    By rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 3:57pm |

    An interesting Christian view of praying for Trump's recovery

    After news broke Friday that President Trump had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and would be admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment, I shared that I would be praying. I prayed that the president recovers from this disease — and that he repents of not taking the pandemic seriously as it affected millions of Americans, disproportionately harming poor communities and people of color. But I wasn’t surprised to hear from people who struggled with what I was saying.

    How, they wanted to know, can anyone pray for a president who tries to deport millions of our undocumented neighbors; attempts to get the Affordable Care Act struck down; and ignores the science on both the pandemic and the climate crisis? Isn’t suffering from covid-19, they suggested, what someone deserves after ignoring public health advice even as others suffered?

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2020/10/06/rev-william-barber-trump-policies-prayer-recovery/

     

     

    Secular reasons for wishing Trump well

    “Any mans death diminishes me,” wrote John Donne, “because I am involved in Mankinde.” With that thought, let us all wish Donald Trump a full and speedy recovery from his bout of Covid-19.

    We wish him well because, even, or especially, in our hyperpolitical age, some things must be beyond politics. When everything is political, nothing is sacred — starting with human life. It’s a point the totalitarian regimes of the 20th century understood well.

    We wish him well because the sudden death of any president is a traumatic national event that will inevitably animate every crackpot in the country. If the term “grassy knoll” still means something in America, just imagine the reaction in the QAnon world if Trump’s condition were to abruptly deteriorate after his stay at Walter Reed.

    We wish him well because of Mike Pence.

    We wish him well because, even as he tweets “Don’t be afraid of Covid,” he could still serve as a living witness to the fact that if you stick a lot of maskless people close together you are likely to spread the virus, as it has to more than a dozen people, and counting, in his circle. Courage, says Aristotle, is the mean between rashness and cowardice. Trump may still be rash, but his followers don’t need to be.

    https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/05/opinion/coronavirus-trump.html

     


    by rmrd0000 on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 4:59pm

    “Any mans death diminishes me,”

    Since about 8 thousand Americans die each day it seems we are constantly and significantly daily being diminished. Yet some how how ever much we are individually diminished by the mostly unknown people dying the greater whole of the population keeps increasing. It really seems to me that no one cares or feels diminished by the great mass of nobodies dying daily but some suggest we should feel something when someone famous dies. 

    I don't feel at all diminished that Van Halan died even though I liked his music. I don't feel diminished by the other 7,999 nameless ones that died that same day Van Halen did. I won't feel diminished in the slightest when Trump dies. Whether it happens in a couple of weeks from covid or a decade from now of old age.

     


    by ocean-kat on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 7:08pm

    I think Donne meant that one's own demise was connected to all the others by virtue of being the exact same thing.
    It is not like there are all these other examples of death.


    by moat on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 7:21pm

    Wishing ppl well is largely useless unless they hear it (morale boost) or you're superstitious.


    by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 7:21pm

    I am on board with hating the sin but not the sinner.
    Repenting for sins is the beginning of life as a person with a conscience. The things unfolding around you relate to decisions one has made.
    Praying for something is only something I understand in a personal dimension. I have to read books to imagine how it might involve the world.


    by moat on Tue, 10/06/2020 - 6:51pm

