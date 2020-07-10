Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted the St. Louis couple who displayed guns while hundreds of racial injustice protesters marched on their private street.
Al Watkins, an attorney for the couple, confirmed to The Associated Press the indictments against Mark McCloskey, 63, and his wife, Patricia McCloskey, 61. A spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner declined comment.
The McCloskeys, who are both attorneys, have become folk heroes among some conservatives. They argue that they were simply exercising their Second Amendment right to bear arms, and were protected by Missouri’s castle doctrine law that allows the use of deadly force against intruders. The case has caught the attention of President Donald Trump, and Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has said he will pardon the couple if they are convicted.
Comments
I'm less than sympathetic towards a roving street party. Bunch of punks who have no problem disrupting people's dinners on private property espousing some rather inarticulate noisy bullshit, all full of themselves... How many were in that mob? And if they do step on their property instead of the private street, it'll be a problem that they overreacted, that the "protesters" wouldn't have done that much damage.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 10:10am