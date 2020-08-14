Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
This Seattle protest has nothing to do with police, it has to do with harassing owners of property in a gentrifying neighborhood in Seattle, and it's being played up a lot by right-wing users on Twitter:
After the administration moved against companies sourcing hair from Uighir regions, the companies complained that they are just "providing opportunities for local ethnic minority people."
Friends writing me in
Wisconsin coronavirus: State sets up field hospital for Covid-19 patients as surge overwhelms hospitals.
Longtime GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy charged with acting as a foreign agent, is likely to plead guilty
The antibody cocktail for Covid-19 that President Trump touted on Wednesday afternoon was developed with cells originally derived from fetal tissue, a practice that the president had repeatedly condemned.
In June 2019, the Trump administration suspended federal funding for most new scientific research involving fetal tissue derived from abortions. “Promoting the dignity of human life from conception to natural death is one of the very top priorities of President Trump’s administration,” the Department of Health and Human Services said in a prepared statement.
Six men motivated by anti-government views were charged with plotting with a militia group to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, hoping to carry out the kidnapping before the presidential election, the F.B.I. said on Thursday.
The six men had talked about taking Ms. Whitmer, a Democrat, hostage since at least the summer, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court and unsealed on Thursday. They met over the summer for firearms training and combat drills and tried to make explosives; they also gathered several times to discuss the mission, including in the basement of a shop in Michigan that was accessible only through a “trap door” under a rug, the F.B.I. said.
During the debate with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Pence’s eye definitely appeared red. While the campaign and his office have not commented on his condition, it didn’t stop others from suggesting the vice president had pinkeye, officially known as conjunctivitis.
Together with a pesky fly that landed on Pence’s head, it made for provocative chatter.
“He had a bloody eye and a fly on his head,” Anderson Cooper said on CNN.
Trump says that he won't participate.
We will wait for the steroids to wear off for the final answer
Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will not participate in the second presidential debate with Joe Biden after the Commission on Presidential Debates said the event will be held virtually due to the President's positive coronavirus diagnosis.
"I am not going to do a virtual debate," Trump said on Fox Business. "I am not going to waste my time on a virtual debate."
The faux liberal media grows
"President Trump and other White House insiders infected with COVID-19 carried the virus across the country in a matter of days, potentially exposing hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people as they went about their business, a USATODAY investigation found."
.@LindseyGrahamSC Lindsey, what will you do for the rest of your life? The verdict is coming due. I used to wake up in a nightmare. I'd imagine I was falling. Is that how you feel now. Years of alternate reality interviews on Fox left you soft and unready for @harrisonjaime.
SEE WHOLE THREAD (I guess I'll give that "death wish" is an unfair schmear, as I have read they believe they have herd
immunity mentality) especially tweet that reports:...They pinned him against a wall and shouted “moyser” (“snitch”) as NYPD lost control of the situation. Really scary scene. Jacob is a pro...
Heschy Tischler, the right wing radio host leading the Orthodox anti lockdown protests, is greeted in Borough Park to a hero's welcome. Children standing on light poles try to get a glimpse. Older men jostling for selfies. Heschy declines a supporter's offer of a mask
In a rare political statement from a scientific journal, the New England Journal of Medicine released an editorial Wednesday lambasting the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and calling on Americans to vote President Donald Trump out of office next month.
November’s election will have life-or-death consequences for people across the country regardless of party alignment, the journal’s editorial board said.
Milwaukee County district attorney decides not to charge Police Officer Joseph Mensah in shooting death of Alvin Cole
The Manhattan district attorney can enforce a subpoena seeking President Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns, a federal appeals panel ruled on Wednesday, dealing yet another blow to the president’s yearlong battle to keep his financial records out of the hands of state prosecutors.
The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel in New York rejected the president’s arguments that the subpoena should be blocked because it was too broad and amounted to political harassment from the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., a Democrat.
“Grand juries must necessarily paint with a broad brush,” the judges wrote.
I recall this kind of conflict was a major theme of a couple episodes of "Shameless" on Showtime a couple years back. The eldest daughter, Fiona, wants badly to climb out of the "white trash" life she was born into, scrapes together a way to buy a small apt. bldg. to rehab when an opportunity appears out of the blue and becomes a landlord, puts sweat equity into it and has to deal with similar accusations, protests and trouble. Even though she herself comes from the local "trash" who couldn't afford the rents she will charge.
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 1:02am
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 8:53am
by artappraiser on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 7:05pm
Rav is a 19 year old Sikh whose family got rich after emigrating to Canada, from which he has concluded white privilege is actually a fallacy.
He is now an expert on not only "injustice, anarchy and violence", but also on race, music, literature and culture and writes for Murdoch publications.
by NCD on Fri, 08/14/2020 - 10:01pm
Appreciate you pointing that out. But to me that makes him all the more Interesting to read. Means he has "influencer" status. Getting published by Foreign Policy at 19 when there are tons of more experienced writers begging for work is no small feat. Certainly comparatively Newt Gingrich is no longer much of an influencer except with old crochety "get off my lawn" types (that said, I do believe that the WSJ editorial board still speaks to and for a significant audience of people with power in society.)
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 7:03am
The following story reminds me of a divide between far left activists and liberals and the Democratic party. One which I don't see addressed very much. The latter very much supports "the Feds", i.e., the F.B.I. and the federal prosecutors in pursuit of many instances of Trumpco breaking down the rule of law. But the latter also shows little vocal support of the very same pursing anarchist activity. Either staying silent or actually being supportive of ant-Fed activity like attacking Fed. courthouses, because those attacking are presumed to be part and parcel of the BLM movement:
You're either for the Federal rule of law or ya ain't. If ya ain't, you are aligned with the libertarian ethos which traditionally aligns with the Republican party ethos. (This is also the main reason that they are not supportive of Feds investigating and prosecuting Trumpco.)
I suspect this situation is eventually going to change now that the Democrats' vice presidential candidate is a former district attorney and state attorney general.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:31am
another example of those evil Feds preying on extremists:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:57am
Chicago this evening:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 7:43pm
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/15/2020 - 8:03pm
Surprise, even tho they are part of the Deep State working against Donald Trump, FBI thinks burning police cars is not a good thing:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 12:34pm
It also seems they are proud of "Operation Legend" and are promoting it publicly.
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 12:37pm
yeah here's proof that this is definitely a meme that the Trump campaign is planning to pound, hoping to get some of those suburban wimmin voters:
by artappraiser on Sun, 08/16/2020 - 10:37pm
The Portland crew just won't go home at night, they are addicted to war on the streets:
Don't they see how counter productive this might be? How the end game might be that fellow citizens might vote for more police, not less?
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 1:09am
Black Republican woman running for Congress from MD, with video ad attacking Baltimore's failed government:
Kimberly Klacik @kimKBaltimore
US House candidate, MD-7
Republican Congressional Nominee in MD-District 7. ProTrump. Anti-Squad. Zero Tolerance for Corruption. TERM LIMITS, no lifelong pensions. Vote Nov 3rd KimKForCongress.com
Currently has 174,900 followers on Twitter
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 8:37pm
She is running against Kweisi Mfume to replace the late Elijah Cummings. She doesn't live in the district, but promises to move there if she wins
https://www.baltimoresun.com/politics/bs-md-pol-whos-who-district-7-klacik-20200205-tpuj4p6ofng25e6p5i4oisxvgy-story.html
But, she does have Twitter followers.
by rmrd0000 on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 10:52pm
The point is: her campaign operatives know it's an issue that resounds with many swing voter types and even possibly some normally loyal Dem types like are featured in the ad saying it's crazy want to want to defund police. And she probably has real savvy campaign operatives, paid for with big Republican donations. We should all be grateful the talented operatives of the Lincoln Project are volunteering their time to be on Biden's side this go round. I note they avoid touching the defund police and BLM topic-how strange, NOT. NOT because it's better not to go there until at least the election is over! It's the economy and the pandemic, stupid, and throw in Trump corruptino. Republicans wil be glad to distract to the police/BLM topic because they know they can catch some important votes this way.
If you don't think it resounds, go back and check out some of those Twitter followers, can't all be right wing nut cases.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:00am
I'll wait for the election results.
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:05am
I doubt she's going to win, that's not the point. (And it will prove nothing to me if she loses.)That's not the point of those funding her either. Those Twitter followers and the buzz from them are the point. Their point is: it is okay to be afraid of what many BLM radicals are demanding, see even this black woman from Baltimore feels the same way enough so to run for Congress to change it. And stressed: it's okay to vote for a Republican even if you are black. Which translates to if you are white but don't like the idea of defunding police and want to vote for a Republican that does not support the same, does not mean you are a racist
Here meme is being supported for the possibility of it's effect on national races allover.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:17am
Mfume on personal experience with the police.
https://baltimore.cbslocal.com/2020/06/22/kweisi-mfume-police-brutality-legislative-priorities-interview/
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:33am
I think it's called wisdom from experience:
by artappraiser on Mon, 08/17/2020 - 9:05pm
I follow this guy because he has a keen interest in art, he's a financial advisor who lives in NJ but loves NYC, calls the latter "his city." He's socially liberal but loyally pro-Israel so I suspect he's a swing voter. He mostly doesn't tweet about politics but he just tweeted this:
Were he a resident of NYC, this would be an example of your classic voter for Giuliani and Bloomberg for mayor.
Certainly he and his wife would be excellent examples of "suburbanite" voters this time around.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:27am
If he is voting for Giuliani and Bloomberg, what makes him a swing voter?
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 11:58am
huh? How the fuck do you think they became mayor of NYC? Tons of registered Democrats voted for them!
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:06pm
From his twitter feed
He refers to a tweet about Chris Christie criticizing Kasich as "fantastic"
I am not seeing where this guy is a swing voter
https://twitter.com/NoahPollak
by rmrd0000 on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:25pm
Chris Christie said it, must be true, amirite?
And you think a guy who contributes to the Beacon Is what we mean by a "swing voter"? I hear the mushrooms are really good during lockdown season.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:36pm
Uh, cuz everything about him makes him seem Dem liberal? But if the Dem pols can't do their job, he'll swing the other way?
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:07pm
Reminds me of this very publicly known very experienced Dem whose recent statements illustrate your point quite well:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:27pm
and my takeaway from all of this: I think it would be very helpful for the national offices this time around if more Dems spoke out like this about the mismanagment of big cities. Not just surretipitously leave them out of convention talk, but actually acknowledge the problem and say they are into helping fix it.'
I have even seen some of the more troubled mayoralties say they would like some kind of help from the Federal government at this time but unfortunately at this time all they get is offerings of exactly the wrong thing.
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:35pm
Sista Souljah, indeed - but dead babies are more important than chilling but mostly empty rhetoric.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:38pm
speaking of Sister Souljah, I see the line of thinking here being pursued by rmrd is in denial of the reality that four Republicans were invited to speak at the opening of the Democratic convention last night. He should be complaining to organizers how they let the enemy in? Talk about being in a bubble...in the bubble of the olden daze when everyone just voted party line
and WTF was evil about voting for Bloomberg, seems to me many in the Dem party were begging him to run for president on the Dem ticket not so long ago
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 12:50pm
Bloomberg was critical to Biden's acceptance - the Daddy (Warbucks) Figure couldnt cut it, validating Joe as the good enough not-Bernie - all his lukewarmness forgiven. (just please don't make me have to listen to another mawkish tale about Beau - he died at 46 after 6 years of illness, not tragically ať 13 nor in a freak accident bringing rescue items to Yugoslavia or Africa. I.e. people die all the time.
by PeraclesPlease on Tue, 08/18/2020 - 1:11pm
I can't tell parody anymore.
by PeraclesPlease on Wed, 08/19/2020 - 11:40am
what the Financial Times saw:
by artappraiser on Tue, 08/25/2020 - 12:16am
unless one's goal is to get Trump re-elected in order to start a revolution, it's just plain dumb to attack suburbanites and liberal gentry types over their privilege or some such; just hold it in until the November election is over for chrissake. Nothing such types are screaming they want accomplished is going to happen within a couple of months:
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 11:16pm
especially you don't do this in the Midwest where you need all the friendlies you can muster and people will simply not cotton to this kind of public shaming, you are not in Portland, Dorothy, they don't get that coastal type stuff, they don't even get it when they see it in a movie unless they have higher education. Frank Luntz knows, these are the swing type people he's had in focus groups for decades. Just because they told the pollster they support your protest doesn't mean they are ready to be drafted for the front lines.
by artappraiser on Sat, 08/29/2020 - 11:27pm
Libertarian magazine helps give Biden/Harris "Sister Souljah moment buzz" they need to capture more of the suburban wimmin swing vote:
I imagine Kamala doesn't care if it's a fair representation or not until after the election.
by artappraiser on Thu, 10/08/2020 - 11:50pm