Wakeup: Trump Doesn't Need a Majority
Before You Board That Chopper...
Radio Free Tom's Reality Check
BBC News - Coronavirus: Spain imposes state of emergency on Madridhttps://t.co/16G1wG7joO— tito's (@tito1265aa) October 9, 2020
BBC News - Coronavirus: Spain imposes state of emergency on Madridhttps://t.co/16G1wG7joO— tito's (@tito1265aa) October 9, 2020
At the UN Security Council, the US, UK and France were confronted with testimony from OPCW whistleblower Ian Henderson and ex-chief José Bustani that challenged the rationale for their bombing of Syria in April 2018. They responded by attacking and silencing the witnesses. Aaron Maté recaps the extraordinary events.
“I don't care if (the governor’s) actions are warranted or not warranted, he is illegally acting,” said state Sen. Chris Kapenga, a Republican who opposes the governor’s mask order and is upset the governor isn’t working with the legislature when Kapenga feels legally he should be.
With #coronavirus, there will not be one Tri-Border Area (TBA)—the infamous contraband and criminal region encompassing parts of Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina—but a dozen TBAs. https://t.co/qSLJ9j6oxh— InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) October 9, 2020
BREAKING: The World Food Program wins the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to combat hunger. https://t.co/XS1vLzNwdz— The Associated Press (@AP) October 9, 2020
Guest op-ed by Robert Alexander & David B. Cohen @ CNN.com, Oct. 7
[....] Close elections are the rule, not the exception.
As bizarre as this election cycle has been, we should consider a scenario that, while unlikely, is one we should be prepared to encounter, especially in the current environment of distrust and polarization: an electoral vote tie. The only tie in the Electoral College occurred in 1800, after which the 12th Amendment was added to the Constitution.
I think it behooves to keep this extensively researched story with additional info. on legality and Congressional committee questions in mind past the election. I have an inkling things might not be the same old, same old as they first appear and may not be that political either.
After the administration moved against companies sourcing hair from Uighir regions, the companies complained that they are just "providing opportunities for local ethnic minority people." https://t.co/IsAcHv6frR— Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) October 9, 2020
Friends writing me in pic.twitter.com/bC4NvFBWB5— ye (@kanyewest) October 9, 2020
Wisconsin coronavirus: State sets up field hospital for Covid-19 patients as surge overwhelms hospitals. :-( https://t.co/eI27DQ8GUg— Nicholas A. Christakis (@NAChristakis) October 9, 2020
Longtime GOP fundraiser Elliott Broidy charged with acting as a foreign agent, is likely to plead guilty by @mattzap https://t.co/pTJugYSTfz— Matea Gold (@mateagold) October 8, 2020
The antibody cocktail for Covid-19 that President Trump touted on Wednesday afternoon was developed with cells originally derived from fetal tissue, a practice that the president had repeatedly condemned.
In June 2019, the Trump administration suspended federal funding for most new scientific research involving fetal tissue derived from abortions. “Promoting the dignity of human life from conception to natural death is one of the very top priorities of President Trump’s administration,” the Department of Health and Human Services said in a prepared statement.
Six men motivated by anti-government views were charged with plotting with a militia group to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, hoping to carry out the kidnapping before the presidential election, the F.B.I. said on Thursday.
The six men had talked about taking Ms. Whitmer, a Democrat, hostage since at least the summer, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court and unsealed on Thursday. They met over the summer for firearms training and combat drills and tried to make explosives; they also gathered several times to discuss the mission, including in the basement of a shop in Michigan that was accessible only through a “trap door” under a rug, the F.B.I. said.
Copyright © 2018 dagblog. All rights reserved.
Comments
Ontario tightens restrictions in 3 major areas amid 939 new cases of COVID-19
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 4:51pm
Bangor, Wales put into local lockdown amid sharp rise in Covid-19 cases
Limits placed on movement in and out of area without a ‘reasonable excuse’
@ TheGuardian.com, Oct. 9
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 4:55pm
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 4:57pm
France, Italy, Poland, Europe, UK, Russia, from The Guardian's Coronavirus Live Feed:
by artappraiser on Fri, 10/09/2020 - 5:02pm