BELARUS : WOMEN'S MARCH https://t.co/vleWnYaORR— Dr Matt Prescott (@mattprescott) September 26, 2020
#Belarus That’s undoubtedly l the video of the day. Look at her pic.twitter.com/EeBz8CiLc3— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) September 26, 2020
#Belarus Nearly 80 women were detained today,including an underaged girl and six journalists (four of them were released afterwards). Since the election, more than 12,000 people have been detained. It is unprecedented in the history of modern Belarus.Many were tortured and beaten pic.twitter.com/rOM28NzQGt— Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) September 26, 2020
RIght now its getting serious: this is why you dont mess with #Belarus IT specialists— BenAris (@bneeditor) September 24, 2020
they have developed software that allows them to recognise OMON officers even if they are wearing a balaclava
video shows it in action pic.twitter.com/hkZJgvVbC4
US media falling for pro-Russia propaganda?
Fresh #FakeNews from #USMedia: #Russian forces are now in #Belarus- #LOL #Stupid #Propaganda #Shame #TheHill https://t.co/Zc3ZeePXeW— Andrey Golub (@aVg) September 26, 2020
By Jon Cohen @ ScienceMag.org, Oct. 3
On 23 September at 8 p.m [....] went upstairs and changed into jeans and sweatshirt. When he came down, his wife, Christine Grady—a bioethicist at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Clinical Center—brought him an India pale ale and salmon sliders out on their back deck, where he sat down for an hourlong, socially distanced interview with Science [....]
Q5 is about @JoeBiden’s position on law enforcement — question speculation calls for him to comment on Defunding the Police.— Juan Escalante (@JuanSaaa) October 6, 2020
Biden talks about bringing police, civil rights, unions, and protestors to discuss the issues. Money for community policing and psychologists.
The number of mail-in ballots Trump's people are going to have to lose, invalidate, or refuse to count in order to win this thing is...large. https://t.co/UjpkkCjIHm— Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) October 6, 2020
A convicted felon was described by a Cook County judge as a "busy little bee" during the alleged looting spree that he's been charged with: "He put in a lot of work that night allegedly. Wow.” https://t.co/Liw7Y7I6fY— Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) October 6, 2020
Olga Quiroga was in her 30th year working in Chicago Public Schools, most recently as a bilingual teacher at Funston Elementary
By Madeline Kenney & Nader Issa @ Chicago.SunTimes.com, Oct. 4
Olga Quiroga came down with cold-like symptoms last month after making a series of trips to Funston Elementary that included a back-to-school event, where the first-grade bilingual teacher met her students’ parents and handed out supplies for the upcoming academic year, her daughters said.
Japan's lost generation is still jobless and living with their parents https://t.co/XT4vKi604d— Businessweek (@BW) October 5, 2020
On final day to sign up to vote, Florida’s online registration site crashes— Ana Ceballos (@anaceballos_) October 5, 2020
w/ @samanthajgross https://t.co/SBUmCBEgsQ
The US, UK, and France bombed Syria after accusing the Syrian government of dropping toxic gas in Douma. OPCW inspectors later found evidence that undermined the official narrative, but were censored by their superiors under US pressure.
By Eshe Nelson & Gillian Friedman @ NYTimes.com, Oct.5
The plight of the entertainment industry deepened on Monday as the British company Cineworld, which owns Regal Cinemas in the United States, said it would temporarily close all 663 of its movie theaters in the United States and Britain. The move was expected to affect 40,000 employees in the United States and 5,000 in Britain.
The chain had reopened in parts of the United States and Europe over the summer, but about 200 theaters, mostly in California and New York, have been shut since the pandemic began in the spring.
Another great piece from @lipiroy https://t.co/nDdIVW2fEF— Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 5, 2020
In the mood to get outside your box? Thought-provoking libertarian argument
By Andrea O'Sullivan @ Reason.com, Sept. 29
Why does media coverage conclude the problem is that the government hasn’t done a good enough job of spying?
Closure of US embassy in Baghdad would bring economic ruin to Iraq announces PM https://t.co/S1UyItTDP5— Joshua Landis (@joshua_landis) October 5, 2020
The revelation that nearly 80 percent of workers surveyed at Veterans Affairs believe there is widespread racism throughout the federal agency has prompted an investigation by the U.S. Government Accountability Office into the reports of discrimination. The GAO is a non-partisan congressional watchdog body charged with auditing federal institutions.
This looks like a really promising venture. I’ve looked at a few of their initial essays today and they’re are all very provocative pieces by some great minds. The focus on local voices interpreting regional and global affairs is especially appreciated. I’ll be following. https://t.co/rw38obdhGe— Jasmin Mujanović (@JasminMuj) October 4, 2020
Black Germans Say It’s Time to Look Inward https://t.co/TFK2uwDShO— Black Intellect (@Blk_Intellect) October 4, 2020
Comments
THIS! lol!
So of the culture...
by artappraiser on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 4:31pm
Yeah, Simonyan head of RT with her billion dollar budget, coming into Belarus claiming "I haven't seen any protests - I'm not going to go digging them out". They had a funny climb to acceptability for a while, at one point seemed they could be an Al Jazeera.
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 09/26/2020 - 4:59pm
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 3:43am
Are the Caucusus the new Balkans? ISIS-Iraq-Turkey-Syria-Kurds was getting so moldy.
(Is Azerbaijan-Armenia our new "countries over there we barely knew existed" focus for the next 2 months? or a distraction from any attention on Belarus? Though being just east of Poland, has a lot more significance in the EU & western news than countries east of Turkey by the Caspian Sea)
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 3:56am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 10:14am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 7:32am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 5:58am
Forget Cyprus...
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 7:39am
Protesters break curfew
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 7:19pm
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 6:06pm
"Iron my shirt" no longer plays well, Vlad.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 9:34pm
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 6:05am
Russian journalist burns herself
The Unbearable harassment of being a news person in Russia
(short of RT or Sputnik)
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 8:47am
put all our "nightmares" in perspective:
there's abuse and then there's ABUSE that can make someone want to burn themselves to death...
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 3:48pm
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:07am
And backgrounder:
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/9/27/armenia-and-azerbaijan-a-decade...
by PeraclesPlease on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 9:21am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 11:20am
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 12:12pm
China remakes Hong Kong
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/sep/28/who-runs-hong-kong-party-f...
by PeraclesPlease on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 1:14pm
They just keep at it:
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 12:38am
recommend to check out the rest of the thread and some of the comments! Especially Geoffrey from Uganda who says I wish the can sale this to the Ugandan government
by artappraiser on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 2:34am
They thought it was Brooklyn in July.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 6:15am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 2:36am