In June, The Root reported that 40-year-old Black man Javier Ambler died in police custody in Austin, Texas, in 2019. After several months of slow news coverage relating to Ambler’s death and failed attempts by media outlets to pry information out of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office pertaining to the case, the department released documents and video footage that put a spotlight on Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody and his department’s involvement with the Live PD reality show. Now, Chody is charged with evidence tampering in connection with the destruction of crucial Live PD footage that allegedly showed what transpired the night Ambler died.
Prince George’s County, Maryland $20:Million Settlement By Police In Death Of Handcuffed Man
In Maryland, officials for Prince George’s County have agreed to pay $20 million to the family of a man who was shot and killed by a police officer while handcuffed in a police cruiser.
The Baltimore Sun reports that Michael Owen Jr., the officer responsible for shooting William Green, has been in jail since being arrested and charged with second-degree murder in January. During a news conference on Monday, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks noted that Owen is the first officer in county history to be charged with murder for an on-duty shooting.
The 43-year-old Green was unarmed, handcuffed and sitting in the front seat of a police cruiser when Owen, who is Black, shot him six times. Investigators couldn’t find any evidence a struggle occurred between the two men before the shooting. This runs contrary to statements made by a police spokeswoman Christina Cotterman on the night of the shooting.
Stephen F Austin State University
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 8:51am
The trigger was the announcement that a juror on the Breonna Taylor case was suing Daniel Cameron to release the transcript. Law enforcement is held to a higher standard if police are maiming people, we should keep that in mind. If an AG is not honest with what is presented to a grand jury, we should know that. You can argue about the best way to protest misconduct in the legal system, but pointing out the misconduct is important.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 11:35am
Georgia corrections officer
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 12:53pm
Blacks are delivering "the talk" at an earlier age.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 3:49pm
Suspect arrested in shooting of two LA sheriff's deputies
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 2:28pm
No motive for the shooting was given, “other than the fact that he obviously hates policemen and he wants them dead,” Wegener said.
Murray is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday. Prosecutors are recommending bail be set at $6.15 million.
If convicted as charged, Murray faces a possible maximum life sentence in state prison, the DA’s Office stated.
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 2:33pm
UNREDACTED FBI DOCUMENT SHEDS NEW LIGHT ON WHITE SUPREMACIST INFILTRATION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT
by rmrd0000 on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 8:04pm
A Pro-Trump Militant Group Has Recruited Thousands of Police, Soldiers, and Veterans
by rmrd0000 on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 7:28am
NYPD attacked peaceful protesters in the Bronx
https://www.theroot.com/nypd-planned-a-brutal-attack-on-police-brutality-protes-1845240552
Human Rights Watch, an organization that specializes in investigating and reporting civil rights abuses all over the world, released a report Wednesday that claims the New York Police Department trapped and then brutally attacked peaceful police violence protesters in a predominantly Black and Latino Bronx neighborhood on June 4.
The report alleges that around 300 protesters marched through the streets of Mott Haven, a lower-income neighborhood in the South Bronx.
From the HRW report:
by rmrd0000 on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 9:29am
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:24pm
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 8:26pm
To Hold Police Accountable, Ax the Arbitrators
by rmrd0000 on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 8:25pm
Black Man Who Spoke in Support of Police Fatally Shot by Texas Police Officer
A Black man was fatally shot by a police officer at a gas station in Wolfe City, Texas, Saturday night, and witnesses say it happened while he was attempting to intervene in a domestic situation. According to the man’s family, he was a city worker who was beloved in his community, but what makes this story even more tragic is that just months before the shooting, he spoke in support of police on social media.
According to KHOU 11, police officials haven’t identified the victim or released many details related to the shooting. All they have said so far is that the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave and an investigation by the Texas Rangers into the shooting is underway, but the man’s family identified him as 31-year-old Jonathan Price.
Relatives and friends said 31-year-old Price was a city employee and beloved in the Wolfe City community, about an hour northeast of Dallas.
Marcella Louis was in bed when she got the call about the shooting. She rushed to the gas station to get near her son.
“And they wouldn’t let me get close to my baby. I just wanted to hold his hand and they wouldn’t let me do that,” Louis said. “I just wanted to crawl over there to him.”
The mother said she wasn’t surprised to hear her son was trying to intervene in a fight.
“That’s what he always did, tried to help others. I taught him that all the years,” Louis said.
Witnesses said a man and a woman were in an argument, and Price tried to step in. The man assaulted Price, and when officers arrived, they used a taser on Price before the shooting.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 1:10pm
A Fort Worth, Texas, police officer found himself unemployed Thursday because he was stupid enough to think that, even with a national spotlight continuing to air out police practices in America, he could get away with sharing a meme on Facebook that featured a Black man in a casket as a warning of what happens when you resist arrest.
CBS 11 reports that last week, 18-year veteran police officer Roger Ballard was placed on restricted duty while he was being investigated for a Facebook post he made in September. The image Ballard shared that showed a Black man lying dead in a coffin was accompanied by text that reads, “The face you make when you don’t understand ‘stop resisting.’”
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 9:13am