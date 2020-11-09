Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
Biden, boarding his plane in Wilmington, came over to tell us:. “I’m not gonna make any news today. I’m not gonna talk about anything other than 9/11. We took all our advertising down, it’s a solemn day, and that’s how we’re going to keep it.“— Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) September 11, 2020
After the administration moved against companies sourcing hair from Uighir regions, the companies complained that they are just "providing opportunities for local ethnic minority people." https://t.co/IsAcHv6frR— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 9, 2020
Friends writing me in pic.twitter.com/bC4NvFBWB5— ye (@kanyewest) October 9, 2020
Wisconsin coronavirus: State sets up field hospital for Covid-19 patients as surge overwhelms hospitals. :-( https://t.co/eI27DQ8GUg— Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) October 9, 2020
Longtime GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy charged with acting as a foreign agent, is likely to plead guilty by @mattzap https://t.co/pTJugYSTfz— Matea Gold (@mateagold) October 8, 2020
The antibody cocktail for Covid-19 that President Trump touted on Wednesday afternoon was developed with cells originally derived from fetal tissue, a practice that the president had repeatedly condemned.
In June 2019, the Trump administration suspended federal funding for most new scientific research involving fetal tissue derived from abortions. “Promoting the dignity of human life from conception to natural death is one of the very top priorities of President Trump’s administration,” the Department of Health and Human Services said in a prepared statement.
Six men motivated by anti-government views were charged with plotting with a militia group to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, hoping to carry out the kidnapping before the presidential election, the F.B.I. said on Thursday.
The six men had talked about taking Ms. Whitmer, a Democrat, hostage since at least the summer, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court and unsealed on Thursday. They met over the summer for firearms training and combat drills and tried to make explosives; they also gathered several times to discuss the mission, including in the basement of a shop in Michigan that was accessible only through a “trap door” under a rug, the F.B.I. said.
During the debate with Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, Pence’s eye definitely appeared red. While the campaign and his office have not commented on his condition, it didn’t stop others from suggesting the vice president had pinkeye, officially known as conjunctivitis.
Together with a pesky fly that landed on Pence’s head, it made for provocative chatter.
“He had a bloody eye and a fly on his head,” Anderson Cooper said on CNN.
Trump says that he won't participate.
We will wait for the steroids to wear off for the final answer
Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will not participate in the second presidential debate with Joe Biden after the Commission on Presidential Debates said the event will be held virtually due to the President's positive coronavirus diagnosis.
"I am not going to do a virtual debate," Trump said on Fox Business. "I am not going to waste my time on a virtual debate."
The faux liberal media grows
“President Trump and other White House insiders infected with COVID-19 carried the virus across the country in a matter of days, potentially exposing hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people as they went about their business, a USATODAY investigation found.” https://t.co/a3JptXdyIa— Ian Bassin (@ianbassin) October 8, 2020
.@LindseyGrahamSC Lindsey, what will you do for the rest of your life? The verdict is coming due. I used to wake up in a nightmare. I’d imagine I was falling. Is that how you feel now. Years of alternate reality interviews on Fox left you soft and unready for @harrisonjaime. https://t.co/BuxKOxfcHx
SEE WHOLE THREAD (I guess I'll give that "death wish" is an unfair schmear, as I have read they believe they have herd
immunity mentality) especially tweet that reports:...They pinned him against a wall and shouted “moyser” (“snitch”) as NYPD lost control of the situation. Really scary scene. Jacob is a pro...
Heschy Tischler, the right wing radio host leading the Orthodox anti lockdown protests, is greeted in Borough Park to a hero’s welcome. Children standing on light poles try to get a glimpse. Older men jostling for selfies. Heschy declines a supporter’s offer of a mask pic.twitter.com/3MiyCx2q9l
In a rare political statement from a scientific journal, the New England Journal of Medicine released an editorial Wednesday lambasting the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and calling on Americans to vote President Donald Trump out of office next month.
November’s election will have life-or-death consequences for people across the country regardless of party alignment, the journal’s editorial board said.
Milwaukee County district attorney decides not to charge Police Officer Joseph Mensah in shooting death of Alvin Cole https://t.co/RfvOOhP76v— Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) October 7, 2020
The Manhattan district attorney can enforce a subpoena seeking President Trump’s personal and corporate tax returns, a federal appeals panel ruled on Wednesday, dealing yet another blow to the president’s yearlong battle to keep his financial records out of the hands of state prosecutors.
The unanimous ruling by a three-judge panel in New York rejected the president’s arguments that the subpoena should be blocked because it was too broad and amounted to political harassment from the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., a Democrat.
“Grand juries must necessarily paint with a broad brush,” the judges wrote.
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/11/2020 - 8:53am
all liberals need to watch this one as a reminder to stop feeding the trolls:
by artappraiser on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 12:25am
Eduardo tells us that Trump supporters to get back at the "Other"
It does not matter what the "Other" does
Obama was a Kenyan Muslim, etc.
Since Trump supporters hate the "Other", there is no reason for the "Others" under attack to be silent.
There is zero obligation to be a punching bag.
Symone Sanders has a great new book "No, You Shut Up!" that discusses how to become involved politically.
The book title comes from a Sanders appearance on a CNN segment on Chris Cuomo's show
Ken Cuccinelli was the other guest. The two obviously disagreed.
At one point, Cuccinelli tried to talk over Sanders and told her to shut up.
Sanders was offended and refused to back down
Cuomo took Sanders' side
Trump supporters want to see Liberal heads explode
Remaining silent about the wrongheadedness of the Trump supporters does not make them go away.
It is not feeding the troll, it is correcting the record.
Jonathan Capehart gave a masters class in dealing with trolls when he had Guiliani as a guest
Guiliani tried to talk over Capehart.
Capehart did not let Guiliani avoid the question
At the end Capehart brought out Lev Parnas to highlight Guiliani's lies
The absolute worse thing you can do is let Trump supporters control the conversation
You counter with facts, not silence.
by rmrd0000 on Sun, 09/13/2020 - 3:05pm
Excellent talking points just minutes ago!
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 1:42pm
Trump counterpoint:
by artappraiser on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 3:05pm
Some conservative voter testimonials (a selection, there are more in reply)
interesting side discussion:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 12:51am
one possible explanation:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 12:54am
Oh God, Biden's a recipe in folksy blandness. He's the leading contender because he's boring as dirt but familiar and gosh darn it people like him. And this year wasn't the year for contentious contenders. Is Hillary more of a "hawk" on foreign policy? Doubtful - Joe just isn't forced to articulate any positions or policies, and his well-known gaffes are forgiven. How come Hillary and Susan Rice are still carrying the water/damage for the Obama years "problems" (as if a terrorist attack on a small consulate off in nowhere is a huge catastrophe 10 years later) while John Kerry and Joe Biden are the untouched white dudes? Bland is in. And yeah, I'm voting for bland, but let's not create a cult out of it - we're voting personality and bland track record as a return to normalcy. Anything exciting would only promote fighting - among Democrats, and prospect Republicans/independents sick of the Trump shit storm. Joe caddied Barack's golf bag for 8 years - he's part of the club, a team player. A bit embarrassing at times, but compared to the daily cray cray we got now, nothing we can't face palm and move on. It's the soft bigotry of low expectations, better than the hard bigotry of fantastically ridiculous expectations.
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 2:22am
Joe Biden speaks loudly on Brexit/Northern Ireland, has no stick yet but does have bipartisan House letter:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 2:33am
As one of your posts noted, why does Lincoln Project/disaffected Republicans have to do the Democrats' messaging for us? Why are we boring as dirt or at least ineffective in the arts if persuasion? (at least since that blip in 2008, which I think was more persona than message)
by PeraclesPlease on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 2:43am
Thought about your question and his. They are professionals that were always cynical about what they do, this in itself makes them able to be funny, to have a great sense of humor, which in turn helps them do "common sense".
While right wing Republican nut cases are famously intolerant and self-righteous with no sense of humor, so are self-righteous liberals, especially poltically correct ones. Most classic liberal Dem political operatives do the snowflake thing and are very earnest inspirational, no sense of humor, passionate saviors of the common man.
Classic Reaganite type Republicans are cynical about this, nothing cracks them up so much as the joke about someone from the government coming to your business and saying they are there to help. They also are very practiced at personal attack about hypocrisy in personal lives.
DLC tried to address the earnest liberal bureaucrat snowflake thing. Carville and Begala were new and fresh and not like past operatives, they had a sense of humor and were not irony impaired.
Dick Morris was cynicism par excellence for a while there. He brought the knowledge of the Republican operative ways over to the DLC. But DNC just went back to the earnest self-righteous snowflake thing during Bush and Obama years. (Bush had cynical sense of humor! Party boy.)
I mean, David Axelrod, for example, as much as he knows about demographics, he's not cynical, he's very earnest. Not sarcastic. Compare the dry wit of Steve Schmidt....which is not the elitist kind but picks on foibles that common sense people see.
They are just not bureaucratic people, they are anti-bureaucrat, and that helps them appeal to the man/woman on the street. Classic Dems want big government, so that puts them in a bind about appealing to most people's dislike of bureaucrats?
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 12:44pm
here we go, Biden tonight on "WHITE PRIVILEGE"
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 10:36pm
Frank Rich, no slouch at rating & analyzing performances for the American public, lotta experience:
by artappraiser on Thu, 09/17/2020 - 10:43pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 2:03pm
except "Park Avenue" will get the least attention:
It's certainly an attention getter, as "Park Avenue" is trending on Twitter
by artappraiser on Fri, 09/18/2020 - 3:02pm
Partisans and tribalists gonna be sad when they don't have Trump to kick around anymore (Biden's serious, not joking, warns over and over, this time even used the words "bipartisan" and "common good", said people tell him belieif in bipartisanship is old-fashioned, he says they're wrong)
Biden's Gettysburg speech calls for national unity, AP, Oct. 6
by artappraiser on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 12:50am
As you pointed out many times that 40ish% of Trump's base that stuck to him no matter what aren't going away. They'll be there after Biden is elected. And the coalition that elected him will shatter and be at each others throats the second he's sworn in. There will be no unity, not even among the democrats and certainly no bipartisanship at all. At best that's a good speech for the fools and the marks to get out the vote. Nothing more.
by ocean-kat on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 1:13am
Obama:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 12:50am