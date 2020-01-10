Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
“President Trump and other White House insiders infected with COVID-19 carried the virus across the country in a matter of days, potentially exposing hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people as they went about their business, a USATODAY investigation found.” https://t.co/a3JptXdyIa— Ian Bassin (@ianbassin) October 8, 2020
.@LindseyGrahamSC Lindsey, what will you do for the rest of your life? The verdict is coming due. I used to wake up in a nightmare. I’d imagine I was falling. Is that how you feel now. Years of alternate reality interviews on Fox left you soft and unready for @harrisonjaime. https://t.co/BuxKOxfcHx
SEE WHOLE THREAD (I guess I'll give that "death wish" is an unfair schmear, as I have read they believe they have herd
immunity mentality) especially tweet that reports:...They pinned him against a wall and shouted “moyser” (“snitch”) as NYPD lost control of the situation. Really scary scene. Jacob is a pro...
Heschy Tischler, the right wing radio host leading the Orthodox anti lockdown protests, is greeted in Borough Park to a hero’s welcome. Children standing on light poles try to get a glimpse. Older men jostling for selfies. Heschy declines a supporter’s offer of a mask pic.twitter.com/3MiyCx2q9l
In a rare political statement from a scientific journal, the New England Journal of Medicine released an editorial Wednesday lambasting the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and calling on Americans to vote President Donald Trump out of office next month.
November’s election will have life-or-death consequences for people across the country regardless of party alignment, the journal’s editorial board said.
Milwaukee County district attorney decides not to charge Police Officer Joseph Mensah in shooting death of Alvin Cole https://t.co/RfvOOhP76v— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) October 7, 2020
The Manhattan district attorney can enforce a subpoena seeking President Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns, a federal appeals panel ruled on Wednesday, dealing yet another blow to the president’s yearlong battle to keep his financial records out of the hands of state prosecutors.
The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel in New York rejected the president’s arguments that the subpoena should be blocked because it was too broad and amounted to political harassment from the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., a Democrat.
“Grand juries must necessarily paint with a broad brush,” the judges wrote.
DOJ IG Report
WASHINGTON — The five U.S. attorneys along the border with Mexico, including three appointed by President Trump, recoiled in May 2018 against an order to prosecute all undocumented immigrants even if it meant separating children from their parents. They told top Justice Department officials they were “deeply concerned” about the children’s welfare.
But the attorney general at the time, Jeff Sessions, made it clear what Mr. Trump wanted on a conference call later that afternoon, according to a two-year inquiry by the Justice Department’s inspector general into Mr. Trump’s “zero tolerance” family separation policy.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted the St. Louis couple who displayed guns while hundreds of racial injustice protesters marched on their private street.
Al Watkins, an attorney for the couple, confirmed to The Associated Press the indictments against Mark McCloskey, 63, and his wife, Patricia McCloskey, 61. A spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner declined comment.
By Allyson Chiu @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 6
[...] Christie’s announcement, which followed news that Trump, first lady Melania Trump and other Republican leaders had tested positive for the virus, sparked a flurry of reactions online. Chief among them: confusion.
In the autumn of 2008, just a few weeks after my 33rd birthday, I cast a ballot for the first time. Up to that point, serving in the military seemed like more than sufficient civic engagement and provided a ready excuse for voluntarily opting out of several elections. By the time Barack Obama won the Democratic primary, I was an officer who’d spent more than a decade in the Navy and not a second in a voting booth. This apathy does not run in the blood. My parents are products of the civil rights era and the Jim Crow South, and as such religiously exercised their hard-won right to vote.
Good read https://t.co/YopHdxffpP— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 7, 2020
WASHINGTON — The Department of Homeland Security warned on Tuesday that violent white supremacy was the “most persistent and lethal threat in the homeland” in an annual assessment that a former intelligence chief had accused the agency of withholding in deference to President Trump.
The intelligence chief-turned-whistle-blower last month accused the department of blocking the report and directing analysts to play down the threat of violent white racism as well as Russian election interference to align the agency’s message with the president’s. But the final report appeared to do no such thing.
A rational voice
Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday he and President Trump should not go ahead with next week's presidential debate if Trump still has COVID-19.
Biden, who clashed with Trump at a chaotic first debate last week, told reporters at an airport in Hagerstown, Md., that the pair's second scheduled face-off should follow protocols from health officials.
The former vice president said he will ultimately be guided by the Cleveland Clinic, which is overseeing health conditions for all presidential and vice presidential debates this year.
unfortunately, this is still news, and much more urgent now with cold weather
We urgently need to focus on ventilation. Six months into a respiratory pandemic, we're still not given sensible and practical guidance against short-range aerosol—airborne—transmission of COVID. I wrote about the science & what it means we should do now. https://t.co/1j4KnrCugU pic.twitter.com/3W2NOs85tN
With less than a month before Election Day, organizations across the country are ramping up their efforts to get out the vote in what could be the most tumultuous election in modern history. President Donald Trump has suggested that he will not concede the election if he loses, and it’s still unclear how the novel coronavirus could impact voter turnout, particularly when some early data has shown evidence of voter purging and substantial demographic divides in the ways mail-in ballots are counted.
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 8:25am
Cavaet emptor as regarding cable TV "news" spinmeisters:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 7:59pm
Nate Silver
I am not surprised as PA is his kind of swing state.
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 11:56pm
go to the actual ABC news poll and see it's a big boost from suburbans and women doing it:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 11:59pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 1:29am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 2:00am
a reminder that there's important new research on this
"THIS IS HOW BIDEN SHOULD APPROACH THE LATINO VOTE"
and I added a big excerpt and other salient tweets on that thread.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 3:07am
From seeing this I have this bad feeling in my gut that Trump is going to present in the debate as Coronavirus-fighting Superhero. Not that he personally cares, but that is what campaign honchos prep him to message:
Because they know that is the Biden campaign's main strategy, to focus on coronavirus like a laser beam and tie the Supreme court to that and the possible loss of Obamacare.
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:36pm
p.s. Where I may have gotten the gut reaction, I see he tweeted this only two days ago:
Which I posted on the thread SCHUMER TO DEMOCRATS: FOCUS LIKE A LASER ON HEALTH CARE TO BEAT BARRETT. There is also the related NOISE FAVORS TRUMP: HOW THE BIDEN CAMPAIGN PLANS TO LEVERAGE THE SCOTUS FIGHT
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:47pm
Increasing justices to 13 lowers influence of any 1 president, and delays their effect (my realization as I headed to read this). 13 justices would spread selection over 4-5 presidents, decreasing the dominance of any 1 philosophy or party. And reduces chance a president can hugely benefit from his/her own selection.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/judiciary-reform-is-not-revenge/a...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 1:47am
This is never going to happen. The republicans won and Biden and most democrats are going to graciously accept defeat. That being said I think we need to stop pretending that the Supreme Court is an institution that deserves our respect. When there's a 5-4 decision to stop counting votes in Florida it's clearly a nakedly partisan institution. We should add justices. Let's go to 15. Let the republicans take it to 21 and we can follow with 29. I don't care if we get to 109 Supreme Court justices. Let it become such a joke that no self respecting judge would agree to be nominated. Maybe then we'll get some bipartisan co-operation to consider some of the ideas out there to reform the court. Or democrats can just keep bending over to let the republicans fuck us.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 1:12pm
Living on the Internet
https://m.facebook.com/watch/?v=271068034312101&_rdr
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 2:02am
Cinderella protest - Russian style
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-54338785
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 1:45am
Analysis of current state of U.S. by "Mexican in Washington", found retweeted by transnational reporter, Melissa Chan:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 2:10am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 4:08am
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 5:33am
She has a Harvard degree?! They should take away the degree if they care at all about their branding:
Geez Kellyanne does smarter spin than that.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 5:49pm
The Political Convergence awaits?
https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/capitalism-socialism-conver...
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 3:28am
Yes to question mark! I think about this all the time. Thank you for the link.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:36pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:33pm
I like this a lot but I am not sure it is true:
I am thinking of recent life experiences of my own and then thereafter advice to family members from those experiences and found myself saying "if you want help you gotta ask for it, people won't help unless you ask"
Edit to add: and another related thing in particular: women know the effect tears of frustration can have.
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 1:59pm
Yeah, my brother tried to teach me, "If you want help, you gotta help yourself", but when *I* tried it the clerk at the 7-11 called the police on me, so i kinda gave it up. Guess he was better at self-help than helping others.
by PeraclesPlease on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 3:26pm
I've had mostly old vehicles. I actually lived for about 15 years in them. I traveled a lot and several times broke down on the road. My vehicles were always too large to even consider trying to push. People always stopped and helped me out. This is probably just fiction that Williams made up to make a point about individualism.
by ocean-kat on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 4:07pm
well, must admit that if the quote was referring to winter in a place like Wisconsin, I don't find it accurate at all. There, if any able people are around and it's not isolated, there will always be some of them willing to push without being asked. Most times you won't even have to get out of your car, if people see spinning wheels and someone rocking back and forth to try to get off a bad patch, they stop and push. Partly I suspect it's the satisfaction of doing something simple and physical that gives immediate gratification, where man vs. nature wins!
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/02/2020 - 4:44pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:30am
one economist columnist that's a sucker for cute:
by artappraiser on Sat, 10/03/2020 - 12:33am
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 2:43pm
It's impossible to avoid this argument for school choice because successful Dems always doing the "do as I say and not as I do" thing.
Heard it from my father, a lifelong left of center Dem, and the first in his family to go to college, his whole life. Nothing could rile him up so much as the hypocrisy about this, he clearly felt it was class warfare to keep others down to make them go to public schools, especially shitty ones. That once someone made it, there was this shut the door behind them thing, not let too many in. He sent us all to parochial.
by artappraiser on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 3:01pm
It's much more complex. The rich and a few willing to make great sacrifices will always put the children in private schools but there's not enough of them for all the parents that want their kids to go there. The elite and middle class are already competing for the limited spots and the poor who would like the "choice" aren't going to win if they join that competition. So school choice will benefit very few who are not already being benefited or would be without school choice. The only real option for the vast majority would be for profit schools that are rarely better than public schools and often worse. School choice sounds good but in reality most parents would move their kid out of a public school for something as bad or worse and the lost money would leave the public school even more starved for funds.
by ocean-kat on Sun, 10/04/2020 - 5:45pm
Blue state exodus romp?
https://thehill.com/opinion/campaign/519554-will-new-florida-voters-tip-...
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 9:29am
Lon Cheney alert, Dick's dad
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 10/05/2020 - 7:27pm
I figure he probably saw it mentioned on Fox News in some context that irked him, doesn't really know what it means?
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 12:11am
WORD!
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 12:18am
Nobel to CRISPR gene editing
(now God help us... ;-)
https://edition.cnn.com/2020/10/07/health/nobel-prize-2020-winner-chemis...
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 7:28am
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:25pm
related major trending on Twitter during the debate: IM SPEAKING has 20,00+ tweets, lotsa wimmins recognize that phrase apparently...
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:37pm
AOC being rabble rouser rather than Team Playa during debate.Contra'ing Kamala. Just pointing it out
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 9:56pm
It's up to 59,700 now
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 11:35pm
Fly polled ahead of Pence in audience response poll for likability - by a wide margin.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 12:32am
Trying to piggyback off the star of the debate:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 1:50am
Maybe I'm a Maze - Karma Karaoke - I wasn't going to watch, but then James is a pro...
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 2:01am
hahahahaha..I have never watched Corden's show, gotta do it now, that was great!
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 2:04am
Encores: "Fly, Me, to the Moon"
"Pencey's from Heaven"
"I Want that Fly Away"
"3 Pence Opera" (Mike the Knife)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 2:15am
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 2:01am
BLM-Boogaloo fight breaks out
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 4:00am