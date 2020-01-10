Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized after he was armed and threatening to harm himself, Fort Lauderdale police say https://t.co/1lp0iQRrkV— JJ MacNab (@jjmacnab) September 28, 2020
The antibody cocktail for Covid-19 that President Trump touted on Wednesday afternoon was developed with cells originally derived from fetal tissue, a practice that the president had repeatedly condemned.
In June 2019, the Trump administration suspended federal funding for most new scientific research involving fetal tissue derived from abortions. “Promoting the dignity of human life from conception to natural death is one of the very top priorities of President Trump’s administration,” the Department of Health and Human Services said in a prepared statement.
Six men motivated by anti-government views were charged with plotting with a militia group to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, hoping to carry out the kidnapping before the presidential election, the F.B.I. said on Thursday.
The six men had talked about taking Ms. Whitmer, a Democrat, hostage since at least the summer, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court and unsealed on Thursday. They met over the summer for firearms training and combat drills and tried to make explosives; they also gathered several times to discuss the mission, including in the basement of a shop in Michigan that was accessible only through a “trap door” under a rug, the F.B.I. said.
During the debate with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Pence’s eye definitely appeared red. While the campaign and his office have not commented on his condition, it didn’t stop others from suggesting the vice president had pinkeye, officially known as conjunctivitis.
Together with a pesky fly that landed on Pence’s head, it made for provocative chatter.
“He had a bloody eye and a fly on his head,” Anderson Cooper said on CNN.
Trump says that he won't participate.
We will wait for the steroids to wear off for the final answer
Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will not participate in the second presidential debate with Joe Biden after the Commission on Presidential Debates said the event will be held virtually due to the President's positive coronavirus diagnosis.
"I am not going to do a virtual debate," Trump said on Fox Business. "I am not going to waste my time on a virtual debate."
The faux liberal media grows
“President Trump and other White House insiders infected with COVID-19 carried the virus across the country in a matter of days, potentially exposing hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people as they went about their business, a USATODAY investigation found.” https://t.co/a3JptXdyIa— Ian Bassin (@ianbassin) October 8, 2020
.@LindseyGrahamSC Lindsey, what will you do for the rest of your life? The verdict is coming due. I used to wake up in a nightmare. I’d imagine I was falling. Is that how you feel now. Years of alternate reality interviews on Fox left you soft and unready for @harrisonjaime. https://t.co/BuxKOxfcHx
SEE WHOLE THREAD (I guess I'll give that "death wish" is an unfair schmear, as I have read they believe they have herd
immunity mentality) especially tweet that reports:...They pinned him against a wall and shouted “moyser” (“snitch”) as NYPD lost control of the situation. Really scary scene. Jacob is a pro...
Heschy Tischler, the right wing radio host leading the Orthodox anti lockdown protests, is greeted in Borough Park to a hero’s welcome. Children standing on light poles try to get a glimpse. Older men jostling for selfies. Heschy declines a supporter’s offer of a mask pic.twitter.com/3MiyCx2q9l
In a rare political statement from a scientific journal, the New England Journal of Medicine released an editorial Wednesday lambasting the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and calling on Americans to vote President Donald Trump out of office next month.
November’s election will have life-or-death consequences for people across the country regardless of party alignment, the journal’s editorial board said.
Milwaukee County district attorney decides not to charge Police Officer Joseph Mensah in shooting death of Alvin Cole https://t.co/RfvOOhP76v— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) October 7, 2020
The Manhattan district attorney can enforce a subpoena seeking President Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns, a federal appeals panel ruled on Wednesday, dealing yet another blow to the president’s yearlong battle to keep his financial records out of the hands of state prosecutors.
The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel in New York rejected the president’s arguments that the subpoena should be blocked because it was too broad and amounted to political harassment from the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., a Democrat.
“Grand juries must necessarily paint with a broad brush,” the judges wrote.
DOJ IG Report
WASHINGTON — The five U.S. attorneys along the border with Mexico, including three appointed by President Trump, recoiled in May 2018 against an order to prosecute all undocumented immigrants even if it meant separating children from their parents. They told top Justice Department officials they were “deeply concerned” about the children’s welfare.
But the attorney general at the time, Jeff Sessions, made it clear what Mr. Trump wanted on a conference call later that afternoon, according to a two-year inquiry by the Justice Department’s inspector general into Mr. Trump’s “zero tolerance” family separation policy.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted the St. Louis couple who displayed guns while hundreds of racial injustice protesters marched on their private street.
Al Watkins, an attorney for the couple, confirmed to The Associated Press the indictments against Mark McCloskey, 63, and his wife, Patricia McCloskey, 61. A spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner declined comment.
By Allyson Chiu @ WashingtonPost.com, Oct. 6
[...] Christie’s announcement, which followed news that Trump, first lady Melania Trump and other Republican leaders had tested positive for the virus, sparked a flurry of reactions online. Chief among them: confusion.
In the autumn of 2008, just a few weeks after my 33rd birthday, I cast a ballot for the first time. Up to that point, serving in the military seemed like more than sufficient civic engagement and provided a ready excuse for voluntarily opting out of several elections. By the time Barack Obama won the Democratic primary, I was an officer who’d spent more than a decade in the Navy and not a second in a voting booth. This apathy does not run in the blood. My parents are products of the civil rights era and the Jim Crow South, and as such religiously exercised their hard-won right to vote.
Good read https://t.co/YopHdxffpP— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 7, 2020
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 5:16am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 6:58am
by PeraclesPlease on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 4:29pm
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 7:44pm
Josh Marshall, suggesting too aggressive police posturing against white former Trump campaign manager
Shame on him upsetting the BLM narrative?
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/28/2020 - 7:50pm
Parscale had guns, beat wife, threatened suicide, was lured outside after standoff, could have had a gun in truck, someone thought he might have had a gun in shorts. Police tackled him with restraint, reasonable force.
"tackled him pretty aggressively" - no, tackled pretty cleanly, but yes, it was a tackle. I've seen a lot of cop takedowns designed for head and spine damage. This was a clean lift and push over to get Parscale on the ground and make sure he didn't run away (like Rayshard?). Considering Parscale's 6'8", pretty impressive. Go Gators.
Here's a not-so- impressive tackle that partially paralyzed an Indian grandfather walking around his son's neighborhood - officer acquitted.
https://youtu.be/yNGQXeS_Xfk
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 12:30am
Parscale laundered $170 mill?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 1:35am
Not "laundered" precisely, just doing the taking of expenses every which way to Sunday just like the boss always did. Took me a while to find but I knew I had seen this covered pretty well. Finally found it-below the dotted line, here's a copy of what I put on your Stuffalicious thread, NYTimes' Goldmacher & Haberman checked out where all the money went in a Sept. 7 piece, pretty extensive, did a deep dive. The Parscale crew spent the money paying themselves extremely well in all sorts of ways and just kept hiring more likewise to get more. Almost more like a pyramid scheme. Nobody cared at the time, so I just posted it there, people just glad the campaign had used up his advantage against Biden, I guess. I didn't notice the story till much later after it was written either. But clearly part of the reason he was fired. As Ed Rollins says "spending money like a drunken sailor". A GRAVY TRAIN basically. (No different than a lot of donors probably do for a living, so it's just like round robin ripping off....well paid comfy jobs jobs jobs producing more well paid jobs jobs jobs) Now everyone cares?
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
suckers, funding a new bureaucratic "swamp":
game plan: get donations, spend them on high salaries and tools for those who could get more donations in order to: get more donations! From
How Trump's Billion-Dollar Campaign Lost Its Cash Advantage
Five months ago, President Trump's re-election campaign had a huge financial edge over Joseph R. Biden ,Jr.s. The Times conducted an expensive review of how the Trump team spent lavishly to show how that advantage evaporated
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/20/2020 - 8:23pm
by artappraiser on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 2:43am
Except the Trump bimbos were paid out of the same stash, so I don't know if drunken sailors were with or w/o the Don's approval. My guess is he was running something thru Parscale, so the other spigots were acceptable, but maybe it was part subterfuge, like the jostling of different Trump PACs to be *THE* PAC of choice.
More important, what is Joe & Jen Sixpacks' awareness and take on all this. I looked over at RealClearPolitics, and no right-wing comments yet, and the Parscale takedown may have distracted. (perhaps set up? Stranger things have happened)
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 4:01am
I see Lincoln Project's Reed Galen did an article on it, too, Sept. 22:
by artappraiser on Wed, 09/30/2020 - 1:06am
Parscale stepping down to spend more time beating his family
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/01/2020 - 5:46am
NYPost got the pics and the juice. If it bleeds, it leads:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 4:23pm
Sad Brad.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 4:27pm
oh right I forgot how much you like the headline writing game
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 4:28pm
You forgot? Well here, let me write another kazillion to drill that engram into you.
But earlier I'd tweeted a reply to Rick Wilson about a new level of life's difficulties (his wife not sleeping with him? Gasp!) called the Parscale. Of course Trump's #Sad! tweets have been burned into our souls, even though that particular one has fallen into disuse.
Anyway, it was more a "See Dick Run (for Cover)" response to Brad's gravy train falling apart, including that unusually overt and undeniable perjury to Congress - note even wrapped in a Trumpian "to the best of my recollection". My guess is a simple IT guy who rose too quickly in the wrong circles, and started to believe his -and their- own shit
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 4:50pm