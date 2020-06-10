Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
The way medical professionals are paid keeps structural racism alive. It’s unethical and it must change.
unfortunately, this is still news, and much more urgent now with cold weather
We urgently need to focus on ventilation. Six months into a respiratory pandemic, we're still not given sensible and practical guidance against short-range aerosol—airborne—transmission of COVID. I wrote about the science & what it means we should do now. https://t.co/1j4KnrCugU pic.twitter.com/3W2NOs85tN
With less than a month before Election Day, organizations across the country are ramping up their efforts to get out the vote in what could be the most tumultuous election in modern history. President Donald Trump has suggested that he will not concede the election if he loses, and it’s still unclear how the novel coronavirus could impact voter turnout, particularly when some early data has shown evidence of voter purging and substantial demographic divides in the ways mail-in ballots are counted.
A Black family in Fort Worth, Texas, said that for the past year, they have been the victims of racial harassment at the hands of their white neighbor. That neighbor is now accused of fatally shooting a member of the family and is charged with murder.
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that 54-year-old Edward James Murray was arrested on Sept. 28 and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the killing of 39-year-old Antonio Edward Robinson.
This @DouthatNYT column needs to be reckoned with. https://t.co/UHo8Lw1trm— Alec MacGillis (@AlecMacGillis) October 6, 2020
Jerome H. Powell, the Federal Reserve chair, said it was better to overdo the pandemic policy response to avert “tragic” fallout than to undershoot.
By Jeanna Smialek @ NYTimes.com, Oct. 6
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell delivered a message to his fellow policymakers on Tuesday: Faced with a once-in-a-century pandemic that has inflicted economic pain on millions of households, go big.
“Too little support would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship for households and businesses,” Mr. Powell said in remarks before the National Association for Business Economics.
Well that escalated quickly. Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff, along with almost the entirety of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are quarantining after being exposed to #COVID19, after Adm. Charles Ray, tested positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/5OwVezcCzZ— Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) October 6, 2020
Wow. Did Barr have to approve this? https://t.co/IlRnzqcWaL— Lilliana Mason (@LilyMasonPhD) October 6, 2020
Michelle Obama has delivered a devastating condemnation of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, saying plainly: “What the president is doing is, once again, patently false, it’s morally wrong, and, yes, it is racist. But that doesn’t mean it won’t work.”
The former first lady delivered the remarkably blunt attack via Joe Biden’s YouTube page. In a video titled “Michelle Obama’s Closing Argument,” she took Trump’s campaign apart for its reliance on attacking minorities, stoking fear, and spreading lies to exploit voters’ concerns about the perilous state of the economy and the raging COVD-19 pandemic.
Pfizer has never discussed @US_FDA’s #COVID19 vaccine guidelines with the White House and will never do so as it could undermine the agency’s independence.— AlbertBourla (@AlbertBourla) October 6, 2020
The way medical professionals are paid keeps structural racism alive. It’s unethical and it must change.
Just two days after 31-year-old Jonathan Price was fatally shot, a Texas police officer was arrested on suspicion of murder. But a lawyer for Price’s family says Shaun Lucas should have been arrested faster. https://t.co/ge0CVp35KR— Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) October 6, 2020
Reported crime of nearly every kind has declined this year amid the pandemic. The exception to that has been stark and puzzling: Shootings and homicides are up in cities around the country, perplexing experts who normally expect these patterns to trend together.
The president and others have blamed protests and unrest, the changing tactics of police, and even the partisan politics of mayors. But at least part of the puzzle may lie in sources that are harder to see (and politicize): The pandemic has frayed all kinds of institutions and infrastructure that hold communities together, that watch over streets, that mediate conflicts, that simply give young people something to do.
Link to decision on the Kim Davis Case where Thomas and Alito added commentary
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-926_5hdk.pdf
If you think same-sex marriage isn’t in danger of being overturned, Justice Clarence Thomas would like you to think again.
Thomas, joined by Justice Samuel Alito, today published a blistering attack on the Supreme Court’s landmark case of Obergefell v. Hodges, which struck down state bans on same-sex marriage in 2015, arguing that it should be overturned.
“The Science Femme” claimed to be a female academic. She claimed to have upended efforts by her social justice-obsessed department to draft a statement condemning racism.
And when Twitter users accused her of racism, she claimed to be a woman of color herself—and an immigrant to boot.
But The Science Femme, who tweeted from the handle @piney_the, wasn’t any of those things, digital sleuths began alleging late last month. Instead, they claimed, “she” was Craig Chapman, a white male assistant professor of chemistry at the University of New Hampshire. The allegations, bolstered by an internal chemistry department email, would make Chapman at least the fourth white academic revealed to have posed as a person of color in recent weeks.
A tainted election was swiftly followed by a violent night and confusion about who rules Kyrgyzstan.
This is totally unfair, this happened overnight without giving Twitter pundits the required two hours to become Kyrgyzstan experts https://t.co/tkNG8bdzVI— Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) October 6, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
I recommend this article if one reads the whole thing.
by artappraiser on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 11:36am
A link is provided.
Edit to add:
Feel free to create your own post.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 12:31pm
Kamala Harris played a role in curbing health care industry excesses in California
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/06/health/kamala-harris-health-care.html
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 4:16pm
Please edit URLs to get rid of unneeded tracking/meta
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 12:48pm
What do I need to do?
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 2:34pm
In this case edit down to
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/06/health/kamala-harris-health-care.html
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 3:50pm
Thx
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 4:08pm