ST. LOUIS (AP) — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted the St. Louis couple who displayed guns while hundreds of racial injustice protesters marched on their private street.
Al Watkins, an attorney for the couple, confirmed to The Associated Press the indictments against Mark McCloskey, 63, and his wife, Patricia McCloskey, 61. A spokeswoman for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner declined comment.
The McCloskeys, who are both attorneys, have become folk heroes among some conservatives. They argue that they were simply exercising their Second Amendment right to bear arms, and were protected by Missouri’s castle doctrine law that allows the use of deadly force against intruders. The case has caught the attention of President Donald Trump, and Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has said he will pardon the couple if they are convicted.
Comments
I'm less than sympathetic towards a roving street party. Bunch of punks who have no problem disrupting people's dinners on private property espousing some rather inarticulate noisy bullshit, all full of themselves... How many were in that mob? And if they do step on their property instead of the private street, it'll be a problem that they overreacted, that the "protesters" wouldn't have done that much damage.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 10:10am
yeah, I've avoided commenting anywhere about them because the McCloskey's are such obnoxious poster children (Not just because of the AR-15--if I had my druthers, no civilian would have one--but theTrump taste in McMansion and decor included!) but the left has been really really stupid and counterproductive to go here.
Basically, they were afraid of being lynched by a mob, it's really that simple.
They are supposed to call the police to help with a mob that is explicitly mobbing because they are anti-police? Doh!
(First they came for....and I did not speak out...)
So then the left gives them fame as bogeymen against protesters by taking photos viral.
They'll get pardoned if convicted of anything and all the left gets is another black eye about wanting to invade peoples' private life.
Furthermore I don't see any fucking reason protesters should be able to do the following legally: as protesters were walking toward the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson, a few blocks away. That should be against the law and subject to arrest if people do it. They want to go the route of risking peaceful arrest, fine. We are never going to have decent politicians if they are not allowed some kind of private life.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 5:30pm
they were afraid of being lynched by a mob, it's really that simple.
No they weren't. There was no indication that the mob had any interest in them at all. That mob probably walked by many houses where people had guns but none of them thought it was necessary to stand on their front lawn with them. They wanted to put on a show. They wanted to be provocative. They wanted to engage in some macho bravado. You know I don't support these nonsense tactics from the left protesters but I don't believe for one second nor is there any evidence that the McCloskeys were afraid for either life or property.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 5:59pm
you think they were out there with the only intent to threaten, really? I saw fear as the motivation, I see weak afraid people. Eye of the beholder, I guess.
Whatever the case, I think they ended up with a lot of sympathizers that might not be if they hadn't gone viral, and see it as a total counterproductive for "general BLM" goals. Not winning friends and influencing people, just the opposite. If you think blacks should be able to protect themselves with guns on home property in absence of decent policing, whites should be able to too. Whether the fear is in their head or not, home property is a special category. Ridiculing them was counterproducitve as to people similar to them who had more open minds about the issues.
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 7:22pm
with the only intent to threaten
No, it was a show. Silly antics from the right to counter the silly antics from the left. They didn't just stand there guarding their house. They moved towards the protesters. They yelled at them as they walked by. /shrug whatever. You saw fear. It looked like an rpg to me.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 8:05pm
There's the threatening with weapons inside the property line thing and then there's flashing them on the other side of that line uninvited, that's what I really don't cotton to, I see a diff:
Armed insurrectionists have been legally open carrying in the Michigan... outside Whitmer’s home.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 5:45pm
Not the best time for that crowd.
by Orion on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 10:34pm