:
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 2:14am
Rick Wilson @ The Daily Beast, Oct. 5 "The ‘Fuck Your Feelings’ Crowd Wants a Pity Party for Trump"
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 2:18am