During the debate with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Pence’s eye definitely appeared red. While the campaign and his office have not commented on his condition, it didn’t stop others from suggesting the vice president had pinkeye, officially known as conjunctivitis.

Together with a pesky fly that landed on Pence’s head, it made for provocative chatter.

“He had a bloody eye and a fly on his head,” Anderson Cooper said on CNN.

Pinkeye has long been known as a possible symptom of the coronavirus. The possibility that Pence has pinkeye is then more significant given the coronavirus outbreak now hitting the White House. President Donald Trump and many others have tested positive for the virus, and while Pence says he has thus far tested negative, experts said this week that the vice president should be in quarantine and not taking part in campaign events or Wednesday’s debate.