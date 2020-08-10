Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
The antibody cocktail for Covid-19 that President Trump touted on Wednesday afternoon was developed with cells originally derived from fetal tissue, a practice that the president had repeatedly condemned.
In June 2019, the Trump administration suspended federal funding for most new scientific research involving fetal tissue derived from abortions. “Promoting the dignity of human life from conception to natural death is one of the very top priorities of President Trump’s administration,” the Department of Health and Human Services said in a prepared statement.
Comments
Well, a guy can change his mind. He's now for every Covid-infected American having their very own fetus on call, just in case.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 3:39pm
"Barbaric" - Coney Barrett, former PoP Handmaiden.
by NCD on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 4:08pm
cognitive dissonance has never been a problem for Drumpf before, why should that be any different?
(there's even always a tweet to prove he supported the opposite of any one thing.)
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 4:12pm
Trump never had a prob paying for abortions
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 4:10pm
Trump was clearly a pro-choice guy until he got on his GOP racket.
by Orion on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 4:18pm
And furthermore:
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 10:57pm